Editorial
Sorry State Of PH Airport
The management of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, was remonstrated lately by visitors and persons who do business at the airport for failing to provide toilet and other essential facilities for them. The aggrieved passengers severely chided the airport management for not being proactive in providing places of convenience for those that visit or do business at the place.
According to them, people at the airport to receive travellers and do business were entitled to places of convenience since they were not allowed into the terminal building. Others claimed that while they were denied access to the airport terminal building, the administrative block toilets were locked, leaving the open car park field as the only place left for use.
Indeed, Nigerian airports are a stigma to the country. The international airport in Port Harcourt is especially notorious for contemptible and stinking outlook. The car parks are in the midst of overgrown weeds and vitiating interlocking pavement. The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had since approved N2.97 billion for fencing and perimeter road for the airport. But nothing has been done till date. At a time, the area became a grazing spot for cows which dungs produced fermentation in the environment with a very vile smell.
In 2005, an Air France plane, with 196 people on board, ploughed into cows as it touched down at the airport. Fortunately, no one on board was hurt, but the collision left seven cows dead and the runway soaked up with their blood. The airport was proclaimed a disaster zone and subsequently shut down for a few hours.
Every airport is judged in four categories: comfort, cleanliness, convenience and customer service, but sadly, the Port Harcourt International Airport falls far short of all the categories. This is scandalous and calls for stringent measures against the authorities. How did this once reputable international airport impair so abysmally?
We are certain that if there was an emergency or a fire outbreak, the airport would be unable to brandish any effective firefighting service unit. There are no sufficient trucks or firefighting personnel to respond to emergencies. We thought after the series of air crashes that lessons would have been learned and critical infrastructure put in place to avert national tragedies.
Security at the airport remains lax. Recently, a staff of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and his wife living at the staff quarters were kidnapped. Touts have taken over the place, hampering the operations of passengers and airport officials. The road leading up to Ipo village runs through the airport, thus, exposing passengers to the risk of robbery and kidnap, particularly at night.
Any wonder the airport was in 2015 voted the world’s worst in line with the views of thousands of travellers in a report published by CNNMoney and released by The Guide to Sleeping in Airports – an internationally respected travel website. The unsanitary condition of the airport, lack of toilet facilities, lack of seats, unhelpful staff and broken air conditioners were just some of the reasons the airport attained the worst title.
When then Acting President Yemi Osinbajo signed the executive order on ease of doing business in 2017, the FAAN, in its reaction, vowed to end touting at all the airports of entry into Nigeria to ensure the safety and comfort of travellers and officials. But more than three years after the order was signed, touting and other illicit activities are still found at the airports.
The Port Harcourt airport is not entirely alone in the ugly state of affairs. Other airports in the country exist in a similar portentous state as well. The Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, is the most hard at work among airports across the country. Surprisingly, travellers’ experiences often qualify as an oddity in the modern air transport business.
The MMIA often experiences pitch darkness, a designating figure not limited to it. Passengers manage to descend into the terminal that could be mistaken for an oven with the aid of torchlights in the hands of airport officials. The heat that greets passengers at the entry point is blistering. Such has been the experience of air travellers in the last couple of years because of the constant power outage at the airport.
Sometimes, similar outages are experienced at the peak period of departure for most international airlines. The entire airport terminal would be thrown into darkness, compelling airline staff and profilers to carry out check-in procedures with torchlights and other manual equipment. This is the height of discomposure of mind and should not be allowed to continue.
Unfortunately, Nigeria has never paid attention to the huge benefits that abound in tourism. With colossal revenue accruing to the regulatory authorities from airport charges put at $70 per person, we think that there is no justification for the decrepit state of the airports. The atmosphere within our airports is not anything to talk about. It is really difficult to attract passengers to them.
With about 15 million passengers annually utilising the airports, the country could witness an increase to 70 million or even 100 million within five years, given the right things in place. Statistics have shown that about 40 per cent of passengers like to transit through fantastic airports globally. Dubai is a classical example. We must develop our airports accordingly through concessioning, privatisation or improved funding.
From the dark Airport road at night, dirty floors and bathrooms to the regular request for bribes, authorities of the Port Harcourt International Airport should act now to improve the state of the airport which was once the peacock flower fence of the country and stop making it a huge national joke. The airport should be fenced and the street lights activated to ensure safety and check influx of unauthorised persons. It must be realised that a modern airport is a gateway to economic prosperity for a state or nation.
Editorial
Sorry State Of PH Airport
The management of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, was remonstrated lately by visitors and persons who do business at the airport for failing to provide toilet and other essential facilities for them. The aggrieved passengers severely chided the airport management for not being proactive in providing places of convenience for those that visit or do business at the place.
According to them, people at the airport to receive travellers and do business were entitled to places of convenience since they were not allowed into the terminal building. Others claimed that while they were denied access to the airport terminal building, the administrative block toilets were locked, leaving the open car park field as the only place left for use.
Indeed, Nigerian airports are a stigma to the country. The international airport in Port Harcourt is especially notorious for contemptible and stinking outlook. The car parks are in the midst of overgrown weeds and vitiating interlocking pavement. The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had since approved N2.97 billion for fencing and perimeter road for the airport. But nothing has been done till date. At a time, the area became a grazing spot for cows which dungs produced fermentation in the environment with a very vile smell.
In 2005, an Air France plane, with 196 people on board, ploughed into cows as it touched down at the airport. Fortunately, no one on board was hurt, but the collision left seven cows dead and the runway soaked up with their blood. The airport was proclaimed a disaster zone and subsequently shut down for a few hours.
Every airport is judged in four categories: comfort, cleanliness, convenience and customer service, but sadly, the Port Harcourt International Airport falls far short of all the categories. This is scandalous and calls for stringent measures against the authorities. How did this once reputable international airport impair so abysmally?
We are certain that if there was an emergency or a fire outbreak, the airport would be unable to brandish any effective firefighting service unit. There are no sufficient trucks or firefighting personnel to respond to emergencies. We thought after the series of air crashes that lessons would have been learned and critical infrastructure put in place to avert national tragedies.
Security at the airport remains lax. Recently, a staff of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and his wife living at the staff quarters were kidnapped. Touts have taken over the place, hampering the operations of passengers and airport officials. The road leading up to Ipo village runs through the airport, thus, exposing passengers to the risk of robbery and kidnap, particularly at night.
Any wonder the airport was in 2015 voted the world’s worst in line with the views of thousands of travellers in a report published by CNNMoney and released by The Guide to Sleeping in Airports – an internationally respected travel website. The unsanitary condition of the airport, lack of toilet facilities, lack of seats, unhelpful staff and broken air conditioners were just some of the reasons the airport attained the worst title.
When then Acting President Yemi Osinbajo signed the executive order on ease of doing business in 2017, the FAAN, in its reaction, vowed to end touting at all the airports of entry into Nigeria to ensure the safety and comfort of travellers and officials. But more than three years after the order was signed, touting and other illicit activities are still found at the airports.
The Port Harcourt airport is not entirely alone in the ugly state of affairs. Other airports in the country exist in a similar portentous state as well. The Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, is the most hard at work among airports across the country. Surprisingly, travellers’ experiences often qualify as an oddity in the modern air transport business.
The MMIA often experiences pitch darkness, a designating figure not limited to it. Passengers manage to descend into the terminal that could be mistaken for an oven with the aid of torchlights in the hands of airport officials. The heat that greets passengers at the entry point is blistering. Such has been the experience of air travellers in the last couple of years because of the constant power outage at the airport.
Sometimes, similar outages are experienced at the peak period of departure for most international airlines. The entire airport terminal would be thrown into darkness, compelling airline staff and profilers to carry out check-in procedures with torchlights and other manual equipment. This is the height of discomposure of mind and should not be allowed to continue.
Unfortunately, Nigeria has never paid attention to the huge benefits that abound in tourism. With colossal revenue accruing to the regulatory authorities from airport charges put at $70 per person, we think that there is no justification for the decrepit state of the airports. The atmosphere within our airports is not anything to talk about. It is really difficult to attract passengers to them.
With about 15 million passengers annually utilising the airports, the country could witness an increase to 70 million or even 100 million within five years, given the right things in place. Statistics have shown that about 40 per cent of passengers like to transit through fantastic airports globally. Dubai is a classical example. We must develop our airports accordingly through concessioning, privatisation or improved funding.
From the dark Airport road at night, dirty floors and bathrooms to the regular request for bribes, authorities of the Port Harcourt International Airport should act now to improve the state of the airport which was once the peacock flower fence of the country and stop making it a huge national joke. The airport should be fenced and the street lights activated to ensure safety and check influx of unauthorised persons. It must be realised that a modern airport is a gateway to economic prosperity for a state or nation.
Editorial
Checking Tax Evasion
The revelation by the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Muhammad Nami, that Nigeria lost about N5.4 trillion between 2007 and 2017 through tax evasion by multinational companies operating in the country is sad. It points to the embarrassing level of corruption in the nation. The foreign companies and their Nigerian partner conspirators must not go unpunished.
Nami stated this after a workshop on “Effective Audit of Multinational Corporations for Domestic Revenue Mobilisation in Nigeria,” organised by the Service in conjunction with the Tax Justice Network. He said between 2007 and 2017, “Nigeria was reported to have lost over US$178 billion (about N5.4 trillion) through tax evasion by multinationals” doing business in the country.
The galactic fraud indicates the dearth of due process in tax regime in the country. The action of the multinational firms can only be characterised as an economic crime deserving of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) attention. The sheer divulgence of the offence is not enough, it must be followed by investigations. Those found peccant must be brought to justice to serve as a deterrent to others.
FIRS former boss, MrBabatunde Fowler, had equally hinted that the country lost between $14 and $15 billion to tax evasion annually by multinational firms. The challenge to curb tax eschewal is quite overwhelming. While several information leaks released in the past years had helped in unveiling the depth and breadth of the challenge, the increasing mobility of income and assets has only complicated matters.
A December 2014 report from Global Financial Integrity stated that developing and emerging economies which included Nigeria lost US$6.6 trillion in illicit financial flows from 2003 through 2012, with illicit outflows increasing at a staggering average rate of 9.4 per cent per yearr — roughly twice as fast as global GDP.
Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) exhibited that the federal government realised N7.8 trillion from Company Income Tax (CIT) from January 2015 till the end of the third quarter of 2020. This was far short of the billowed revenue for the period. Of this amount N4.08 trillion (52 per cent) was received from local firms, while N3.05 trillion (39 per cent) came from the contribution of non-resident companies doing business in the country. In 2014, then Coordinating Minister of the Economy, NgoziOkonjo-Iweala, disclosed that 65% of companies in Nigeria had declined to forward their tax returns and an incredible 75% were not in the FIRS tax net. She maintained that the much-vaunted case for economic diversification would gain little traction without a steady pipeline of alternative income sources such as taxation.
Similarly, FIRS disclosed in 2018 that over 6,772 billionaires do not pay tax. This category of individuals have between N1billion and N5 billion in their accounts, but no Tax Identification Number (TIN) with which they can file the statutory percentage of tax returns on their income. In Nigeria, tax elusion has become second nature and the direct implication is that the government is unable to generate enough revenue to fulfil its statutory obligations to the citizenry.
Also in 2019, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) published a report inferring that the failure of the Nigerian government to enforce Capital Gains Tax on over $8 billion oil and gas assets sold to Nigerian entities fuels poverty, underdevelopment and inequality in the country. Unsurprisingly, the nation woke up to a Forbes report the same year which ranked Nigeria the world’s sixth most miserable country.
At a tax forum in 2017, Vice President YemiOsinbajo linked high-wire corruption to tax evasion. This signifies that when citizens pay their taxes, they have the moral right to hold government accountable if social amenities are not made available as and when due. But this is not the case in Nigeria, where citizens are only tax compliant because their taxes are deducted at source under the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) system, while just 4% comply under Direct Assessment.
It was for this reason President Muhammadu Buhari administration in 2017, launched the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) in a bid to include more Nigerians in the tax net. The initiative saw the setting up of tax clinics to offer free service, consultation and legal representation for defaulting companies wishing to voluntarily file their tax returns.
By June 2018, the federal government announced that the plan paid off as it had realised a total of N30 billion from the initiative, which spanned July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018. Fowler said one of the outcomes was the growth of the national taxpayer database from under 14 million before 2016 to over 19 million in 2018.
There is a need for government-citizen engagement to drive a more realistic and sustainable culture of tax compliance in Nigeria. Unfortunately, citizens have a very poor perception of tax accountability by the government which translates to low tax morale, even in the face of very stiff penalties for default.
At this time of acute financial crisis due to revenue shortfalls, everything must be done so quickly to recover the N5.4 trillion lost through tax evasion. Without doubt, taxation is a major revenue source where government gets money to meet some of its developmental objectives. Therefore, the National Assembly and the EFCC should take tax dodge more seriously and put in place necessary measures to make the act a heinous crime with tougher deterring sanctions on the affected companies and their collaborating tax officials.
Editorial
Buhari’s New Service Chiefs
At last, Nigerians finally heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday, 26th January 2021, with the “resignation” and eventual retirement of the old service chiefs and the appointment of new ones. The clamour for the change of the service chiefs dates back to over three years ago when insecurity began to take a turn for the worse.
Nigerians of all shades and, most recently, the National Assembly in its resolution, had called for the sack of the former service chiefs. The call for this change was not based on the fact that insecurity would automatically disappear with the appointment of new service chiefs, but that the appointment would engender new ideas, strategies and generally invigorate the fight against it.
President Muhammadu Buhari came short of telling Nigerians the truth when he told the new service chiefs, “We promised to secure the country, revive the economy, and fight corruption. None has been easy, but we have certainly made progress.” The reality is that Nigeria has regressed in security under Buhari, a retired army general. The change will only come when the President understands the problems and the task ahead
The new military heads include Major-General Lucky Irabor, (Chief of Defence Staff), Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Admiral Auwal Gambo, (Chief of Naval Staff) and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao (Chief of Air Staff). These officers have to act proactively and must understand that to whom much is given, much is expected.
Names of the nominees should immediately be forwarded to the National Assembly for confirmation as required by the law. Next, the Service Chiefs must assess the situation correctly, map out a comprehensive strategy, appoint competent field commanders and implement. Decisive, intelligent political leadership is essential to ending the 11-year-old terrorism nightmare.
But the choice of Attahiru comes as shock to many. At a time, he was the Theatre Commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole until he was sacked in 2017 for alleged incompetence. Buratai fired him from the frontlines in December of 2017 after he failed to meet a July 2017 deadline to deliver Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau dead or alive within 40 days.
Under Attahiru’s watch, suicide bombings and attacks on military formations were on the rise. Barely a month after he assumed office, Boko Haram insurgents attacked Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. The question is, how will the new army chief deal with the insurgency in the North-East having reportedly failed to do so three years ago?
For some time now, the North-Eastern states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa have been under frequent attacks by the Boko Haram insurgents and their more vicious variant, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). Some local governments had reportedly been taken by the brutal sect. The hitherto serene North-West has become a haven for bandits and extreme Islamists. Niger State in the North-Central is increasingly being infiltrated by extremists. The entire country is awash with guns and put under persistent threats.
In the last five years, the country’s security headache has moved from the insurgency in the North- East to banditry in the North-West, killer herdsmen in the North- Central and kidnappers in the south and other parts of the country. Our highways have become high-risk zones as travelling vehicles are daily waylaid and passengers either killed or kidnapped for ransom.
Even our military bases have not been spared as Boko Haram has repeatedly attacked them and carted away weapons. The most embarrassing security breach occurred recently when about 344 schoolboys were abducted from their school in Kankara, Katsina State, the very day President Buhari arrived in the state for a private visit.
Currently, our forest reserves and farms are as unsafe as there is constant news of killings, maimings and rapes therein. Also, there have been a series of reports of our soldiers in the frontlines being ambushed and mercilessly slaughtered by Boko Haram fighters. These have been occasioned by leakage of strategic information about the troops’ movements by renegade soldiers and their collaborators.
With these, it is obvious that the service chiefs have their work already cut out for them. The expectations of Nigerians are high and the reasons are not far-fetched. The nation has tarried on this knotty issue of insecurity for too long. Therefore, we join other Nigerians in suggesting that a timeline should be given to the service chiefs on when to end the menace.
The new appointments, in effect, means a renewal of hope, that things would change for the better. After all, they are all tested generals. Yet expertise is not enough. To succeed in their assignment, the government must address the welfare of the fighting troops. While military service is a national sacrifice, it is not a suicide mission. Not giving soldiers the tools to fight and dismissing them when they complain is not only unfair, it is unjust.
In the current phase of the war against insurgency, food and other welfare items are reportedly sometimes rationed, besides issues of outstanding payments and entitlements to families of fallen officers and men. This is not to mention guns and ammunition vital for the successful prosecution of any war. Therefore, all old weaknesses must be remedied and new strengths added to the fighting force.
When countries face serious threats, bold leadership, a firm hand on the levers of power and competence are required for survival. Buhari has to muster these qualities to give meaning to his new appointments. Many Nigerians believe that the retiring military chiefs faltered primarily because the President simply did not take charge and give effective direction. He can now make amends.
The exigencies of the moment demand that the service chiefs hit the ground running. Nigerians, buffeted on all sides by insurgency and banditry expect these evils to end. We think that the government should invest more in technology in tackling the twin problem of insurgency and banditry. This should be complemented by the strong will and determination that the new security chiefs are expected to bring to bear on their assignment.
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
NPFL: PH Hosts Double Header, Today
- Politics3 days ago
Former Guber Candidates, Party Chieftains Defect To PDP In Bayelsa
- Rivers3 days ago
RSG, UNICEF Inaugurate Risk Communication Club In Schools
- Environment3 days ago
NGO Evacuates 5,000 Plastic Bottles In Popular Kaduna Market
- Column3 days ago
Of Teachers And Buhari’s Placebo
- Environment3 days ago
Group Plans Training On Waste Conversion In Rivers
- Business3 days ago
Rivers Judiciary Workers Hail Wike On Judges’ Quarters, Others
- Business3 days ago
FG To Begin Electric Vehicle Pilot Programme In Three Universities