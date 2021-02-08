Oyo Sports Council Conducts U-15 Cycling Trials

The Oyo Sports Council at the weekend, conducted a 60-kilometre cycling trials for cyclists below the age of 15.

The Director, Sports and Training in the council, Mr Babatunde Popoola, told newsmen that the trials would assist in developing budding talents ahead of the upcoming National Youth Games.

According to Popoola, 11 cyclists from three cycling clubs in the state would participate in the one day trials which takes-off and ends at Ologuneru-Eruwa road in Ibarapa Local Government Area.

“The event is part of our regular trials to select athletes into various sporting associations and the selected cyclists will be drafted into the state’s U-15 cycling team.

“The trials would ascertain their readiness for competitions as we have commenced preparations for the National Youth Games.

“The essence of the trials is to engage our athletes for a certain period and after three months, we will test their fitness level for competitions” he said.

He said that the sports council aims at keeping the state’s athletes fit at all times and would conduct trials in other disciplines to select more athletes.

“We will conduct trials for badminton on February 9, squash on February 11, table tennis on February11 among others,” he said.

Earlier, General Manager of the Council, Mr Gboyega Makinde, has urged cyclists who were not selected not to despair but commence preparations for the next trials.

Makinde urged successful cyclists to ‘make their mark’ at the National Youth Games to represent Nigeria at the senior level.

“I also enjoin you to pay great attention to your education in order to perform creditably as athletes,” he said.