Rivers
RSG, UNICEF Inaugurate Risk Communication Club In Schools
The Rivers State Government has charged students and teachers to take responsibility of reporting any molestation and other medical risks they may face while in school.
The state Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, gave the charge during the inauguration of Risk Communication Club in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas, recently, at the St Andrew’s State School.
Ebeku said at the event, organized by the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) in conjunction with UNICEF, that the club was an avenue for students and teachers to relate, report any molestation and medical risks like Coronavirus, to the highest authority for quick action.
He commended the initiative, and assured that it would get to all schools in the state.
In his remarks, the Director of Special Project, Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), Floral Timon, said that with the establishment of the club, the importance of risk communication club on awareness creation would be highlighted, and urged other schools in the state to key in.
On his path, the Focal Person for the Risk Communication Club and Desk Officer at the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), Tonjo Harry, who spoke on, ‘Build Risk Communication Ambassador, said that the club was to empower the youngsters to report acts of molestation in any situation.
Harry, who is also a child protection specialist, said the primary focus of the club was to inculcate values that enable them overcome any vices by building their self-esteem.
Highlights of the inauguration were goodwill messages from National Orientation Agency (NOA), Rivers State; NAWOJ, O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, and other partners.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Rivers
RSG Partners Agencies On School Children’s Welfare
Rivers State Government has restated its commitment to the well being of school children through collaborating with development agencies to move society forward.
The State Commissioner of Education, Professor Kaniye Ebeku, who made this known during the inauguration of Risk Communication Club in schools, which held at St Andrews State Primary School, Mile 1, Diobu, Port Harcourt, organised by Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) in conjunction with UNICEF, said the club was an avenue for students and teachers to relate, report any molestation and medical risk like coronavirus to the highest authority for rapid action
Ebeku described the state government’s partnership with United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) as timely, since the initiative would build ambassadors among secondary school students who would in turn build the school children of the grassroots.
He charged the students and teachers to take responsibility of reporting any molestation and any other medical risk faced by them.
He commended the initiative and assured that it would get to all schools in the state.
Earlier in his address, the UNICEF Resource Person, Mr Mordecai Olowole, appealed to the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration to scale up the Risk Communication Chub initiative in the 23 Local Government Areas of the State.
Mr Olowole made the call, in his presentation, The Risk Concept Manual with International Best Practices, to stake holders at the event.
He noted that UNICEF, with government alone could not do the job and appealed for support from other well-meaning organisations to build the capacity of children as Risk Communication Ambassadors, expressing the fear that threats emanating from COVID-19 pandemic were experienced in all Local Government Areas of the State.
The Director of Special Project, Universal Basic Education Board, UBEB, Flora Timon, said with the establishment of the club, importance of risk communication club on awareness would be given to other schools in the state to key in and advocated greater collaboration with the Church, Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation to pull children out from abusive homes into better places in order not to be sent to the villages to suffer more.
On his part, the focal person for the Risk Communication Club, and UNICEF Desk Officer, UBEB, Mr Tonjo Harry, who spoke on, Build Risk Communication Ambassadors, said the club was to empower the youngsters to report all molestations in any situation.
Harry, who is also a child protection specialist, said the primary focus of the club was to build the children to overcome all vices by building their self-esteem.
In a good will message, the National Vice Chairperson, National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Chief Lilian Okonkwo observed that before the Covid-19 pandemic, the challenge of rape and domestic violence affected the underaged in society but with the lock-down the children were with their abusers who threatened them not to speak up and expressed the hope that the training of the children would encourage them to speak out to make the world a better place for all.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa & Theresa Frederick
Rivers
Lawmaker Gives Bursary To Bonny Students
There was wild jubilation as beneficiaries of the bursary scheme initiated by the lawmaker representing Bonny Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly; Hon Abinye Blessing Pepple celebrated their credit alerts.
The Tide gathered that the lawmaker had doled out bursary payments worth over N4million to about 400 tertiary institution students of his constituency.
The students, who, as at last Friday, had already taken to various social media platforms expressing gratitude to their benefactor for the financial rescue, comprise both indigenes and non-indigenes of Bonny Local Government Area, in various tertiary institutions in Nigeria.
According to The Tide source, at least, a minimum of N4million has been expended to achieve the full course of the 2020/2021 bursary scheme being pioneered by the legislator, who has now assumed an iconic status in the student community.
A statement, which was personally signed by the legistrator and made available to newsmen clarified that “the designed framework of the beneficiaries of this undergraduate bursary empowerment scheme was drawn across the 104 Units and 12 Wards of my constituency (Bonny LGA) and as well the integration of other stakeholders’ interest in the overall benefit of all and sundry.”
He added that “exactly Four Hundred (400) students each are benefitting Ten Thousand Naira (N10, 000) within my constituency from various Nigerian Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education and so forth.”
Pepple, who is also the Chairman of the House Committee On Power, further noted that his motivation to remain consistent in the education and training of the youths in his constituency was spurred by his resolve to add value to his constituents which are topmost of his campaign promises during the electioneering season.
Rivers
NIPR Tasks Service Chiefs On Professionalism
The Rivers State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has called on the newly appointed service chiefs to exhibit high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.
The institute which said this at the end of its monthly meeting in Port Harcourt also called on them to see the whole of Nigeria and Nigerians as their constituency and people irrespective of their religious and ethnic leanings.
A communiqué jointly drafted by Chinedum Emeana Apianbo Abbey and Parry Saro Benson, also called on them to avoid being used for the political interest of any group or persons, but remain loyal and committed to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
According to the institute; “they should undertake a proper evaluation of the fight against insecurity in the country with a view to finding out the progress made so far, failures of their predecessors and as well as areas that need to be strengthened.
“They must work to engender synergy amongst the different arms of the Armed Forces as well as with the other security agencies for optimal performance in the fight against insurgency and other criminalities”.
The NIPR further charged the new service chiefs to be more proactive on intelligence gathering instead of the reactive model hitherto adopted.
According to the communiqué, adequate crisis management as preventive measures should be put in place to forestall the brewing ethno-religious crises in different parts of the country.
The institute also tasked the Armed Forces and other security agencies to embark on confidence building measures as creation of good will amongst the civil populace by reactivating and empowering their public relations units to function effectively.
It also called on the citizenry to support the security agencies in the fight against insecurity by way of volunteering information when needed.
Other recommendations include, proper policing of the country’s borders to prevent the influx of miscreants into the country from neighbouring countries, as well as profiling of criminals of other nationalities with a view to repatriating them to their countries of origin.
It also stressed the need for men and officers of the armed forces and other security agencies to be adequately motivated by way of remuneration, promotion and special awards with a view to boosting their morale for increased efficiency, while the security agencies be properly funded and equipped to tackle insurgency and other security challenges in the country.
Trending
- Metro3 days ago
War Drum: No African Country Can Contain Nigeria’s Refugees
- Politics3 days ago
April Date For LG Polls, Sacrosanct, RSIEC Vows
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Diri Hails Executive, Legislature Relationship
- Sports3 days ago
NNL: Insurance FC Targets NPFL Promotion – Spokesman
- Niger Delta3 days ago
C’River Gets FG Mineral Processing Cluster
- Niger Delta3 days ago
A’Ibom Residents To Get N2bn Compensation
- Rivers3 days ago
Bidding For Abali, Mile 3 Parks, Transparent -Perm Sec
- Editorial3 days ago
Buhari’s New Service Chiefs