Focus
Silverbird Extraordinary Man Award: Another Feather To Wike’s Cap
Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is not a stranger to receiving awards or attracting commendations and recognitions for his numerous heroic and courageous acts.
His visionary leadership, astute, strategic governance and exemplary crusading exploits as a man of the people, have all yielded a bountiful harvest of awards over the years.
In fact, the shelves of his trophy cabinet are splendidly decorated with an array of multiple plaques, silverware, mementoes and other memorial items of recognition from multi-sectoral professional and academic establishments.
Governor Wike’s recognition for his sterling, superlative leadership accomplishments started even less than two years into his tenure as Governor, when the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo bestowed on him the title “Mr. Projects.”
According to the Vice President, the Governor deserves the appellation of “Mr Projects” because of his high profile projects across the State.
The year 2017 was indeed a year of bumper harvest of awards for Governor Nyesom Wike. The Leadership Newspaper crowned him as Governor of the Year and according to the Group Managing Director of Leadership Newspaper, Abdul Gombe, the nomination of the Rivers Governor as Governor of the Year, was endorsed by two former Heads of State and a Supreme Court Justice.
That year alone, Governor Wike bagged the Silverbird Man of the Year, Sun Newspaper Governor of the Year, New Telegraph Man of the Year and Independent Newspaper Political Icon of the Year.
In 2018, Governor, Nyesom Wike was nominated for the prestigious International Sports Press Association-Africa (AIPS) Africa Power of Sports (POS) Award (in addition to the other awards he was conferred with that year) and that, by the way, is how the POS initials became attached to his introductory citation.
In a nomination letter to the Rivers State Governor, dated 26th March, 2018, President AIPS Africa, Mitchell Obi, said Wike is being recognised for his remarkable fidelity in raising the bar of sports matters and using sports as a catalyst for development.
In 2019, The Badminton Confederation of Africa nominated the Rivers State Governor for the “Award for Distinguished Service to Sports in Africa.”
Speaking during a Courtesy Visit to the Rivers State Governor at the Government House, Port Harcourt , President, Badminton Confederation Africa (BCA), Mr Tukebana Bau praised Governor Wike for his support for the growth of Badminton in Africa.
He said: “We acknowledge your support and passion for Badminton in Africa. For this reason, the Badminton Confederation Africa Board resolved to honour you with the prestigious award for your distinguished service to sports in Africa.
Hallmark Man of the Year 2020 was what Governor Wike used to crown his developmental strides in a year when governance was at a very low ebb because of COVID-19.
Governor Wike had in the preceding years, established an excellent track record of winning special, uncommon and distinguished awards and thus it was, that it didn’t come as a surprise to many, when the management of Silverbird Group announced that they were going to confer a special award on Governor Wike; the “2020 Extra Ordinary Personality of the Year Award.”
The announcement, which had been on on the airwaves for several weeks, was formally affirmed on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, as a powerful delegation, led by Mr. Jacob Akinyemi Johnson, the Silverbird Creative Development General Manager, were in Government House, Port Harcourt, to officially present the letter of nomination.
Those who know Governor Wike very well, will easily confirm that the Rivers State Governor is not one to solicit for or be easily swayed with awards.
He does not subscribe to receiving any kind of award where the awardees neither have reputational mettle nor established credibility in their constituency.
As a matter of fact, Governor Wike made his views on awards very clear when the national leadership of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) paid him a courtesy visit on Friday, October 30, 2020.
He used the opportunity of that visit to urge journalists to hold government officials accountable, rather than give them awards on the basis of “friendship.”
“What I have seen of you is that you praise us and give us award because of relationship or friendship. That’s not the way it should be. Challenge us — the people in authority; and we will sit up to our responsibilities. We will have no choice than to perform and serve the people as it should be.
“My support for you has to do with the fact that you are supposed to tell the truth of what is happening in Nigeria. There is a need for journalists to put in more efforts as the strong voice and conscience of the society”, he told the leadership of the NGE.
Indeed, anyone who listens regularly to Silverbird’s Rhythm 93.7 FM Station in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, will agree that it is one of the few independently owned Radio stations that has exhibited commendable professionalism in handling its core journalistic responsibility.
The Station has often been praised for delivering factual, honest and substantiated reportage thus offering constructive and objective criticism where necessary.
They are also known for highlighting stories and reports that celebrate achievements of good governance and add value to collective existence.
It is therefore a remarkable reflection of the very exceptional standards of the Silverbird Group, that a leading and very prominent figure in the Nigerian socio-political space like Governor Wike, should quite appropriately be conferred with the “2020 Extra Ordinary Personality Award,” an award which literally captures the quintessential leadership essence and the courageous public spirited advocacy of the phenomenal Governor.
Corroborating what has now become generally accepted and greatly admired by many, as the core extra ordinary attributes of Governor Wike, the Silverbird Creative Development General Manager, Jacob Akinyemi Johnson, said the award is to let the Governor know that he is doing a fantastic job for the people of Rivers State and Nigeria and his actions have not gone unnoticed.
“Your boldness made you the first prominent Nigerian to raise the alarm over the atrocities of the now disbanded SARS. And you also spoke against the politicisation of security. Now your forthrightness in telling the truth to power including the presidency when you think things are going wrong, is worthy of emulation. You did not hesitate to commend when necessary also. And on political issues, you are not afraid to tell even your own party, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) the whole truth when necessary. “
“There are very few Governors like you who walk the talk and there are very few Governors like you who have the passion and are not sentimental. You say things the way they are and you also say the things that you believe in.
“So we sat back and we said the person we can think of this year is your Excellency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. Also in the area of projects, the last time I was here, you were referred to as Mr. Projects. Now you have been elevated to Mr. Quality Projects.
“You promised on the day you were sworn in for second term that you will work for Rivers State people to the very last day and you are living up to that task. Seven bridges in a record period of time and all these were embarked upon in 2020 when the country and indeed the entire world were greatly impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic, but you still delivered.”
Governor Wike, in accepting the nomination, was as usual, candid and honest, by first graciously thanking the management of Silverbird for the honour bestowed on him and the people of Rivers State by deeming him worthy to be conferred with an award of such deep, illuminating and connotative magnitude.
He did not however fail to take a swipe at the Media for losing their voice in the face of bad governance that has bedevilled the country.
Governor Nyesom Wike is indeed an Extra Ordinary Personality and leader, the like of which has arguably never been seen on the Nigerian socio-
political landscape in his present status as a State Governor and even his critics will agree, albeit reluctantly, that if any Nigerian leader, statesman or prominent public figure truly deserves the “2020 Extra Ordinary Personality of the Year Award”, then nobody is better qualified and more deserving of the Award than the outstanding “Mr. Quality Projects” himself.
The award is well deserved and simply corroborates and endorses what Rivers people are saying on the streets of Port Harcourt and across the length and breadth of the State in pidgin English: “Wike dey work. Everybody dey see am”.
Nsirim is the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.
Focus
Wike In The Eyes Of History
Rivers State was on the global map for three weeks as eminent citizens of Nigeria joined Governor Nyesom Wike to commission projects in 11 Local Government Areas of the State.
This unprecedented development coming at a time most leaders in the world have used COVID-19 as excuse for non performance will surely remain legendary.
Many social commentators across the country, have opined with conviction, that the only person who can realistically beat this impressive record is Governor Nyesom Wike himself, especially when the next phase of projects commissioning which will unveil some of the most amazing and marvelous legacy infrastructural projects ever seen, commences in Rivers State.
Of course, the delivery of quality projects to the people is not new to Governor Wike. Everyone who has followed the trajectory of his administration objectively, will agree that he hit the ground running from the first day he assumed office in 2015, fixing roads and bridges, reorganising institutions and establishments, opening up clamped down spaces and courageously mending a broken, dysfunctional and deliberately abandoned State.
It was little wonder therefore that in just two years into his first term, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo visited Rivers State and amazed by the volume of work and projects already delivered and functional within that period, named Governor Wike ‘Mr Projects’. Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, was to corroborate and revalidate the Vice President’s honest observation and endorsement a few months later when he visited Rivers State to commission some projects himself.
Projects commissioning has become synonymous with the Governor Wike administration in the last five years and even against the backdrop of the noisome buzzing of a jobless, fragmented and confused opposition in the State, one important fact which even his critics will admit and even concede to is that the construction of infrastructural projects like roads, bridges and jetties is not a one day job.
Quality projects require careful planning, expert handling and many months of hard work to ensure that projects are delivered to specification to serve the people for a long time.
This is what Governor Wike has achieved with class, panache, tremendous success and a lot of goodwill and appreciation from Rivers people who will be the beneficiaries of these projects.
Two major talking points stood out in the course of the just concluded projects commissioning in the State. The first was that most of the infrastructural projects were handled by renowned world class international and indigenous construction firms with the unparalleled German construction consortium, Julius Berger, at the top of the list and delivering a good number of the quality projects.
But the more exciting and quite audacious aspect of the entire projects inauguration spree has been the array of outstanding Governors, political leaders and national statesmen, cutting across partisan and geopolitical divides, who Governor Wike attracted to Rivers State as Special Guests to perform the projects inauguration ceremonies.
And the outpourings of praise from these leaders, peers and distinguished Nigerians, awed and amazed by the massive infrastructural transformation that is going on in Rivers State under Governor Wike’s watch, have been warm, sincere, uncensored and gushing with the unbridled admission of the Rivers Governor’s brilliant, astute, firm and commendable leadership qualities, in delivering quality legacy projects, that are not only in fulfilment of his campaign promises to the people but are also tailored to serve the needs of the people in their perculiar environments.
Governor of Adamawa State, Rt. Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri who commenced the first phase of the inaugurations when he commissioned Emeyal, Elelenwo, Ndoni and General Diriyai Streets on December 21, 2020, had only words of praise for Governor Wike who has exhibited total commitment to advancing the quality of life of his people with his landmark projects and for being an irrepressible democrat who has demonstrated uncommon vision and rare courage in working for the Rivers people and making a difference that is unprecedented and hardly to be equalled as well as advancing the unity of Nigeria.
“Nowhere has Governor Wike demonstrated this than in the constant and consistent liaison with his fellow colleague governors such as my humble self in the North. Let me assure the government and good people of Rivers State that the difference that Wike is making in Rivers State is unprecedented and can hardly be equalled,” Governor Fintiri said.
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, who commissioned the dualized Tombia Road and Amaji Street on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, showed the benevolence and generous side of Governor when he confessed how the Rivers Governor stood by him and the people of Benue State in their time of need.
“There came a time when I was an outcast and my people in Benue State were outcast. Nobody cared to visit for fear of persecution. We were like the lepers in the Bible. Yet, Wike stood up and came all the way to Benue State to see how we were fairing. We had over 500,000 IDPs in camps then. It was not easy to fend for these people. Wike came with very distinguished leaders from Rivers State and supported us.”
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, described Governor Wike as a brand, an icon, and symbol of everything good and a blessing to Nigeria, adding that by virtue of the professional expertise that has gone into the projects, especially the roads, given the topography of the areas, they will last for a long time as a legacy to the visionary administration of Governor Wike.
Senator Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State applauded Governor Wike for delivering such quality roads project that connects several communities to ease movement of rural dwellers and confessed that he feels proud to be a Nigerian anytime he sees how Governor Wike, in spite of imposing challenges, has continued to deliver democratic dividends to Rivers people.
“This is so, because here is a Nigerian, a governor who has been able to deepen leadership, bringing people of capacity on board. Even using a local contractor to bring local content. This is the kind of Nigerian we need tomorrow. Someone who can lead and bring people on board with quality and capacity.
“I am always happy to be associated with Governor Wike. It is not because he is the most pragmatic governor in Nigeria. It is not because he has always worn the toga of leadership. It is also not because he has always tried to satisfy his people and defied all odds. But it is because of his capacity as the face of our party, the PDP. He is the face of leadership in Nigeria,” he added.
Speaking at the commissioning of the Saakpenwa -Bori road, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State acknowledged that many projects inaugurated by Governor Wike, were campaign promises which the Rivers Governor has been fulfilling for Rivers people since he assumed office.
“I congratulate Your Excellency on the accomplishment of this infrastructural milestone among many others which will undoubtedly make life more meaningful for the people of Ogoni land. I understand that this strategic road project was a campaign promise that has been truthfully fulfilled. Expectedly, it gladdens the hearts of Ogoni people and reinforces their faith in our constitutional democracy.
While Senator Birabi and Barr. Ledum Mitee, both noble sons of Ogoniland described the project as a monumental legacy Governor Wike has bequeathed to them, Veteran Rivers State journalist Comrade Blessing Wikina was to fully capture the essence and importance of the project thus: “Truly, Sweet smooth roads are no longer fantasies or fairy tales…with our two eyes open, and closed, we have seen it, touched it, felt it, heard about it, and also smelt it. Our Governor is building them. Governor Nyesom Wike deserves our thanks, and commendation. For showing that dreams, can be converted to reality, “ Wikina enthused.
Commissioning the Rehabilitated 11.53 kilometers Agbonchai-Oyigbo road, connecting Eleme and Oyigbo Local Government Areas, former Senate Majority leader, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume described Governor Wike as a true nationalist who is an important voice in national affairs across parties, and always stands out as one who speaks the truth to power courageously.
“ There is new hope for the State and he is Wike. Now, Rivers is not only becoming a Garden City again but it is becoming a Golden City. May God continue to give you (Wike) the strength.
“And from today, know that you’re a leader in this country. If you’re not a friend and a nationalist, I will not be here, Fayemi will not be here and many other APC Governors. You’re one of the true Nigerians that I ever know. And if we have people like you that speaks the truth to power, Nigeria would have been better off for all of us.”
Senator Ndume also highlighted the peaceful and secure nature of Rivers State, when he commended Governor Wike for his feat in the fight against insecurity in the state, which had given the people the liberty to come out and participate fully in the spree of projects commissioning across the state, without fear.
You don’t know what you have until you lose it. What you’re doing here, we will never try it in Borno State.
Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, while commissioning the Abonnema Ring road noted that by executing projects in the hinterland land other than the city, the Wike administration has demonstrated equity and justice to Rivers people, adding that the lessons to be learnt from the series of projects inauguration in Rivers State by governors and other political leaders, should be for them to get inspired and replicate such development in their various States and at the national level.
Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who is a great friend of Rivers State asserted that the performance of Governor Wike has justified the confidence reposed in him by Rivers people who had re-elected him to serve them for a second term and described Governor Wike, as a bridge builder and a special gift to the country.
“Almost two years into your second term, I believe that you have justified their confidence. You have done so exceedingly well. Those following you and those following developments in Rivers and democratic development in Nigeria, know your place in this state, and at the national scene in delivering your mandate, and your efforts at building bridges across Nigeria. You’re indeed a special gift to the people of Rivers State and Nigeria at large,”
Speaking further Governor Tambuwal who also commissioned the Bonny/Bille Jetty on Saturday January 9th 2021 said: “It is not just about earning revenues, be it revenues from FAAC or from IGR. It is about having the grace of God in applying those revenues to the needs of the people. That is what I see here happening in Rivers State. You have done a lot in the area of human capital development. You have done a lot in the infrastructural development of the state and importantly bringing back security and safety of life in Rivers State. That is very key and that is very fundamental,”
National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, in his comments, said that since the roads were first built by the colonial masters, no government had given them serious attention until this intervention by Governor Wike.
“You are one of the shining lights of our party because your good works speaks for itself. I don’t think another governor or governors of the other party can really compete with the governors of PDP,” he said.
The charismatic former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, who now represents Imo West Senatorial District at the Senate, inaugurated the Rumuche/Rumuakunde/Ohna Awuse Link Road in Emohua Local Government Area and described Governor Wike as a courageous leader, who has spoken truth to power, and has continued to improve the lot of Rivers people with his project delivery mantra.
“ What brought me here today is not party. What brought me here today is love and friendship. I am not PDP, I am APC. Let us bring all like minds, all great people of Nigeria together. Rather than complaining , let us come together to make this country greater and greater as it should be,” the Owelle said.
Inaugurating the Rumuekini /Aluu Road project, former Secretary to the Federal Government, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, expressed his delight to associate with Governor Wike because he has demonstrated through his projects that he is truly bonded with Rivers people and knows their needs. He equally noted that it is this level of leadership that has enabled Wike to conceive projects that are tailored to meeting those needs and eliminate the possibility of having white elephant projects.
“Governor Wike, because you commission projects, it is certain no project will be abandoned. I am proud to identify with the progress that you have made. I am proud to belong to PDP family. It is the spirit of PDP that is at work in your government and that spirit of PDP will come to work in Nigeria,” he stated.
Former Anambra State Governor and 2019 PDP Vice Presidential candidate, Dr. Peter Obi commissioned the Isiopko Internal Roads Phase 2 in Ikwerre Local Government Area and hailed Governor Wike for providing access roads to the Isiopko people, which will increase the quality of life they live, enhance property value and reduce poverty.
“Accountability in government is the most critical yardstick to determine good governance and to build the trust of the people. For recruitment into governance, competence capacity, and visible performance like we are seeing here today should be embraced,” Dr Peter Obi said.
Senate Minority leader and former Deputy Governor of Abia State, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who performed the inauguration of Isiodu Road in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, urged Emohua people not to relent in believing in Governor Wike who they know as a leader who delivers on his promises
“Today, I have seen that you’re the real talk and do person. That you have been able to bring eminent Nigerians to come and be commissioning projects that you started and completed, since December 2020, is something that is unprecedented in Nigeria.
“Let me also say that you are an ambassador, a role model and also a shining light of PDP in Nigeria. Some people are angry that Governor Wike is commissioning roads every day. They should wait until he starts commissioning schools, hospitals then comes back to unveil the fly overs one after the other.
Nsirim is the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.
Focus
Gov Wike Silences Critics With Legacy Projects
Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike started 2021 pretty much the same way he ended 2020, by playing host to a number of State Governors and political leaders from across Nigeria, in a colourful festival of commissioning some of his legacy Projects, spread across the length and breadth of Rivers State.
The carnivalesque atmosphere and the pomp and celebration that greeted Governor Nyesom Wike and his array of special guests, coupled with a robust display of the rich cultural heritage and traditional beauty of the diverse peoples in every community and local government they visited to commission the projects, were ample testimony that Rivers people loved and were indeed well pleased with their number one citizen.
Governor Wike even took time out to show off his celebrated street credibility as a man of the people by taking some of his special guests on a long stroll along some of the commissioned roads as Rivers people hailed him, both in the day time and under the resplendent beauty of shiny street lights on warm, glorious nights lit up like the foreign cities we always read about and see only on cable television and social media.
Governor Wike himself captured the beauty of the transformed ambience aptly during the commissioning of Emeyal, Elelenwo and General Diriyah Streets, all located in the New GRA Phase 2, Port Harcourt by the Governor of Adamawa State, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Finitri, thus: “Today, if you come here in the night you’ll think it’s one of the areas in advanced countries.”
Indeed, Governor Wike had already whetted the expectations of the entire nation in his 2021 new year message to Rivers people, following the first phase of projects inauguration, when he stated categorically that: “In the same vein, we shall continue to give focused attention to the State’s physical and economic infrastructure and ensure that we deliver fabulous roads, bridges and flyovers to connect all parts of our State to ease the movement of goods and services, enhance economic growth and accelerate the development of the State”.
The schedule for the projects to be Commissioned was robust and precise and a prestigious A-list of distinguished dignitaries drawn from across the political divide in all the geopolitical zones of the country, were scheduled to perform the commissioning ceremonies.
The marathon projects Commissioning spree had commenced on Monday, December 21, 2020, when the Governor of Adamawa State, Rt. Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri commissioned Emeyal, Elelenwo, Ndoni and General Diriya Streets, and he only had words of praise for Governor Wike not only for his commitment to advancing the quality of life of his people with his landmark projects and making a difference that is unprecedented and hardly to be equalled, but also acknowledged Governor Wike as an irrepressible democrat who has continued to demonstrate uncommon vision and rare courage in working for the Rivers people as well as advancing the unity of Nigeria.
“It is really a rare privilege to commission landmark projects in Port Harcourt, the heart beat of the South-South. I am here on the basis that Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the irrepressible democrat who has demonstrated an uncommon vision and rare courage in working for the Rivers people and advancing the unity of our country.
“Nowhere has Governor Wike demonstrated this than in the constant and consistent liaison with his fellow Governors such as my humble self in the North. Let me assure the government and good people of Rivers State that the difference that Wike is making in Rivers State is unprecedented and can hardly be equalled,” Governor Fintiri said.
On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, the dualized Tombia Road and Amaji Street was commissioned by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, and according to the Benue Governor, associating with Governor Wike has been rewarding because, aside the fact that it helped facilitate his return to PDP and secure the party’s ticket for his second term as governor, he also got morale and financial assistance for the Internally Displaced People (IDPs) when Benue State was under attacks from herdsmen.
“There came a time when I was an outcast and my people in Benue State were outcast. Nobody cared to visit for fear of persecution. We were like the lepers in the Bible. Yet, Wike stood up and came all the way to Benue State to see how we were fairing. We had over 500,000 IDPs in camps then. It was not easy to fend for these people. Wike came with very distinguished leaders from Rivers State.
“He gave us support that we never expected more than any other support, including what others did. We appreciate it and pray that such a thing should not come to Rivers State,,” Governor Ortom declared with gratitude.
Wednesday, December 23, 2020, was the turn of Woji Road and Obagi Street Commissioned by Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde as Special Guest of Honour.
The young, dynamic Governor, who is no stranger to Rivers State, having been on ground to inaugurate the Real Madrid Football Academy, noted with satisfaction that, with the evidence of the performance of Governor Wike, it will be difficult to convince Rivers people to abandon PDP for another party
“Indeed, all right minded people like to identify with progress irrespective of their personal feeling towards the initiator. Development is a big part of our democracy and every project counts towards the overall progress of the nation. We are blessed to be leaders at this point of Nigeria’s History where there seems to be reawakening of political consciousness especially among the young people. At the next circle of election in 2023, Nigerians will show that they have learnt something from the event of this year, 2020 and that electoral decisions have consequences.”
Governor Wike also used the platform to call on the APC Progressives Governors Forum to own up to the failure of the Federal Government that promised to offer better governance that will ensure safety of lives and property of all Nigerians.
“Everything has collapsed in the country. Security has collapsed. Economy has collapsed. There is nothing working in the country. Today, all over Nigeria, there is insecurity everywhere.
The final stretch of the whirlwind phase one commissioning was the inauguration of the reconstructed Aker Base Road, Rumuolumeni, now renamed Chief Orabule Adele Road, in honour of an illustrious son of the Rumuolumeni community,on Thursday, Christmas Eve, December 24, 2020, by the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu.
Inaugurating the project, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu described Governor Wike as a brand, an icon, and symbol of everything good and a blessing to Nigeria, adding that the decision to use concrete pavements in the road construction is with the understanding that it is the best for the topography and designed to make the road last for a long time as a legacy to the visionary administration of Governor Wike.
One of the highlights of this inauguration was the startling revelation by Governor Wike that: “They’ve Tried To Woo me out of PDP, But I Say No”, explaining further that several appeals have been made to him from some quarters to abandon the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but he had turned them down because he is a man of character.
He stressed that it is unimaginable to think that he will quit a party that continues to hold the promise of good leadership for the country, and remains the only hope for Nigerians who are also waiting to vote it into power in 2023.
“PDP is a party that Nigerians want. No matter all the intimidation, it will not work. We are men of character. When we say something we stand by whatever we have said, not for pecuniary interest. If I was that kind of governor, I know how many times people have tried to woo us, we said no. We cannot be wooed. We are here. We started with PDP and will end up with PDP.
Phase two of the commissioning commenced in earnest, after the mandatory Christmas holidays, with the scheduled inauguration of legacy Projects in Seven Local Government Areas in the State, which started on Monday, January 4th, 2021, with the 10.3km long Sime-Nonwa-Kira Road in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State, by Senator Bala Muhammed, Governor of Bauchi State.
Inaugurating the road, Governor Bala Mohammed applauded Governor Wike for delivering such quality road project that connects several communities to ease movement of rural dwellers and confessed that he feels proud to be a Nigerian anytime he sees how Governor Wike, in spite of imposing challenges, has continued to deliver democratic dividends to Rivers people.
“When I see the quality of this road and the community where it is sited; in Ogoni Land, traversing all these communities and the kind of good sermon given by the Local Government Chairman, and even the Commissioner of Works, I feel elated that I am a Nigerian.
“This is so, because here is a Nigerian, a governor who has been able to deepen leadership, bringing people of capacity on board. Even using a local contractor to bring local content. This is the kind of Nigeria we need tomorrow. People who can lead and bring people on board with quality and capacity.
“I am always happy to be associated with Governor Wike. It is not because he is the most pragmatic governor in Nigeria. It is not because he has always worn the toga of leadership. It is also not because he has always tried to satisfy his people and defied all odds. But it is because of his capacity as the face of our party, the PDP. He is the face of leadership of the governors. He has always defied all difficult terrain to be able to produce, and deliver to his people.
“That has endeared him. He is somebody who says the truth no matter whose ox is gored. We need people like that in Nigeria.”
Tuesday, January 5th 2021 was the inauguration of the 16.06km dualized Saakpenwa-Bori highway, which cuts across Tai, Khana and Gokana Local Government Areas of the State by Gov. Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State. Speaking at the commissioning, Governor Ugwuanyi acknowledged that many projects inaugurated by Governor Wike, including the Saakpenwa -Bori road were campaign promises which the Rivers Governor have been fulfilling for Rivers peoole.
“I congratulate your Excellency, Governor Wike on the accomplishment of this infrastructural milestone among many others which will undoubtedly make life more meaningful for the people of Ogoni land. I understand that this strategic road project was a campaign promise that has been truthfully fulfilled. Expectedly, it gladdens the hearts of Ogoni people and reinforces their faith in our constitutional democracy.
Senator Benneth Birabi and Leedum Mitee, Esq both noble citizens of Ogoniland described the road project as a monumental legacy that Governor Wike has bequeathed to them.
In the words of veteran journalist from the area, Blessing Wikina: “Sakpenwa-Bori-Kono road, would not just be a road. It would be a route to Opobo, Andoni, Bonny. It is our “new planet.”
On Wednesday, January 6th, 2021, the rehabilitatated 11.53 kilometers Eleme-Afam(Oyigbo) road, connecting Eleme and Oyigbo Local Government Areas and performed by the former Senate Majority leader, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume.
Inaugurating the road, Senator Ndume who is of the APC described Governor Wike as a true nationalist who is an important voice in national affairs across parties, and always stands out as one who speaks the truth to power courageously, even as he admitted that he felt truly humbled to perform the task and be part of what Governor Wike is doing in Rivers state
“Governor Wike is my very good friend, a trusted leader, a very honest person. One thing we have in common is that, as a leader, you must stand out and speak the truth even if you’re alone and Wike is known for that. There is new hope for the state and he is Wike. Now, Rivers is not only becoming a Garden City again but it is becoming a Golden City. May God continue to give you (Wike) the strength.
“And from today, know that you’re a leader in this country. If you’re not a friend and a nationalist, I will not be here, Fayemi will not be here and many other APC Governors. You’re one of the true Nigerians that I ever know. And if we have people like you that speaks the truth to power, Nigeria would have been better off for all of you
“Honestly, let me say here that Nigeria is lucky to have not only Rivers State but Rivers people. South-South, particularly Rivers people are the great people of Nigeria. What you’re giving to this country; if Rivers is not there, Nigeria will not be there.”
Thursday, January 7th 2021, was the commissioning of Abonnema Ring Road in Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, which was performed by former Senate Deputy President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and Governor Wike used the platform to declare loud and clear that the non-stop inauguration of completed projects in the State has silenced critics, and members of the opposition APC.
Governor Wike also debunked the allegations that he was not empowering local contractors by naming Lubriks, O.K. Isokariari, Chrisjoe and… who handled a good number of the projects in the State.
“For us, as a party and government, whatever promises we make we must fulfil them. We are not a party that promises and fail or gives excuses. We are a party that when we make a promise, we must fulfil the promise because we owe it to the people. That is why I have told our people, we have no choice, that the only hope this country has today is the PDP.
Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, while commissioning the Abonnema Ring road noted that by executing projects in the hinterland land other than the city, the Wike administration has demonstrated equity and justice.
Nsirim is the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.
