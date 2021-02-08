RSG Warns Against Blockade Of NDDC Gate

Rivers State Government has warned that it would no longer condone situations where some protesting youths of the Niger Delta region would block the gate of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) headquarters in Port Harcourt over frivolous agitations.

The state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who gave the warning last Tuesday when the new Interim Management Committee paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Port Harcourt, said such protests were commonly carried out by youths from certain ethnic group who thought that the Commission belonged to them.

The Governor expressed dismay that such protests frustrated socio-economic activities in the state.

The Governor said: “ NDDC does not belong to any ethnic group in the Niger Delta region. It doesn’t belong to anybody. There are people who have seen themselves that they are the owners of NDDC. They leave their state and come to NDDC to block gate. We are peaceful people, but nobody should push us to the point where we can tell you enough is enough.

“The next time they try it again, to cause crisis in our state, l ‘ll mobilise our people against them. I am not saying if you have grievance with NDDC you should not seek how to settle it. But don’t use it to cause problem for us, to begin to make economic activities not to move on”.

The Governor challenged the Interim Management Committee to make a difference by focusing on the core mandate of developing the region.

Another major event in Brick House last week was the official presentation of letter nominating Governor Wike as the 2020 Extra Ordinary Personality of the Year Award by the management of Silverbird Group. Silverbird Creative Development Manager, Mr Jacob Akinyemi Johnson,who presented the Nomination Letter, said the Governor’s nomination was as a result of the projects he embarked upon and his fearlessness.

Johnson said : “ Your boldness made you the first prominent Nigerian to raise the alarm over the atrocities of the now disbanded SARS. And you also spoke against the politicisation of security. Now your forthrightness in telling the truth to power, including the presidency when you think things are going wrong is worthy of emulation”.

Commenting on Projects, Johnson said: “ You promised on the day you were sworn in for second term that you will work for Rivers State people to the very last day and you are living up to that task.

The Rivers State Governor thanked the management of Silverbird for the honour bestowed on him and the people of Rivers State.

He restated that his administration would continue to deliver developmental projects and improve the well-being of Rivers people till the very last day of his tenure.

Also within the week under review, Governor Wike was in Yola, the Adamawa State capital to inspect some projects embarked upon by his Adamawa State counterpart, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

Governor Wike, after inspecting the Greater Interchange and Underpass said he was impressed with the developmental strides of the Adamawa State Governor.

Governor Wike stated that with the overwhelming infrastructural development taking place in all the PDP states, which Nigerians could attest to, it would be impossible for the PDP not to win the 2023 general elections.

Also last week in Brick House, Governor Wike described as false, an article which was published in Guardian , with the headline, “ Tinubu Cannot See Presidency Gate In 2023”, and attributed to him.

The Rivers State Governor said, though it was true that he granted press interview to newsmen after projects inspection in Yola, but that questions asked, ranged from the purpose of his visit, the prospects of the PDP winning the 2023 general elections and Nigeria’s rating in the global corruption index which was recently published by Transparency International, and nothing to do with Chief Bola Tinubu.

A release by Gov Wike’s Special Assistant on Media , Kelvin Ebiri, stated that irrespective of political affiliation, Gov Wike has enormous respect for Chief Tinubu and would never say or do anything to malign the reputation of the elder statesman, describing the said report as mischievous.

By: Chris Oluoh