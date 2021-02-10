Politics
INEC Inaugurates Committee For Review Of Strategic Plan
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has inaugurated a committee for the review of its current strategic plan and projections for future elections.
The INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu who inaugurated the Committee in Abuja, yesterday, said INEC believed that it could not approach election management on ad hoc basis, without deliberate plans.
“This plan will form the basis set for the full formulation of the election project plan for the 2023 general election.
“ It will also help the commission to identify all events, programmes and actions that needed to be implemented before the 2023 general election.
“It will also help us to track the off season governorship elections taking place between 2021 and 2023 to ensure that these elections are also properly implemented.
“As you are aware, there are three of such elections. The first one for which we have already issued, released the timetable and schedule of activities is the Anambra governorship election taking place in November,” Yakubu said.
He added:”Next year, we have two off season governorship elections, in Ekiti State and Osun state.
“Both the strategic plan and the election project plan will enable the commission to monitor all the processes through our election management system platforms.
“So, this is a very important exercise for the commission to undertake.”
He said that the inaugurated committee was the third of its kind in the history of INEC since the beginning of the era of deliberate planning for elections.
“The commission believes that we cannot approach election management on an ad hoc basis, but rather, we must deliberately plan for elections.
“So the commission produced a strategic plan to cover the period of 2012 to 2016. Then we reviewed the plan to cover 2017 to 2021. Now we are reviewing the plan again, to cover 2022 to 2026,” Yakubu said.
The committee was given 10 point terms of reference and 40 days to submit it report.
The 17-member 2017-2021 Strategic Plan and 2022-2026 Strategic Plan Committee, was headed by retired AVM Ahmed Mua’zu, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Committee on Planning, Monitoring and Strategy.
Some members of the committee included National Commissioners, Prof. Okechukwu Ibeanu , Dr Adekunle Ogunmola, and two Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of Lagos and Adamawa States.
Mua’zu represented by Ibeanu thanked INEC for the recognition, assuring that members of the committee would live up to expectations.
Mua’zu said INEC had deliberately formulated its plans to make sure that its activities were properly programmed and sequenced.
“This enables the commission to properly audit its activities and measure the level of success recorded. It will also give the commission an opportunity to plan for the future”, he added.
Makinde Is Not Leaving PDP – Aide
The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Mr Taiwo Adisa, says that the governor is not leaving Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for African Democratic Congress (ADC) or any other party.
Adisa said this in a statement issued to newsmen in Ibadan on Monday, while reacting to rumours making the rounds in a section of the media that the governor is set to dump PDP under whose platform he was elected governor in 2019.
He described the report as “a concocted falsehood from purveyors of fake news, who are bent on maligning the governor at all cost.”
Adisa maintained that contrary to the fake news report, Makinde had no plan whatsoever to join any other party.
According to him, the governor has remained a strong pillar of PDP for many years and was already leading the mission for its resurgence in the South-West zone.
The governor’s aide stated that the report in question raised all the red flags of fake news, as it was based on unverifiable claims from an unnamed source.
He added that if the writers of the report and the editors of the media through which it was reported had done due diligence, such falsehood would not have found its way into the public sphere.
Adisa further stated that the attempt to launch the concocted story shortly after some media outfits had tried to exaggerate the governor’s exit from a WhatsApp platform purportedly belonging to PDP was negatively ingenious.
“The noble profession of Journalism dictates that if a party makes insinuations about another, the second party’s response should be sought.
“The reporter in question had access to the media unit of the governor, but he chose to fly with the falsehood.”
Adisa maintained that apart from the governor not contemplating joining ADC or any other party for that matter, he would also not be distracted by the ridiculous lies being circulated by the enemies within and without.
Council Applauds Senate On Diaspora Voting
The Nigeria Diaspora Voting Council (NDVC) has applauded the Senate for its consistency in ensuring that the Diaspora voting bill is passed into law.
The Chairman of NDVC, Mr Ade Omole, while speaking with newsmen particularly thanked Senator Kabiru Gaya, Chairman, Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for his strong support for Nigerians in the Diaspora.
Gaya (APC-Kano South) recently assured that Nigerians in the Diaspora would be able to vote from their countries of residence during elections, once the constitution was amended.
“The issue has been discussed. We certainly don’t have problems with the people in Diaspora voting for the president or governors they want or whichever position from their countries of residence.
“I know it is also a constitutional issue, but we may have to amend the Constitution to ensure that. “When the issue of amendment of the Constitution comes up, that issue I know will be inserted in the amendment, but it has to be approved,” Gaya said.
Omole said the benefits of passing the Diaspora voting bill, which passed second reading at the House of Representatives on December 15, 2020, into law could not be over-emphasised.
He said it was disheartening that out of over 25 million Nigerians in the Diaspora, according to World Bank 2017 estimates, many had to incur huge travel costs and dedicate time travelling home to exercise their franchise during general elections.
This, he said, should not be the case in this generation considering that Nigeria is the giant of Africa.
According to him, the over 25 million Nigerians resident abroad make considerable contributions to the country’s economy through financial inflow and should be allowed to vote from their countries of residence during elections.
Omole recalled that in 2017 alone, 22 billion dollars was recorded as gross remittances into the country from Nigerians in the Diaspora.
This, he said, was 16.4 per cent higher than what was obtained in 2016, adding that in 2018, Diaspora remittances to Nigeria equalled 25 billion dollars, representing 6.1 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
“The 2019 total is estimated to be close to 30 billion dollars including remittances made through unofficial channels,” Omole said.
He therefore stressed that the process to enable Nigerians in the Diaspora vote during elections should go beyond party politics and affiliations.
Omole, while noting that Diaspora voting was already being practised in other democratic countries, said it was a serious matter that should not be politicised. He added that the issue must go beyond sloganeering and translated into a practical and achievable project in the interest of all.
He further said that there was, therefore, need for all critical stakeholders to demonstrate readiness and articulate a reasonable roadmap that would eventually lead to the electoral franchise of Nigerians in the Diaspora.
This, he said, was especially so because Nigerians in the Diaspora make the fifth largest remittances worldwide after India, Mexico, China and the Philippines.
He added that there were 115 countries world over that allowed voting by their Diaspora citizens, out of which 28 of such countries were found in Africa.
Omole said it was important for Nigeria as the giant of Africa and the future of Africa, to entrench Diaspora voting in its electoral process.
He assured that the council would continue working in collaboration with National Assembly, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), INEC, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) and other critical stakeholders to articulate the modalities for Diaspora voting.
