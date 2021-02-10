SMEs
Foundation Empowers 402 Traders With N42m
The Saliu Mustapha Foundation has empowered 402 Kwara State residents on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise as part of its annual empowerment scheme.
The Founder and Sole Financier of the foundation, Malam Saliu Mustapha, who said this on Monday at the empowerment programme in Ilorin, said over N42 million was spent on the programme.
Reports says that the programme is to help petty traders to scale-up their businesses which were affected by COVID-19 pandemic.
Mustapha, who was represented by the Director General of the foundation, Alhaji Adebayo Ambali, said it also assisted some indigents to ameliorate the economic hardship facing them.
Mustapha disclosed that the beneficiaries collected between N50,000 and N500,000.
“The annual empowerment scheme was aimed to lift the poor out of poverty and empower unemployed youths across the three senatorial districts of the state devoid of party affiliation,” Mustapha said.
The state Chairman of the APC, Mr Bashir Bolarinwa, described the empowerment scheme as a welcome development now that the outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively affected the nation’s economy.
He said the scheme should be encouraged among wealthy Nigerians, adding that it will enable the beneficiaries to be independent financially in the long run.
A Community Development Advocate, Mr Lawal Olohungbebe, urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the funds to expand their businesses.
Olohungbebe cautioned them to draw a thin line in between family and business matters and refrain from spending such empowerment funds on either Aso-Ebi or food.
On his part, a motivational speaker, Mr Nas Abdulquadri, who described Mustapha as a detribalised Nigerian with remarkable political antecedents, said his empowerment scheme should be emulated by well-meaning individuals to reduce poverty.
He also stressed the need for the beneficiaries to maximise the funds for the benefit of their businesses.
Some beneficiaries, who spoke with newsmen, lauded Mustapha’s programme, saying it will go a long way in ameliorating their sufferings.
According to reports, the cash were packaged and disbursed in N50,000; N70,000; N100,000; N150,000; N200,000; N250,000 and N500,000 accordingly.
SMEs
How To Raise Capital For SMEs
One major problem confronting small and medium enterprises in Nigeria today is the start-up capital. Many people believe that starting a business in Nigeria requires huge capital and have therefore, resorted to looking for white collar jobs that are, unfortunately, in short supply in the country.
This trend has continued to increase the high rate of unemployment in the country as many Nigerians who could have been meaningfully engaged in the informal sector are roaming about the streets in search of job.
The Tide went to town to seek the opinions of some successful SME operators on the best possible way to start a small and medium scale business without running into problems. Below are some of the views expressed.
Managing Director of ACS Success Link Limited, Mrs Scholar Amuzie, who has been in business for over 20 years, said “start-up capital only posses a problem when a potential entrepreneur wants to start with a huge amount of money.
“The problem we have in Nigeria is that graduates fold their hands, moving from one company to the other looking for who will employ them, when they can turn themselves to employers of labour”.
Mrs. Amuzie who runs a supermarket said, “I started this business with N15,000. I will buy recharge cards and move round to sell to my customers, which other recharge card sellers do not do.
“Sometimes my customers would order cards and give me money to go and buy due to the way I package and do my business.
“If you want to start a business, you must first check the location/population and be sure that such business would move in that environment. Then, use small money to test-run it even if you have the whole world”.
She said that for one’s business to grow, the entrepreneur must live within the minute aspect of the profit and be serious with the business.
“For the business to grow, the entrepreneur must be disciplined and develop the habit of taking stock.
“When a business owner becomes lazy, the employee would run him/her down. Another aspect is aggressive marketing and opening of other branches.
“It is the best to start business with savings and take loan for expansion when the business is stabilised, she said.
To the Managing Director, Gid-Andreas Health Plus Services, Dr. Gideon Uwandu, raising a business capital to start a business depends on the type of business one intends to venture into.
“There are businesses that require building a relationship that would enable the company supply the goods for the entrepreneur to sell, make gains and pay before carrying another one. This helps the entrepreneur build his capital with time.
“In such a business, the SME operator needs to be very careful and faithful not to abuse the privilege or open door for law suits which will definitely crash the business”, he said.
Dr. Uwandu advised that, “the best is to start small, develop passion for what you are doing before growing and expanding the business.
“It is very dangerous to start a business with money gotten from money lenders with high interest rate. The issue of meeting up with the payment of the interest becomes the first blow to the new business.
“Another mistake that affects entrepreneurs is jumping from one business to the other just because you saw your neighbour making gains from the business”.
Dr Uwandu who has been in business for over 15 years, said that without creative minds and the preparedness to keep developing in the chosen field, “expansion would become a mirage.
“It is also important to save up to 80% of your gain and re-invest it in the business for rapid growth and development.”
In her own view, a garri wholesaler at Oyigbo, Mrs Victoria V. Jackson, said she started her first business with N5,000.
“The first business I did was selling of groundnut with N5,000. I continued to grow my capital till l made up to N10,000 and switched over to cloths and made up to N25,000 before l started the business of my passion which is garri selling.
“One needs to be up and doing to raise business capitals for the business you have passion for. Many people borrow money and start big but crash due to lack of experience”, she said.
According to her, sitting idle waiting for employment amounts to wasting productive years, adding that one can start business and still gain employment when the opportunity comes.
“Only lazy people sit down at home to wait for government employment or company employment, when they would have utilised the opportunity to be self employed.
She noted that one requires discipline, determination and consistency to grow in business.
She, however, advised against going into business one does not have passion for, saying skill acquisition can also help in growing business.
SMEs
Tomato Farmers To Engage 40% Of Unemployed Youths
Tomato Growers Association of Nigeria plans to employ about 40 per cent of youths in the southwest this year through expansion of farmlands.
The Southwest President of the association, Mr Bamidele Ajani, made the declaration in Ibadan yesterday when he spoke with newsmen.
He said that members also planned to increase tomato production by 100 per cent with government’s assistance.
Ajani said that the association had applied for funds at the CBN’s Anchor Borrowers Programme to achieve increased production of tomatoes.
He charged the CBN to disburse loans to anchor borrower farmers early enough before the planting season ended.
“Virement of funds meant for agriculture to other projects should be totally avoided.
“Government should fund real farmers; that’s the registered farmers, I mean those at the grassroots.
“Government should provide agricultural implements and equipment, especially tractors, directly to real farmers at a subsidised and affordable prices.
“For food security to be attained, government needs to subsidise agriculture.
“We discovered that whatever Federal Government is giving to farmers doesn’t reach the farmers at the grassroots.
“Therefore, we are encouraging the Federal Government to please disburse whatever materials it has for the farmers through farmers’ registered cooperative groups,’’ he said.
Ajani said the association would embark on capacity building for farmers by improving their literacy level to enable them to embrace good agricultural practice and the use of modern farming techniques.
He called for government’s assistance in the provision of irrigation facilities especially at Ikere Dam in the state to enable farmers to realise their set goals.
SMEs
Nigeria Lists Conditions MSMEs Must Meet To Enjoy Support
A new programme by the Nigerian government to support 100,000 small and medium businesses will commenced yesterday. February 9.
The federal government announced that the registration for the Guaranteed Off-take Stimulus scheme (GOS) and the general micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) grant commenced on February 9.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by the project delivery office of the scheme on its Twitter page, recently.
The steering committee of the scheme chaired by Mariam Katagum, minister of state for industry, trade and investment, said in the statement that the portal would be opened on February 9, 2021.
The Guaranteed Off-take Stimulus scheme is aimed at protecting and sustaining the incomes of vulnerable micro and small businesses by guaranteeing the offtake of their products.
According to the statement, a total of 100,000 MSMEs will benefit from the scheme.
Lagos will get 3,880; Kano, 3,280; Abia, 3,080; while the other states will each have 2,640 beneficiaries.
Similarly, it said, a one-off grant of N50,000 will be given to each qualified MSME as direct cash injection into their enterprise. This is designed to help boost the growth of 100,000 MSMEs spread across the states.
Companies making the following products are expected to benefit from the scheme: face mask, liquid soap, disinfectant, hand sanitiser and processed foods.
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
NPFL: PH Hosts Double Header, Today
- Politics3 days ago
Former Guber Candidates, Party Chieftains Defect To PDP In Bayelsa
- Rivers3 days ago
RSG, UNICEF Inaugurate Risk Communication Club In Schools
- Column3 days ago
Of Teachers And Buhari’s Placebo
- Environment3 days ago
NGO Evacuates 5,000 Plastic Bottles In Popular Kaduna Market
- Business3 days ago
Rivers Judiciary Workers Hail Wike On Judges’ Quarters, Others
- Environment3 days ago
Group Plans Training On Waste Conversion In Rivers
- Business3 days ago
FG To Begin Electric Vehicle Pilot Programme In Three Universities