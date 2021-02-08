Nation
Service Chiefs, Ambassador-Nominees Top Agenda As Senate Resumes, ‘Morrow
After 48 days at home following the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Senate would resume tomorrow to face the challenges of legislating for the country and ensuring that good governance is in place.
In line with the Senate Legislative Calendar, the Senate adjourned December 22, 2020, and proceeded for Christmas and New Year holidays after passing the 2021 budget into law, just as it was to resume plenary January 26, 2021.
Preparatory for the resumption, the National Assembly came up with a statement, postponing the resumption of its plenary sessions to Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
The notice of postponement was contained in a statement issued by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Ojo Amos Olatunde.
According to him, the development was due to the membership registration and revalidation exercise of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which commenced on Monday, January 25.
As the Senator Ahmad Lawan-led Ninth Senate resumes, there are various issues, especially the unfinished jobs and new ones that must be accomplished.
During the holiday, President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to the Senate, seeking for the screening and subsequent confirmation of the newly appointed service chiefs.
Buhari, in a letter to the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, dated January 27, 2021, said that the screening was being sought in furtherance of Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act Cap. A. 20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.
As the Senate resumes, its various Committees on Army, Navy, Air Force and National Security and Intelligence would be saddled with the responsibility of screening and to subsequently forward to the senators for confirmation of the names of the new service chiefs.
President upon nomination for appointment sought confirmation of the Senate for the appointment of Maj-Gen Lucky Irabor, Maj-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao as Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff, respectively.
This was done in furtherance of Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act Cap. A. 20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.
In a statement in Abuja by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters, Senator Babajide Omoworare, he said, “President Muhammadu Buhari has communicated the appointment of the service chiefs to the National Assembly and has sought for the confirmation of the said appointment by the Senate through his letter to the Senate President dated January 27, 2021.
“When hopefully Mr. President’s communication for consideration and confirmation of the nomination for appointment of the service chiefs would be undertaken.
“Before this administration, confirmation of service chiefs were not sought and obtained from the National Assembly in consonance with the provisions of Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act Cap. A. 20 LFN. We are aware that in Keyamo Vs. President & Ors, the Federal High Court set aside the Armed Forces Modification Order 2008 (purportedly made under Section 315 [2) of the Constitution) on July 1, 2013, and ruled that the confirmation of the National Assembly must be sought for the appointment of the service chiefs. We are in compliance with the spirit and letters of both the statute and case law.”
One other major assignment that must be accomplished before the very eyes of the senators upon resumption is the confirmation of the names of the immediate past service chiefs and the Chief of Defence Intelligence sent by President Buhari to the Senate as non-career ambassadorial nominees.
With this development and upon resumption of the National Assembly, tomorrow, President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, would read the President’s letter on the floor of the Senate, and thereafter, the names coming up as Executive Communication on Wednesday by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, All Progressives Congress (APC), Kebbi North, the President of the Senate will then refer the names to Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa, APC, Bauchi North-led Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs for screening, then report back at plenary for confirmation.
In a letter to President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, the President said, “In accordance with Section 171 (1), (2) (c) & Sub-Section (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed five names of nominees as non-career ambassadors-designate.”
According to the statement, “The nominees are: Gen Abayomi G. Olonisakin (rtd ), Lt-Gen Tukur Y. Buratai (rtd), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (rtd), and Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S. Usman (rtd).
It would be recalled that President Buhari had on January 26, accepted the resignation of the former service chiefs and nominated new ones to take over.
As the Senate resumes plenary, tomorrow, another issue that would top the agenda is the elongation of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu by President Buhari.
He was billed to retire from service on Monday, February 1, 2021, but his tenure was extended by three months.
The Senate would look at the legality of the action of the President as the issue when it comes up may be stormy as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senate Caucus may form an opposition against the elongation, but at the end of the day, the minority will have its say while the majority will have its way.
Another issue is the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) against the backdrop that the President of the Senate, had assured that as Nigeria begins a New Year, 2021, the controversial Petroleum Industry Bill 2020 (SB) 510 will be passed by the end of the first quarter of the year.
Lawan, who spoke at a two-day public hearing on the PIB at the National Assembly, said any further delay in the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) would cost more colossal losses to Nigeria’s economy.
He had said, “topmost on the priority list are the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which we need, to boost activities in our oil and gas sector. The PIB has defied passage for about two decades but we are determined this time around to break that jinx and pass the Bill by the end of the first quarter of the New Year.”
The lingering PIB was sent for the first time to the National Assembly in December of 2008 by the late Umaru Yar’Adua as the then President of Nigeria.
Accord Party Hails INEC’s Plans For New Polling Units
The Lagos State Chapter of Accord Party on Sunday described the plans by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to expand the number of polling units in Nigeria as timely and beneficial.
The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Dele Oladeji, said in Lagos yesterday, that the plan would encourage many voters to exercise their franchise during poll.
According to him, the delay, difficulty and time voters spend at polling units during elections are enough to dissuade many from coming out to vote on election day.
“Accord Party welcomes INEC’s plans to create more polling units in the country, so as to further decongest existing polling booths.
“This will further reduce the average time every citizen has to spend on queue before they cast their vote,” Oladeji said.
The spokesman, however, called on the electoral umpire to work more on technologies that could ensure electoral integrity and prevent malpractices.
“We also implore INEC to introduce more anti-fraud technologies into the electoral process in its efforts to ensure genuine democracy.
“We need technologies, tools and innovations that can deter electoral frauds,” he said.
The Tide source reports that after 25 years of last creation of Polling Units in Nigeria, INEC on Feb.5, commenced engagement with stakeholders on expansion of voters’ access to polling units.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the commission’s stakeholders meeting with political parties’ leaders in Abuja, said expanding voter access to polling units in Nigeria was crucial to voter turnout in elections.
Yakubu said experience had shown that enhanced voter access to polling units increased turnout in elections.
In a communique signed by the 16 parties physically present at the meeting, leaders of the parties resolved that there was merit in INEC’s proposal in converting the existing voting points and voting points settlement nationwide to full fledged polling units to address the problem of voter access.
They also resolved that the commission should commence the process of conversion base on clearly articulated guidelines to be developed by INEC and shared with stakeholders.
INEC currently has 119,973 Polling Units across the country.
Mineral Office Generates N2.3bn In 2020
The Mining Cadestre Office (MCO) said it generated N2.303 billion in 2020, as against N1.5 billion target set for the office.
Director-General of MCO, Mr Obadiah Nkom, disclosed this in an interview with The Tide source yesterday in Abuja.
Nkom said that the MCO made the above amount in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic which slowed socio-economic activities.
He said that the amount was the third highest generated revenue in the history of MCO, while the second highest was realised in 2017.
He also explained that in 2019, MCO generated N2.6 billion, which was the first highest in the history of the office.
“What we generated in 2020 would have exceeded what we realised in 2019, but due to COVID-19, we were unable to do much.
“The revenue MCO generated in 2019 was more than 50 per cent the entire Ministry’s revenue.
“The budgetary target given to me this year is N2 billion and with God on my side, I will achieve beyond that because I have set a target for myself to exceed that amount.
“ The amount realised in 2019 and 2020 was as a result of total support I got from my Ministers because they gave me total support I needed to operate.
“Some defaulters have gone to the extent of pleading with the Ministers to intervene to enable them make part payments but I refused and the Minister supported me because the debt will continue to accumulate,” he said.
FG Kick Starts New MSME Programme,’Morrow
A new programme by the Nigerian government to support 100,000 small and medium businesses will commence on February 9.
The federal government announced that the registration for the Guaranteed Off-take Stimulus scheme (GOS) and the general micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) grant will commence on February 9.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by the project delivery office of the scheme on its Twitter page last Thursday.
The steering committee of the scheme chaired by Minister of State for Industry, Mariam Katagum, trade and investment, said in the statement that the portal would be opened on February 9, 2021.
The Guaranteed Off-take Stimulus scheme is aimed at protecting and sustaining the incomes of vulnerable micro and small businesses by guaranteeing the offtake of their products.
According to the statement, a total of 100,000 MSMEs will benefit from the scheme.
Lagos will get 3,880; Kano, 3,280; Abia, 3,080; while the other states will each have 2,640 beneficiaries.
Similarly, it said, a one-off grant of N50,000 will be given to each qualified MSME as direct cash injection into their enterprise. This is designed to help boost the growth of 100,000 MSMEs spread across the states.
According to the statement, to qualify for the scheme, an applicant must be a Nigerian national, the business must be registered under Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) with at least a business name certificate, must have a bank verification number (BVN) and bank account number, must have at least two staff and must be ready to produce under National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) specifications.
In the statement, the committee warned Nigerians to beware of fraudsters as the registration is absolutely free.
