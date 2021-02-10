City Crime
Stop Parading Yourself Or Be Arrested, Rivers VGN Tells Impostor
The Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Rivers State Command, has warned one Wilcox Mambo to stop parading himself as the Commander of the organisation in the State or risk arrest by the police and other security agencies.
The Assistant Commander of VGN, Legal, Rivers State, Boate Ayebaemi, who gave the warning while addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, said Mambo’s nefarious activities are unnecessarily creating confusion in the minds of members of the paramilitary outfit in the state and maintained that the organisation has only one Acting Commander in the State in the person of Commander Chu-kwuka Osumah, whom he said was duly recognised as such by the National Command headed by Dr. Moha-mmed Jahun.
He alleged that Mambo’s activities are capable of threatening the fragile peace existing within the body in the State, and called on security agencies to hold him responsible for any breakdown of law and order in the state.
Ayebaemi said going by the judgement of an Appeal Court in Abuja, which duly upheld and authenticated Jahun as the Commandant General of the organisation, every other member of the security outfit was supposed to fall in line by abiding by the court’s pronoun-cement, and recognise him (Jahun) and others under him as such, without much ado, but regretted that the reverse has been the case, as Mambo has shamelessly continued to parade himself as the Commander of VGN in the State.
The Assistant Commander alleged that Mambo whom he described as an unrepentant impostor went as far as extorting money from some members of the outfit under the guise of registering them and capturing their data without due authorisation by the National Headquarters, an action he said constituted a serious criminal offence.
He further warned that if the impostor does not desist from his criminal activities, VGN in Rivers State would have no choice than to order for his arrest and prosecution, stressing that Commander Osumah, on the other hand, is in possession of all necessary documents from the National Headquarters recognising him as the State Acting Commander.
Ayebaemi, therefore, enjoined members of the organisation to continue to give their loyalty and support to the State Acting Commander, and shun Mambo and his followers, insisting that the office of VGN in the State remains 14 Ikwerre Road, Port Harcourt.
Also speaking, Assistant Commander, Provost, Den-son Ala Bipialaka said Mambo’s continuous recalcitrance and irresponsibility is doing more harm than good to the image of the outfit, and urged him to retrace his steps or face unpleasant consequences and insisted that Mambo was never the Commander of VGN in Rivers State.
He said the organisation in the State was in possession of documentary exhibits and evidence to nab and indict the impostor, and added that it would not take long for the long arm of the law to catch up with him if he did not stop parading himself as the Commander of VGN in the State.
On his part, the Public Relations Officer of the body in the State, Christopher Jacob reiterated that the state Acting Commander of the outfit was Commander Chukwuka Osumah, and urged the members to rally round his leadership to take the body to greater heights in the State.
By: Donatus Ebi
City Crime
Bandits Kill 23 Persons In Kaduna As Boko Haram Attacks Geidam
Bandits have killed 23 persons in attacks across five local government areas of Kaduna State within 24 hours, the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, has said.
Aruwan, in a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna, yesterday, said the attacks occurred in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru local government areas.
According to him, reports from security agencies disclose that the attacks on soft targets in the five local government areas occurred around Kaduna State’s borders with neighbouring states.
“In Birnin Gwari LGA, 10 citizens were killed by bandits in an attack on Ungwan Gajere, Kutemeshi Ward, three persons were injured in the attack.
“In Igabi Local Government Area, bandits shot one person dead between Sarkin Baka and Dankyawai village, near Gidan Kurmi.
“In Giwa Local Government Area, armed bandits invaded Janbaba village, one person was shot dead.
“In Kishisho village, Kauru Local Government Area, gunmen suspected to be from a neighbouring state killed five persons.
“In Chikun Local Government Area, five citizens were killed by bandits in Gwagwada-Kasaya village in Kunai Ward.
“Similarly, in Agwa, Chikun LGA, one person was shot dead in an attack by bandits.
“Also in Chikun Local Government Area, one bandit was killed near Bugai, when members of the community repelled an attack,” he said.
The commissioner said that the state Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai had expressed sadness over the attacks, condoled with the families that lost their loved ones, and offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.
However, air platforms of the Nigerian Air Force were trailing and engaging bandits in some locations in Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Giwa and Igabi LGAs.
The commissioner said residents would be briefed upon the receipt of operational feedback.
Meanwhile, reports indicate that Boko Haram elements have attacked residents of Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State.
A staff of one of the NGOs operating in Geidam, said that the terrorists were attacking Gaidam town with heavy exchange of gunfire with troops.
“We are at home but the sound of gunfire and heavy weapons are flying as if it would take off the rooftops on buildings,” he said.
Gaidam is about 182km from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.
According to previous reports, Geidam has been attacked four times this year by Boko Haram insurgents.
The attack, yesterday, is coming few hours after the Chief of Army Staff, Maj-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru visited troops formation in Ngamdu, promising that Nigeria’s military is going to collaborate with Chad, Niger and Cameroonian soldiers to defeat the insurgents and end the conflict in the Lake Chad region.
Boko Haram has displaced over seven million people in the region, and killed more than 30,000 people according to UN report.
City Crime
Man Bags Five Year Imprisonment Over Illicit Trade In Petroleum Products
A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt Rivers State and presided over by Justice M.L Abubakar has convicted and sentenced, one Clinton Onye to five years imprisonment for illegal dealing in petroleum products with an option to pay the sum of three hundred thousand naira (#300, 000,00)
Delivering judgment on Monday on the matter, Justice Abubakar found Onye guilty and sentenced him to five years imprisonment with an option of fine of N300, 000( Three Hundred Thousand Naira only).
The convict was arrested by the Anti- Bunkering Team of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt and handed over to the EFCC for further investigation and prosecution.
The Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned him on two- count charges bordering on conspiracy to deal in petroleum products, contrary to Section 17(1)(a) of the Miscellaneous Offence Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and punishable thereunder before a Federal High court in port Harcourt
One of the charges read:
“That you, Clinton Onye, and one Okoro, (surname unknown and currently at large), on 19th day of November, 2019, at Elele Alimini Road, Rivers State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, without lawful authority or license to deal in petroleum products, had in your possession, Eight Hundred and Seventy-Five (875) liters of Automative Gas Oil (AGO) in a Sky-blue Volvo 240 Car, with registration number: Lagos BF 573 EKY and there-by committed an offence contrary to Section 17(1)(a) of the Miscellaneous Offence Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable thereunder.”
He pleaded “guilty” to the charges when they were read to him.
Based on his plea, prosecuting counsel, S.M.H Ibekwute prayed the court to sentence him accordingly. However, defence counsel, B. J.O Ekowo pleaded for leniency, and added that he had become remorseful of his actions
Justice Abubakar thereby found him guilty and sentenced him to five years imprisonment with an option of fine of N300, 000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira only).
City Crime
NAWOJ Deputy Welcomes Risk Communication Club
The National Deputy President of Nigeria Association Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Comrade Lilian Okonkwo-Ogagbu, has said that the establishment and inauguration of Risk communication clubs in schools in the state was a welcome development.
Okonkwo-Ogagbu said this in a telephone chat with The Tide after the inauguration of Risk Communication Club in Schools in Port Harcourt recently.
The Tide gathered that the event was anchored by UNICEF and other International bodies in partnership with Rivers state Government while NAWOJ national would serve as Implementing Partner.
The NAWOJ second-in-command noted that the aim of the inauguration was to enable victims and others to speak out in the event of any challenge.
She said that part of the challenge of victims was how to ventilate their plights and added that the inauguration of the Risk Communication Club in Schools in the state would improve the situation.
According to her, the inauguration of the club would also address the issue of high cases of abuse and violence against under age school children in the state.
She further described coronavirus pandemic era as worst, and hinted that victims and their abusers were locked down under same roof.
“The coronavirus pande-mic also made it worse and many victims were locked down with their abusers. And so there is need to galvanize efforts aimed at building champions and ambassador that will carry the van-guard of risk communication massages in and out of schools”, she said.
As an Implementing Partner, she said that NAWOJ has adjusted properly to enable it carry out the task of training and educating students to imbibe the confidence and self-esteem to stand against all social vices.
“In this case, there is need to ensure that public, private secondary schools in the 23 LGAs are well sensitised and the children empowered with risk information on Riskcom,” she said.
The NAWOJAN who reiterated the stance of the group to stand against violence, said they would continue to push until violence against under age school children and others, nose dive.
The Tide recalled that violence against under age people especially women and girl child was on the increase during the lock down period.
By: King Onunwor
