Rivers
Community, School Clash Over MoU, CSR
The Umuchokocho in Chokota, Igbo-Etche, Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State and the CITA International School have clashed over issues bordering on Memorandum of Understanding, (MoU) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
While the community said the school refused to discharge its CSR to the people, the school accused the community of intimidation and extortion.
The Proprietress of CITA, Mrs. Peggy Aduki, decried the conduct of the community saying the people had made ease of doing business in the area difficult.
Aduke said that the community arrested some members of staff of the school on the grounds that they were not given due recognition.
She said the community unlawfully tasked them N800, 000 threatening to stop the school’s operation if they failed to pay the money.
Aduke said: “The paramount ruler of the community asked for a Memorandum of Understanding, he asked that the positions of a Principal, Chief Security Officer, and Accountant to be brought from the community which of course is not possible.
“If we had found somebody who was qualified maybe we would have considered the person but for security reasons, those are very sensitive positions and we had to make him understand that we paid for the property and we are not obliged to go back to pay homage to him.
“We were not owing him anything, the plans were approved by the government, so there was no need for us to go and ask his permission for moving in, and ever since then he demanded such homage to be paid to him, just for the sake of peace, every end of the year we would send some gift items to him and other community people especially widows.”
But Paramount Ruler of Umu-Chokota Community, Eze Elijah Okere denied the allegations, saying that the community was not harassing the school.
Rivers
Impact Of Gas Flaring, Oil Spillage, Worries MOSOP
The President of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), Mr Fegalo Nsuke, has decried the impact of gas flaring and oil spillage in Niger Delta communities.
Nsuke, an environmental expert and human rights activist, expressed his worries, yesterday, in Port Harcourt.
He attributed the cause of environmental pollution in the region to sabotage by stakeholders and poor government’s response to the plight of the people of the region.
Nsuke particularly expressed worry over continued gas flaring by the operating oil companies in Rivers State.
“It has become necessary for relevant stakeholders to embark on quick steps towards ending gas flaring in the region,” he said.
According to him, gas flaring is a major contributor to air pollution which has over the years affected both aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems.
Nsuke further said there was a high level of oil spillage in the Niger Delta due mainly to non-compliance with operational standards by the oil companies.
“Violators are not being sanctioned for environmental pollution; hence, they have continued to disregard operational guidelines.
“As a result, the Niger Delta region has continued to suffer untold hardship and environmental degradation as a result of oil exploration activities.
“Aquatic and terrestrial lives have been destroyed leaving residents in abject poverty and insecurity,” he added.
The environmental expert said flared gas and oil spills are also major causes of climate change because they force animals to leave their original habitats.
“The traditional rulers seem helpless and rather submit to the will of the oil firms because of poverty and the fear of losing government recognition,” he alleged.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Rivers
Community Protests Firm’s Alleged Marginalisation
The Finima Renaissance in Bonny Local Government Area says Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited has done little or nothing for its host community.
A statement signed by the convener of the group, Samuel Brown alleged that since the inception of the NLNG, the company had taken the people for granted judging from its posture and utter neglect of host landlords, even when the community sacrificed by relocating so that the NLNG could be built, while the community will host the newly awarded Train 7 that was recently given to a consortium of SCD JV.
The statement also called on the Federal Government, French and Italian Republics, English and Dutch Governments, the State Government, National Assembly, diplomatic corps, among others to call them to order, adding that the community has suffered untold hardship from the company.
The Group expressed dissatisfaction over the step taken by NLNG to obtain a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for land they occupy without payment of a single compensation to the landlord families since the inception of the company over twenty years ago.
The statement called on the management of the NLNG to borrow a leaf from Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Limited that encouraged its host community to set up an investment company to manage dividends accruing from the company to the people.
“We wish to draw the attention of the entire world, particularly that of the Federal Government of Nigeria, French and Italian Republics, English and Dutch Governments, Rivers State Government, National Assembly, diplomatic corps, among others to the unbecoming and wicked attitude of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited.
“Since the inception of the NLNG, the company has done little or nothing to its wholly host community of Finima, that was sacrificially relocated so that the NLNG could be built, just as the community will host the newly awarded Train 7 that was recently given to a consortium of SCD JV.
“It will be of interest to note that the good people of Finima have been very peaceful and cooperative, preferring to seek attention through dialogue and decent engagement with the management of NLNG. However, it is obvious that the company has taken the people for granted judging from its posture and utter neglect of its very own host landlords.
“It is a shame that the NLNG cannot boast of any meaningful project in Finima, neither can the company show any concrete evidence that it has given employment to the vast teeming youth of the community, while participation in the management level is a dream.
“We have been reliably informed that NLNG Limited has gone behind the host community to obtain a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for lands for which they occupy and for which they have not paid a single compensation to the landlord families since the inception of the company over twenty years ago,” the statement said.
Rivers
Group Calls For Confirmation Of Amnesty Boss
A socio-economic/ cultural and political pressure group, the Niger Delta Non-Violence Agitators Forum, has called on the Presidency to confirm the position of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Milland Dixion Dikio, to the substantive status.
A statement signed by the Abuja Chapter Chairman of the group, Comrade Embale Jonathan, said the confirmation had become necessary in view of the growing agitation in the region against the continued running of the office, which is at its lowest ebb.
While addressing newsmen in Abuja after playing host to an Itshekiri Youth Movement Group to discuss fundamental issues bothering on attitudinal change in the region’s agitation amongst Niger Delta residents in the Federal Capital Territory, Jonathan maintained that the Interim Administrator of the Programme had displayed sufficient leadership capacity to handle the office in substantive status.
He pointed out that there was an urgent need for President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm Dikio as the substantive administrator, without further delay.
According to him, “As an Interim administrator, the powers to perform are limited to a large extent as required by law. He cannot do much to meet the gap already created due to mismanagement and misplaced priorities in the running of the office by his predecessors.”
“This is not a good development for the true essence of the programme and the region. The earlier his appointment is made permanent, the better for the people and the region if the programme is to achieve its original mandate.”
Highlighting the achievements of Dikio in the shortest period he has been in the saddle, the NDNAF Chairman said the Amnesty boss had successfully brought the ex-agitators on board to key into his administration through regular consultations with critical stakeholders.
He said Dikio had consistently addressed their concerns, ensure prompt payment of outstanding beneficiaries’ monthly stipends, as well as inject new spirit of handling the day-to-day office activities of the office.
He further stated that Dikio understood the politics of the region so well that he is on top of the game, stressing that the Amnesty boss is driving the process with competence and experience satisfactorily to meet the growth and developmental needs of the people of the region.
The group, however described as ill-advised, those calling for the head of the Amnesty boss over the alleged return of N26billion of unspent PAP fund, saying that those calling for his sack do not have the interest of the people and the Niger Delta region at heart.
Jonathan, therefore, urged Dikio to disregard such baseless comments and remain focused.
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
NPFL: PH Hosts Double Header, Today
- Politics3 days ago
Former Guber Candidates, Party Chieftains Defect To PDP In Bayelsa
- Rivers3 days ago
RSG, UNICEF Inaugurate Risk Communication Club In Schools
- Environment3 days ago
NGO Evacuates 5,000 Plastic Bottles In Popular Kaduna Market
- Column3 days ago
Of Teachers And Buhari’s Placebo
- Business3 days ago
Rivers Judiciary Workers Hail Wike On Judges’ Quarters, Others
- Environment3 days ago
Group Plans Training On Waste Conversion In Rivers
- Business3 days ago
FG To Begin Electric Vehicle Pilot Programme In Three Universities