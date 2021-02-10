For The Record
FG, Insensitive To PANDEF’s Agenda – Ogoriba
Stakeholders have expressed regrets that the Federal Government is yet to implement the 16-Point Agenda submitted to it in 2016 as a way of finding lasting solutions to the challenges facing the Niger Delta region. This was the consensus among resolutions adopted from findings and recommendations of its study at the 2021 Niger Delta Dialogue (NDD) in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
The study focused on emerging threats aggravating insecurity in the Niger Delta. This year’s study review on the NDD, an initiative of the Academic Associates Peace Works (AAPW), sponsored by the European Union (EU), focused on “Rethinking Synergy Between Traditional Rulers, Security Agencies, Government Officials and Civil Society in Returning Security to the Niger Delta”.
Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) had since November 1, 2016 presented to the Federal Government a 16-Point Demand and just recently during the Niger Delta traditional stakeholders forum, held at Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt, an elder of the Team B, Timi Kaiser-Wilhelm Ogoriba, lamented over Federal Government’s insensitivity to PANDEF’s 16-Point Agenda, saying that it is a dangerous signal as its silence continues to aggravate high level of threats and insecurity in the Niger Delta region.
In this exclusive interview with The Tide’s Correspondent, Susan Serekara-Nwikhana, Elder Ogoriba discussed some of the challenges in the Niger Delta as well as itemising the 16-Point Agenda as published by PANDEF. He thus, expressed worries over what would become of the region years ahead if the Federal Government continued to remain insensitive to the Niger Delta people’s demands.
Here are Excerpts:
What do you mean by Team B?
Team B is made up of some elders and persons in the younger age bracket. It was set up to interface with militants within the Niger Delta region to make them see reasons in laying down their arms.
What Is PANDEF all about and who can belong to it?
Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) is the umbrella body of the elders, chiefs, leaders, traditional rulers, top professionals, and strategic stakeholders, women and youths representing all the people of the coastal states of the Niger Delta.
The Forum was founded in August 2016 under the guidance and able leadership of the National Leader of the South-South Geopolitical Zone, Chief (Dr.) Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, OFR, CON.
It would be necessary to note the background to the establishment of the Forum and its mission to foster unity, peace, justice, and development in the Niger Delta region.
What informed your decision to found the Forum?
The founding of the Forum became necessary following the spate of unrelenting attacks by aggrieved youths on Nigeria’s strategic oil and gas installations, the bulk of which are located in the coastal states of the Niger Delta region; the attacks snowballed into yet another crisis in the already volatile region. Nigeria lost a substantial amount of revenue from oil and gas, the country’s main revenue source.
At the peak of the crisis, oil production was drastically reduced from about 2.3 barrels per day to mere 800,000 barrels per day (bpd); given the economic ramifications of the situation, the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari employed various strategies to arrest the situation. None of the strategies – including the option of force through the deployment of troops and militarization of the region – was effective enough to douse the tension in the Niger Delta.
It was at that point PANDEF stepped into the fray to calm tempers in the region through various engagements with critical stakeholders.
The intervention of PANDEF convinced the armed agitators to halt attacks on oil and gas facilities to give room for dialogue.
The relative peace that ensued, yielded the expected result for the federal government as Nigeria’s revenue earning capacity from oil and gas, once again, not only was restored to the 3016 budget benchmark of 2.2 million bpd, but got to an all-time high of 2.35 million bpd by December 2017, as was confirmed by the federal government. What this meant for our national economy was an increase in revenue to about 110 million (US) Dollars, or about 33 billion Naira, per day (at the approximate exchange rate of N305/Dollar).
The oil production benchmark for the 2018 National Budget was 2.3 million barrels per day, the 2019 National Budget oil production benchmark was also 2.3million barrels per day but energy sources put the nation’s oil production capacity at the time at over 2.5million barrels per day. The 2020 National Budget oil production benchmark is kept at 2.18million barrels per day.
When did PANDEF visit President Buhari to present the 16-point agenda?
On November 1, 2016, a delegation of the Niger Delta people comprising traditional rulers, leaders of thought, professionals, academics, civil rights activists, women and youth leaders from the various ethnic nationalities, under the auspices of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) met with President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. At the meeting, which also had Governors and other political office holders from the Region in attendance, PANDEF presented its 16-Point Demand to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Specifically and in summary what does the 16-Point Agenda entail?
Specifically, the 16-item dialogue document embodies the core and fundamental issues that cut across all segments of the ethnic nationalities in the coastal states of the Niger Delta region.
What were the requests made at the meeting with President Buhari?
At the historic meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, PANDEF also requested that a negotiating team of the Government and PANDEF be set up without delay.
That meeting gave the people of the region a renewed sense of hope and optimism for an enduring relationship between the Niger Delta region and the Federal Government. More than that, the people hoped that a mutually beneficial dialogue would ensue, which would naturally lead to finding lasting solutions to the very difficult challenges of the region.
Was there any positive response from the FG?
Yes, the fact-finding tour of the Niger Delta by then Acting President, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.
The first positive response of the Government to the 16-Point Demand was the fact-finding tour made to the Niger Delta by the Vice President, then Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo. The tour took the then Acting President to all the coastal states of the Niger Delta, beginning with Delta State. He met with a cross-section of stakeholders in the States and inspected facilities at the take-off campus of the Nigerian Maritime University at Okerenkoko in Gbaramatu Kingdom of Warri South-West Local Government Area. Subsequently, the Acting President visited all the oil and gas producing states of the Niger Delta region.
Any regret from the visit to Mr. President?
Unfortunately, despite the gains arising from the subsisting relative peace in the Niger Delta, and the people’s demonstration of commitment to the peaceful resolution of issues, the Nigerian government has not reciprocated the gesture of the region by addressing the genuine demands of the Niger Delta people as encapsulated in the 16-Point Demand that was presented to the federal government on 1st November 2016.
What does the 16-Point Agenda demand from FG?
1.The Presidential Amnesty Programme
In 2009, the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, proclaimed the Amnesty Programme to end hostilities in the Niger Delta and to facilitate stabilization of the security conditions and pave way for sustainable development of the Region.
The Post Amnesty Programme, conceived at the end of the disarmament and retrieval of weapons from the ex-militants, had five components, namely:
• The Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) of former militant agitators.
• Critical infrastructural and economic development in the Niger Delta
•Environmental Remediation
• Implementation of modalities for the involvement of Host Communities in the ownership of Petroleum assets
• Establishment of a framework for Oil and Gas Assets Protection and Pipeline Surveillance
We note that regrettably, only the Disarmament and Demobilization component of the DDR programme is being implemented to date. There is an urgent need, therefore, for a review of the programme to reappraise its Core Mandate to provide a robust Exit Strategy, to transit recipients into jobs, effectively integrate them and free them of dependency on stipends, so that their new-found skills would be of benefit to themselves and the larger community.
2. Law and Justice Issues
Given the insecurity situation in the Niger Delta, several pending law and justice issues regarding some aggrieved groups and individuals are yet to be resolved. It is important to address these issues urgently as a step towards lasting peace.
3. The Effect of Increased Military Presence in the Niger Delta
The increased deployment of military personnel into the Niger Delta has resulted in rise in cases of invasion of communities, displacement of persons, harassment and other forms of abuse of human rights. This has continued to escalate tension and insecurity in the region. We urge that this trend be reversed.
4. Plight of Internally Displaced Persons
The recent upsurge in insecurity in the region has resulted in the displacement of large numbers of people from their communities and subjected them to untold hardship in various locations. We hereby call on the government to direct the relevant agencies to take urgent measures to meet their immediate needs and return them to their communities.
5. The Ogoni Clean-up and Environmental Remediation
We thank Mr. President for flagging off the clean-up of Ogoniland as recommended by the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP). The long delay in starting the Ogoni Clean-Up had sapped confidence locally and had caused the broader Niger Delta to doubt the intentions of Government. We, therefore, urge the Federal Government to speed up this exercise, especially by following through the emergency steps outlined in the UNEP Report, which includes the provision of safe drinking water for a populace whose water has been declared unfit for human consumption by UNEP, years ago. We also urge the federal government to commission a Region-wide credible assessment of the impacts of crude oil pollution of the environment in the Niger Delta and undertake to enforce all environment protection laws.
We similarly urge the Federal Government to take decisive steps to enforce the Zero Gas Flare deadline.
The devastating effects of coastal erosion and lack of effective shoreline protection for the coastal communities of the Niger Delta must be tackled as a matter of urgency.
6. The Maritime University Issue
The Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, is largely regarded, by persons from the Zone, as symbolic and deserving. Its closure and certain statements around it, have been viewed as insensitive and out rightly provocative. This, of course, is aside from the obvious potential benefits that the Institution offers to the technical and managerial capacity enhancements of, not just persons from the Zone, but all Nigerians. We, therefore, strongly urge the President to direct the take-off of the already approved Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, in Delta State. The prompt take-off of this University will most certainly assure the people of the Niger Delta that President’s Administration is truly a sensitive, listening and inclusive Government. Also, we strongly urge that the announced plans to upgrade the 30-year old Maritime Academy, Oron, Akwa Ibom State, to a university should be implemented.
7. Key Regional Critical Infrastructure
There is the need for the Federal Government to fast-track interventions on some of the indicative Regional Infrastructure viz:
• We wish to thank President for ensuring that the first phase of the Coastal Railway project is provided for in the current 2016 budget. We urge the Federal Government to further ensure the full implementation of this project that is designed to run through all the states in the Niger Delta, up to Lagos.
• Complete the existing East-West Road.
• Work should resume on the abandoned Bodo-Bonny Road Project. We note that NLNG had already offered 50% funding for this Project.
• Implement the proposed East-West Coastal Road Project, which stretches 704 km in
length along the Atlantic coastline, from Odukpani Junction in Cross River State, connecting over 1000 communities, to Ibeju on the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos State (Design already completed by NDDC).
• Implement the development of inland waterways and riverine infrastructure.
• Remove bottlenecks militating against the full activation and utilization of the existing ports in the Niger Delta, including Port Harcourt, Onne, Calabar, commence dredging of the Escravos bar-mouth which will open up Burutu, Koko, Sapele, Warri and Gelegele Ports to deep sea-going vessels and expedite work on the dredging of the Calabar Port. The Deep Sea Port project in Bayelsa State also requires consideration.
• We urge the commencement of work on the Ibaka Deep Sea Port for which Feasibility has long been completed.
Details of other regional infrastructure projects will be presented in the course of the dialogue.
8. Security Surveillance and Protection of Oil and Gas Infrastructure
The incessant breaching and vandalization of pipelines, and oil theft, have taken direct tolls on oil production and supplies, with corresponding adverse effects on the economy of our dear Country. Pipeline vandalism also damages the environment, health and economic activity of inhabitants of affected areas, as well as complicates environmental cleanup efforts.
It is therefore our view that an urgent review is done to pipeline surveillance contacts to give the responsibility to Communities rather than individuals in a manner that ties some benefits to their responsibility. Communities would then see their responsibility for the pipelines as protection of what belongs to them.
9. Relocation of Administrative and Operational Headquarters of IOCs
The Headquarters of most Oil Companies are not located in the Niger Delta Region. As a result, the Region is denied all the developmental and associated benefits that would have accrued to the Region from their presence. It has therefore become imperative for the IOCs to relocate to their areas of operation. This move would create a mutually beneficial relationship with the host communities.
10. Power Supply
Despite being the core of power generation in the Country, most Communities in the Niger Delta remain unconnected to the National Grid.
We, therefore, advocate a power plan that strongly ties power supply in the Region to gas supplies, thereby giving all sides a stake in improved stability. Because of existing infrastructure, this should be an area where the Government could deliver the swiftest and most noticeable change.
11. Economic Development and Empowerment
The Federal and State Governments need to signal their interest in sustained economic development in the region by:
i. Implementing the Brass LNG and Fertilizer Plant Project and similarly concluding Train 7 of the NLNG in Bonny
ii. Reviewing, updating and aggressively driving the National Gas Master Plan to integrate the economic interests and industrialization aspirations of the Niger Delta Region
iii. Creating a Niger Delta Energy Industrial Corridor that would process some portions of the Region’s vast hydrocarbon natural resources, where they are produced, to create industrialization and a robust economic base in the Region that would improve the living condition of the Citizens.
iv. Expediting work on the Export Processing Zones (EPZs) in the Region, in particular,
the Gas City, Ogidigben and Deep Sea Port, Gbaramatu, in Warri South LGA of Delta State.
v. Harnessing the huge rain-fed agricultural potentials of the area through the development of farm estates, fishery development projects and Agro-Allied Industrial Clusters.
vi. Harnessing the entrepreneurial ingenuity of the youths in the Region to keep them gainfully employed in legitimate businesses, and away from restiveness.
vii. We urge the use of ICT as a tool for peace, job-creation and development. Appropriately deployed ICT can be the elixir to create much-needed jobs, promote entrepreneurship and create wealth in the Region.
vii. Resolve the various issues leading to the non-operation of Delta Steel Company, Oku Iboku Paper Mill, Edo Textile Mill and ALSCON.
12. Inclusive Participation in Oil Industry and Ownership of Oil Blocs
The sense of alienation of Niger Delta indigenes from the resources of their land will continue until there are affirmative actions that guarantee the involvement of these communities in the ownership and participation in the Oil and Gas Industry. We, therefore, urge the Federal Government to enunciate policies and actions that will address the lack of participation as well as imbalance in the ownership of Oil and Gas Assets.
We similarly urge the institution of Host Community Content within the Nigerian Content framework, across the entire enterprise chain of the Petroleum and Maritime sectors.
13. Restructuring and Funding of the NDDC
There is the urgent need to adequately restructure the NDDC to refocus it as a truly Intervention Agency, that responds swiftly to the yearnings of the grassroots of the Niger Delta. Communities must be able to have a say in what projects come to them. We also urge the full implementation of the funding provisions of the NDDC Act.
14. Strengthening the Niger Delta Ministry
Since the creation of the Niger Delta Ministry, even though it was meant to function in the mode of the Federal Capital Territory Ministry, its funding has been abysmal. There is an absolute need, therefore, to adequately fund, and strengthen this Ministry to the purpose for which it was created.
15. The Bakassi Question
The fall out of the ceding of Bakassi to Cameroon continues to threaten the security of the southernmost part of the Niger Delta Region. The unresolved issues arising from the Green Tree Agreement continues to create tension and plague the region. There is also the lack of a well-coordinated transparent Blueprint for the development and resettlement of the displaced populations. The host communities face huge abuses and are unable to reestablish their respective means of livelihood. We, therefore, recommend a comprehensive resettlement plan including development for the host communities and displaced populations to reduce the risk of making them into a Stateless People.
16. Fiscal Federalism
The clamour for fiscal federalism has continued to be re-echoed by different sections of the country. The people of the Niger Delta region support this call and urge that the Federal Government should regard this matter expeditiously.
What message would you want to pass to the FG for being insensitive to these issues five years after?
It is regrettable to say that the 16-point agenda has not been attended to thereby bringing about high rate of insecurity in the region.
For emphasises, after having several interface with these boys, they saw the reasons for dialogue than allowing the region go in flames as a result this brought about cease fire in the region making everyone to be enjoying the relative peace been enjoyed today.
I want the Federal Government to know that when these boys see that there is blatant refusal in addressing their issues by the Federal Government, they are capable of making the region go into flames, adding that he appealed to the Federal Government, and other critical stakeholders responsible for the implementation of this 16-point agenda to be sincere to themselves and do the needful, adding that what the people in the Niger Delta region want is that all must be fair, just and equitable in what they do, so as to engendered peace and security to the Niger Delta region.
For The Record
I Deserve A Second Term-ABOLGA Boss
As council chairmen in the 23 local government areas of Rivers State and other aspirants warm up for the April 17, 2021 local government elections in the State, the stakes are very high, especially for those gunning for a second term. This is following the directive by the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for them to showcase what they have been able to put on ground in terms of projects in their first outing which is gradually coming to an end, for them to secure second term tickets on the platform of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.
Against this backdrop, The Tide embarked on a project tagged, ‘Operation Show Your Projects’ by which the council chairmen are expected to use the media platform to show to the world what they have been able to do for their people within the past three years to justify their bid for a second term in office, even as the council polls are fast approaching.
The Governor’s tall order, from all indications, appear to be the minimum requirement for the incumbent local government helmsmen to seamlessly secure the PDP ticket in the forthcoming elections in keeping with the giant development strides of the Wike administration at the State level.
It is on the strength of this that the Executive Chairman of Abua/Odual Local Government Area, Hon Daniel Opelia Daniel, graciously took the first shot in reeling out the projects vis-a-vis his achievements in office in this interview while at the same time highlighting what makes the local government tick even in the face of debilitating challenges of finance and nature.
Tucked in the far end of the Orashi region of the state, Abua/Odual Local Government Area is unique in a sense, as it is located on both water and land, making the terrain a little bit complex and difficult in terms of accessibility and preponderance of economic activities.
Despite constraints militating against large scale development, as the area hardly boasts of the business mix as could be found in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas, particularly in relationship to having a buoyant internal revenue generating mechanism to complement its monthly receipts from the Federation Accounts.
In spite of this seeming setback, Hon Daniel happily beats his chest and comes to the inevitable verdict that his stewardship thus far has provided the much-needed dividends of democracy to his people, which makes him deserving of a second term. For him, it is so far, so good.
Of a truth, Daniel is a man who does not only engage in infrastructural development but also in human capacity building, which he believes is the actual wealth of the people. This ultimately makes him involve them in economic activities, which is the thrust and direction of his administration’s developmental projects.
A crack team of The Tide crew, comprising the General Manager, Chief Ernest Chinwo, the Acting Editor, Mrs Juliet Njiowhor, veteran journalists, Dagogo Josiah and Ben Obe with a team of reporters and camera man were in Abua/Odual Local Government Area to see first hand the projects so far executed.
Excerpts.
From our poll, you are among the top five best chairmen in the state. What is your reaction to this?
I am not surprised because I have managed the resources properly and our achievements are there for all to see. Our books are also open for scrutiny.
What will you describe your almost three years in office like?
It has been challenging and tasking, humbling and fulfilling. I feel so grateful.
Tell us how you have piloted the affairs of the council in two years plus?
We inherited a workforce that gulps over 70 percent of the allocation after statutory deductions. The previous administration got approval to employ 100 persons but ended up employing 490 persons . This increased the wage bill by a 100percent . That is from 43 million to about 82 million . This is a move that is highly unreasonable by any standard.
What is the average monthly JAAC allocation of your council?
Averagely, I will say it is between N150million to N160million, JAAC allocations come after statutory deductions such as Local Government Civil Service Commission, Traditional Rulers Council, the Primary Health Care Board and the Local Government Pension Board . All these institutions
have a percentage that are by law allocated to them monthly.
What are the other challenges of the local government?
The 1999 Constitution has to be reviewed if the Local Governments across the country are to operate with maximum results . The constitution is what gives room to all the instability in Local Government Administration.
What have you been able to do despite the challenges you pointed out?
When we came in, we carried out a need assessment and within the powers of the LGA, we thought that we can shrewdly manage the little resources to embark on meaningful projects that will affect the people, so, we thought it wise to complete the market that has been abandoned for seven years . And we awarded the contract for the completion of the market .
We also in the process awarded the Park which was built at the time we were still in the Old Ahoada Local Government Area. The park was almost a refuge site . Today, as I speak , we have paid 100 percent for the two projects and the park is now in use while the market is undergoing finishing touches .
The Anyu Civic Centre was also in an uncompleted state so we upgraded it .
There was high cry of lack of proper transportation in the Main Riverine communities ( Adada ,Ogboloma axis), so, we provided two ferry boats at the cost of N3 million each.
We are also building a Civic Centre for the people of Omelema which is in a roofing stage .
What impact have you managed to make in education?
We paid a student grant of 20 thousand Naira to 358 undergraduate students and gave 200 thousand Naira each to Abua/Odual students in Law School for the 2019/2020 batch B .
In respect to power , what can you tell us?
Because majority of our people are farmers , we decided to undertake payment of electricity bill for them to cushion the effect of bills . I started this as a Caretaker Chairman and have continued same up to date . And let me add that we don’t only pay the bills , we maintain all electrical facilities in the whole of Abua area because the Odual axis has not been connected yet.
Mr Chairman , what have you done for your fellow Elected Officials, councillors and Vice Chairman?
Ordinarily, the law grants loan of N1.3 million to councillors but I looked at it and said, what car can a councillor buy with N1.7 million? So we came up with a resolution that in order to better the lives of these officers after living office , their loans should be increased by a 100 percent . And today, we have paid all of the lawmakers .
What is your working relationship with the governor like?
The Governor has given us freedom to operate and his doors are also open for us to run to him for advice and guidance
For me, he has been like an elder brother and a father. Any Chairman who has Wike as a Governor and is not doing anything should blame himself.
How will you rate the governor’s performance?
His performance has been excellent. I will give him above 80 percent.
How much debt is the council owing under you and how much did you inherit?
The council under my watch is not owing a dime . We have done all that we have done without taking a loan. On debts inherited, yes, we inherited judgment debts and their likes running into millions of naira, but we have successfully upturned those judgment debts through the legal process.
Highlights of Achievements:
Re-construction of Ailing Infrastructure:
On assumption of office as chairman, Daniel was of the view that as he assumed duties in 2018 as an elected Executive Chairman, he took the bull by the horn despite the poor allocation, embarked on reconstruction of some moribund infrastructure in the LGA as abandoned by my predecessors before arrival. The cost of reconstruction contract gulped up to N29 million, which according to him, is 95 percent of the sum stated above.
Market And Town Hall Projects:
The chairman who disclosed that the council under his watch was able to re-construct the market structure that collapsed due to torrential flood in the area which amount to N21, 235,000 is a land mark achievement of his administration.
He further disclosed that a town-hall projected at Omelema-Abua which his government embarked
upon at the cost of N30 million is nearing completion, including the daily market, among other projects speaks volume.
These, he affirmed remained the major projects we have envisaged. Though, opted that during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was able to provide the people with sound and result-oriented development in the area, which some of them could not be completed due to the ouster of the latter as Nigeria’s President.
Ravaging Flood:
The chairman also lament the repeated ravaging of flood during the rainy season as the roads, farm lands, bushes and other aquatic lives which represents the source of livelihood of the people of the LGA, were badly affected, urges the Rivers State Government (RSG) and other agency of government responsible for checking flood to visit Abua/Odual LGA as the people source of livelihood had been washed away by flood.
He said that council was able to tackle the scourge with the little resources at its disposal was used to phase out the heat of the flood in the area.
Dwindling Finances:
The Chairman, despite the dwindling finances of the council, was able to embark on some projects to improve the state of the people’s welfare.
Executed Projects:
The Council boss was able to list some on-gong and completed projects in the LGA to include, an ultra-modern market awarded at the cost of over N125million, the Abua, central motor park constructed at over N88million, and town-hall at Anyu Community in the Odual Districts of the LGA, which amounts to N21million.
He listed an on-going town hall project in Omelema at the cost of N8million, while 358 Abua/Odual students in higher institutions in Nigeria got sum of N20,000 each to go back to school after the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.
13 law students, accounding to the council boss were given N200,000 each.
Renovation of Council’s Headquarters:
The Chairman of the LGA, Hon Daniel Daniel also disclosed that he renovated the council headquarters at Abua Central.
Procurement of Out-board Engine
Council, the chairman said, procured tow out-board engines to ease transportation at Odual axis, He stressed that his
Over bloated Workforce:
The Council Chairman said that his government also inherited an over-bloated workforce, stating that the council had 400 workers when he assumed duty as chairman.
Thereafter, another 100 workers were employed by the Rivers State Local Government Service Commission.
Wage Bill:
Daniel, as chairman of Abua/Odual put the council’s wage bill at N80 million monthly, adding that his government pays ‘ex-trouble makers’ the sum of N100,000.00 each every month to maintain peace and security in his domain under the supervision of the police and other security agencies. And interestingly, he said they are about 35 in number on the council’s payroll.
For The Record
2021 Budget, Critical To Delivery Of Legacy Projects – Buhari
It gives me great pleasure today to sign the 2021 Appropriation Bill and the enabling 2020 Finance Bill into law. I would like to appreciate the National Assembly, and in particular, thank the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and indeed all distinguished and honourable leaders and members for their cooperation in expeditiously enacting these important money bills. This will enable their implementation to commence by 1st January 2021.
I commend the sustained mutual understanding, collaboration and high-level engagements between officials of the Executive and Legislative Arms of Government, which have made the accelerated enactment of these Bills possible.
We must maintain partnership in the interest of our people, regardless of any differences regarding the Legislative provisions governing our federal budgeting process.
You will recall that I laid the 2021 Appropriation Bill before the Joint Session of the National Assembly on 8th October, 2020, and forwarded the 2020 Finance Bill shortly thereafter. It is very gratifying, indeed, that the National Assembly has completed the important Appropriation process in good time.
The Passage of the 2021 Budget, before the commencement of the 2021 fiscal year, is further confirmation of our firm resolve to maintain a predictable January-to- December fiscal year, as provided for in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
This Administration remains committed to ensuring that the annual Appropriation Bill is presented to the National Assembly in good time for the passage of the Budget before the beginning of the fiscal year. I note, with pleasure, that a growing number of State Governments are now following our lead on this matter.
Towards this end, I have directed that efforts be made to ensure the earlier submission of the 2022-2024 Medium- Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, as well as the 2022 Appropriation Bill, to the National Assembly. Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies are to cooperate with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, and more specifically, with the Budget Office of the Federation, to realize this very important objective.
I also wish to thank the National Assembly for completing its work on the 2020 Finance Bill. This Bill is very critical for the successful implementation of the 2021 Budget of “Economic Recovery and Resilience”. Its passage underscores our commitment, as a matter of routine practice, to support Federal Appropriation Bills with annual Finance Bills, designed to facilitate their implementation.
The 2021 Budget that I have just signed into law provides for aggregate expenditures of Thirteen-point- Five- Eight-Eight trillion Naira (N13.588 trillion), representing an increase of five Hundred and Five-point-Six-One Billion Naira (N505.61 billion) over the initial Executive proposal. The increase, however, includes the Three Hundred and Sixty-Five Billion naira (N365 billion) provision for up scaling the Nigeria Social Investment Programme, which I requested for after laying the Budget before the Legislature.
The Details of the Budget as passed by the National Assembly, and signed into law by me, will be provided by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, subsequently.
In designing the 2021 Budget, we deliberately chose to pursue an expansionary fiscal policy. As you are all aware, our economy recently lapsed into its second recession in four years. I mentioned during the presentation of the 2021 Appropriation Bill that we intend to use the Budget to accelerate our economic recovery process, promote social inclusion and strengthen the resilience of the economy. All Ministers are to ensure that their supervised Ministries, Departments and agencies achieve the objectives set for their sectors.
I am aware of the changes that the National Assembly has made to the 2021 Executive Budget proposal. We will examine these amendments and, where necessary, I will revert to the National Assembly with a request for amendment, virement or other appropriate adjustments to ensure that the core objectives of the Budget are accomplished.
In spite of the adverse impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the nation’s economy and the Government’s revenues, we have made appreciable progress in the implementation of the 2020 Budget. As at December 2020, we had released about One-point-Seven-Four-Eight Trillion Naira (N1.748 trillion) out of a total of the One-Point-Nine-Six-Two Trillion Naira (N1.962 trillion) voted for the implementation of critical capital projects, representing a performance of about Eight-Nine-Point-One Percent (89.1%).
The overall performance of the 2020 Budget currently stands at an impressive rate of Ninety-Seven-point-Seven Percent (97.7%). This commendable outcome underscores the importance of our efforts, together with the Legislature, to return to the discipline of a January-to-December fiscal year. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning will provide further details on the 2020 Budget’s performance, in due course.
To ensure full implementation of the 2020 Capital Budget and optimize its contribution to our economic revival efforts, the National Assembly recently approved our request to allow Ministries, Departments and Agencies to continue to expand released funds for their 2020 capital budgets till 31stMarch, 2021. I would like to express my appreciation to the National Assembly, again, for their gracious understanding and speedy action on this matter.
The 2021 Budget is very critical to the delivery of the legacy projects of our Administration. To fully achieve our objectives, the effective implementation of the 2021 Budget is imperative. Therefore, I have directed the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning should adopt all necessary measures in this regard to achieve the objectives of the Budget, including the targeted release of capital votes.
In view of the recent rise in confirmed Coronavirus cases nationwide, we will ensure timely implementation of the health and emergency measures in the 2021 Budget to contain the spread of the virus. We will continue to count on the close collaboration with the State Governments in our effort to protect the lives and livelihoods of our people.
During the year, I expect that we would be able to significantly reduce the adverse impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic on the cost and availability of basic food items, as well as other key commodities, in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders.
I also expect that the 2021 Budget will stimulate domestic economic activities and create employment opportunities, especially for our youth.
We are intensifying our domestic revenue mobilization efforts so that we can have adequate resources to fund the 2021 Budget. Revenue Generating Agencies, and indeed all Ministries, Departments and Government Owned Enterprises, must work very hard to achieve their revenue targets, control their cost-to-revenue ratios, as well as ensure prompt and full remittance of revenue collections.
Relevant Agencies are to ensure the realization of our crude oil production and export targets. Heads of defaulting Agencies are hereby warned that they will be severely sanctioned. I also appeal to our fellow citizens and the business community, at large, to fulfil their tax obligations promptly.
Being a deficit budget, the specific Borrowing Plan will be forwarded to the National Assembly shortly. I count on the co-operation of the National Assembly for a quick consideration and approval of the Plan when submitted. I assure you that all borrowings will be judiciously applied towards growth-enhancing critical expenditures.
Considering recent budget implementation challenges, the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning is to take all necessary actions to ensure the effective implementation of the 2021 Budget. Ministries, Departments and Agencies are hereby directed to redouble efforts towards implementation of their programmes and projects in ways that promote the greater public good.
I am also directing all relevant agencies of Government to scale-up budget implementation monitoring and evaluation efforts. In this regard, we continue to count on the support of Civil Society Organisations and the general public, at large.
We acknowledge that Government, alone, cannot achieve the objectives of the 2021 Budget. This is why the Budget, and its underlying policy framework, provide a lot of opportunities for partnerships with the private sector. Ministries, Departments and Agencies are hereby directed to liaise with the Bureau of Public Enterprises and the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission to accelerate the implementation of their Public Private Partnership initiatives, especially those designed to fast-track the pace of our critical infrastructural development.
I wish to acknowledge the efforts of the Ministers superintending over the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning; the Budget Office of the Federation; Senior Special Assistants that are liaisons to the Senate and House of Representatives; the Fiscal Policy Reforms Committee; and all others who contributed towards producing the 2021 Appropriation Act and 2020 Finance Act, that I have signed into law today.
As a nation, we are currently confronted with diverse challenges at this time. I commend the understanding, sacrifice and resilience of our people, both young and old. I assure everyone that our hope and confidence of a greater future shall not be in vain.
Let me conclude by commending the National Assembly, once again, for the steady support in safely steering our economy during these very challenging times. I remain committed to sustaining the partnership with the Legislature to jointly deliver on our mandate from our people.
I thank you most sincerely for your kind attention.
May God continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
