Ict/Telecom
Firm Trains SMEs On Stemming Cyber Risks
Tech firm, Tros Technologies, has offered free cybersecurity training to help small and medium enterprises, as well as big corporations alike in the country to tackle the rising trend of cyber risk.
As the incidence of COVID-19 continues to force people to work from home, the firm noted in a statement recently, that cyber criminals were continuously on the prowl to exploit the environment with data breach and revenue losses.
The company explained that the cybersecurity training programme was designed to educate employees on common threats to their organisations’ cybersecurity and offer a new way for SMEs to educate employees on cybersecurity risks and best practices amid the pandemic, right from their home.
“As many of the businesses in our community have shifted to a work from home environment to keep their doors open, we wanted to ensure that these businesses aren’t putting themselves at greater risk later down the road,” said Tros Technologies Managing Director, Muyiwa Awosile.
He continued, “Working remotely has its perks, but also comes with distractions and risks. We’re seeing a huge rise in COVID-19 scams which can pose a major risk to the security of our local businesses.”
“That’s why we’re rolling out free cybersecurity training to any organisation that wants it. We want to make sure your employees have some knowledge of how to protect your business.
Right now, all that matters to us is coming together to protect our community.”
Tros Technologies also said it had created a platform, EazyAppz, for small and medium-sized businesses to create their personal apps by following three steps, thus, enhancing further digitisation of small business operations.
Ict/Telecom
PH Cab Firm Plans Digitalisation
As business operators struggle to digitalise their services, a Port- Harcourt based cab firm, Call Bob Nigeria, has concluded plans to digitalise 100 percent of its services throughout the federation.
The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr Bob Okoroma, gave this indication while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, recently
He explained that the decision to digitalise was borne out of high demands for its car rental and leasing services by customers.
According to him, the planned digitalisation of the outfit would also enable it to actualise prompt service delivery as one of its focal points.
“For every growth phase, there is a vision that is set. That vision would continue to propel us to greater heights”, he said.
He disclosed that the firm was listed among the 100 fastest growing Small Scale Enterprises in Nigeria by a national newspaper, BusinessDay.
According to him, the listing, which stands for ’Top SMEs Awards in 2020′ is as a result of diligence and productivity of his workforce.
It would be recalled that the digitalisation of most businesses became imperative following the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic in 2020 that discourages contacts.
By: King Onunwor
Ict/Telecom
Stakeholders Demand Six-Month Deadline Extension
Stakeholders in the telecom space have called for further extension of the National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) integration exercise by six months.
They noted that the eight- week extension given by government last Tuesday would not be enough going by the number of Nigerians yet to be registered, as well as other challenges with the NIN enrolment.
Reacting to the extension, the National Coordinator, Alliance for Affordable Internet, Olusola Teniola, stated that the April 6 deadline would not be sufficient to register every single NIN.
Teniola observed that the SIM registration database at present could not represent all Nigerians, saying it would represent at most 65 to 95 million Nigerians.
He said, “If you take away our population estimated at 200 million from that figure, or a population of 150 million that the World Bank has said they’ll fund to have NIN, then you’re looking at best case 60 million to 100 million Nigerians that still need to get NIN.”
The AAI coordinator therefore recommended that the government extend the NIN registration further by six months, after which it could mandate people to link the number to different services.
Expressing the same view, the President, National Association of Telecoms Subscribers of Nigeria, Deolu Ogunbanjo, appreciated the government for the deadline extension, but demanded for further extension to June 30.
“I’m happy that at least the government has listened in a way, but 208 million SIM cards are yet to be linked. We want it extended to June 30. With that, there won’t be any excuse for anybody to not have registered,” he said.
On his part, the President, Association of Telephone, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers, Sina Bilesanmi, said the NIN/SIM deadline extension should be for at least six months.
He stated that the deadline was still unrealistic, noting that the NIMC had only managed to issue about 47 million NINs even with its 14-year hard work.
Bilesanmi also expressed worry about the safety of subscribers’ personal data and urged the Federal Government to compel telcos to ensure their personal data were secured, safe and well managed.
The chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria, Gbenga Adebayo, in his own view, said with operators now registering NINs on behalf of NIMC, the number of enrolled NINs would be increased and improved.
“I can’t say the time is sufficient but I think if we continue with the current effort as deemed by all the stakeholders, by the time we get to the new deadline, the numbers will look much better,” he said.
Adebayo appealed to Nigerians to obtain their NINs, if they had not done so.
The Director-General, NIMC, Aliyu Aziz, said the commission was on course to meeting the target of enrolling all Nigerians within the timeframe, subject to availability of funds and the ongoing pandemic easing out.
He projected that by the end of the first quarter of 2021, the existing 1,000 enrolment centres would have been tripled.
Ict/Telecom
Lawyer Makes Case For Research Centres, e-Libraries At Councils’ Headquarters
Chairmen of all the 23 local government councils in Rivers State have been advised to build research and e-learning centres at their various council headquarters so as to meet the 21st century challenges.
A Port Harcourt-based lawyer, Barr Clara Opara, who gave this advice in an exclusive chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt at the weekend, said that rather than embarking on projects that have no direct bearing on the people, well-equipped research centres and e-libraries at various councils’ headquarters would be of great benefit to the people.
To achieve this, she suggested a budget provision for ICT development at every fiscal year by local councils, adding that the councils could also build the e-learning centres through a Private Public Partnership initiative.
The lawyer, who described herself as a researcher, noted that she would not have attained the level she is without proper foundation in research and electronic library system.
She urged the council chairmen to invest in the future and economic wellbeing of their people than to embark on projects that add no value to people’s lives. .
Barr Opara, who is also a member of the Association of Women Lawyers of Africa (AWLA), recalled how virtual learning process introduced during the Coronavirus lockdown last year posed a big threat to many Nigerians due to lack of knowledge on e-learning .
She noted that it would have been an easy ride if the students had access to the e-learning system before the lockdown was imposed.
According to her, “In this 21st century, any leader who plans any project without provision for ICT, research centre and up-to-date e-library has failed and belongs to the Stone Age and not this Jet or Computer Age”.
By: King Onunwor
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
NPFL: PH Hosts Double Header, Today
- Politics3 days ago
Former Guber Candidates, Party Chieftains Defect To PDP In Bayelsa
- Rivers3 days ago
RSG, UNICEF Inaugurate Risk Communication Club In Schools
- Column3 days ago
Of Teachers And Buhari’s Placebo
- Environment3 days ago
NGO Evacuates 5,000 Plastic Bottles In Popular Kaduna Market
- Business3 days ago
Rivers Judiciary Workers Hail Wike On Judges’ Quarters, Others
- Environment3 days ago
Group Plans Training On Waste Conversion In Rivers
- Business3 days ago
FG To Begin Electric Vehicle Pilot Programme In Three Universities