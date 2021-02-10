Man Bags Five Year Imprisonment Over Illicit Trade In Petroleum Products

Bandits have killed 23 persons in attacks across five local government areas of Kaduna State within 24 hours, the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, has said.

Aruwan, in a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna, yesterday, said the attacks occurred in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru local government areas.

According to him, reports from security agencies disclose that the attacks on soft targets in the five local government areas occurred around Kaduna State’s borders with neighbouring states.

“In Birnin Gwari LGA, 10 citizens were killed by bandits in an attack on Ungwan Gajere, Kutemeshi Ward, three persons were injured in the attack.

“In Igabi Local Government Area, bandits shot one person dead between Sarkin Baka and Dankyawai village, near Gidan Kurmi.

“In Giwa Local Government Area, armed bandits invaded Janbaba village, one person was shot dead.

“In Kishisho village, Kauru Local Government Area, gunmen suspected to be from a neighbouring state killed five persons.

“In Chikun Local Government Area, five citizens were killed by bandits in Gwagwada-Kasaya village in Kunai Ward.

“Similarly, in Agwa, Chikun LGA, one person was shot dead in an attack by bandits.

“Also in Chikun Local Government Area, one bandit was killed near Bugai, when members of the community repelled an attack,” he said.

The commissioner said that the state Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai had expressed sadness over the attacks, condoled with the families that lost their loved ones, and offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

However, air platforms of the Nigerian Air Force were trailing and engaging bandits in some locations in Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Giwa and Igabi LGAs.

The commissioner said residents would be briefed upon the receipt of operational feedback.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Boko Haram elements have attacked residents of Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State.

A staff of one of the NGOs operating in Geidam, said that the terrorists were attacking Gaidam town with heavy exchange of gunfire with troops.

“We are at home but the sound of gunfire and heavy weapons are flying as if it would take off the rooftops on buildings,” he said.

Gaidam is about 182km from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

According to previous reports, Geidam has been attacked four times this year by Boko Haram insurgents.

The attack, yesterday, is coming few hours after the Chief of Army Staff, Maj-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru visited troops formation in Ngamdu, promising that Nigeria’s military is going to collaborate with Chad, Niger and Cameroonian soldiers to defeat the insurgents and end the conflict in the Lake Chad region.

Boko Haram has displaced over seven million people in the region, and killed more than 30,000 people according to UN report.