Of Teachers And Buhari’s Placebo
Besides its use as a medical term, the word placebo is also figuratively defined to mean ‘a way of trying to please someone who is not satisfied about something’. In other words, it is another way of attempting to placate someone or sell him a dummy.
Sometime in October last year, President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly approved a range of incentives that, by all intents and purposes, qualified as a placebo to teachers employed into the nation’s civil service at the basic and secondary school levels. No doubt, his unsuspecting victims are obviously relishing the effect already.
According to his Minister of Education, Mr. Adamu Adamu, the President approved the new incentives to improve the conditions of service for teachers in Nigeria.
“It was with this clear understanding of the role of the teacher in the emerging knowledge economy and the need to attract and retain the best brains in our educational institutions that the President approved a range of incentives in order to revitalise and reposition the teaching profession,” he said.
Adamu explained that the first incentive was to restrict the employment of teachers into the civil service to highly gifted and academically outstanding graduates with the right attitudinal and emotional inclinations.
The new order also seeks to establish a special salary scale for teachers in primary and secondary schools, including provisions for special rural posting allowances; science teachers’ allowances; increased retirement age from 60 to 65 years; and also the years of service from 35 to 40, whichever comes first. Added to these, is the institution of a Special Teacher Pension Scheme to enable the teaching profession retain its highly experienced hands.
In order to attract the best brains into the teaching cadre, the minister said Mr. President had also approved the re-introduction of automatic bursary awards to Education students and the funding of their teaching practice from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).
All these, he assured, would be packaged into the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Bill 2020 which has already been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and is now on its way to the National Assembly for legislative fine-tuning.
To attain all government objectives and strategies in this regard, a National Implementation Committee on the Revitalisation and Repositioning of the Teaching Profession in Nigeria was raised under the chairmanship of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Sonny Echono.
While the perm sec assured that his committee was already in talks with the states and their Heads of Service under the auspices of the National Council of Establishment, he, however, feared that there may be prolonged deliberations with other agencies like the National Incomes, Salaries and Wages Commission to work out a new salary scale for teachers.
Much as it is natural to expect every lover of quality education in Nigeria to begin to pop Champaign in celebration of a dream-come-true for our teachers, I shall, however, drink with caution; not for fear of being intoxicated, but surely in realisation of the fact that such incentives had, in the past, constituted mere paper largesse. They had amounted to near intangibility in real terms. For instance, a special rural posting allowance, as is being hyped up on paper, might amount to just N3000 per month for a teacher on Salary Grade Level 12. And given the very harsh economic circumstances in the countryside, can this paltry sum be considered a worthy incentive for such a principal officer? Certainly not!
Again, even if they all accept to flow along with the federal government on this, who would ever want to wager that the states would submit to lavishing any more perquisites on some set of civil servants who should even be grateful to their governments for hiring them in the first place? Yes, just as the entire workforce is seen as undeserving of any full payment of the subsisting N30,000 New National Minimum Wage and pension backlogs in almost all the 36 states and FCT, so will the teachers’ unpaid allowances become a cogent reason for incessant labour strikes across the country in the near future. Dealing yet another blow to our education system?
And who even said that now is the best time for President Buhari and his Adamu to begin to tinker with the idea of new incentives. Certainly the Nigerian economy is far from being in good health nor have the tertiary institutions become better staffed and equipped to begin the process of churning out the required caliber of teachers for whom the new emoluments are being determined.
Honestly, notwithstanding how pissed off one can sometimes get with some of Buhari’s positions on matters of state; I will always award him maximum score on presidential carriage. To be sure, I am sometimes disarmed by his uncommon simplicity and no-holds-barred disposition. For example, even as erstwhile US President Donald Trump is known to be extremely voluble, it was Buhari (apparently without anyone’s prompting) who disclosed to Nigerians and indeed the world the secret discussion he had with his host in Washington DC concerning the killing of Christians back home in Nigeria. I am still not comfortable with his response to Mr. Trump but I really admired his gut regarding this rare disclosure. And Trump never countered his account of what transpired between them in that White House inner recess.
Nevertheless, it beats me as to how Buhari has allowed himself to be led to administer this placebo on our teachers knowing full well that the nation is currently cash-strapped to bear such burden and that he will have left office by the time everything is tidied up for a meaningful implementation of the new order. Of course, except if somebody can prove to me that the ruling party is not already in search of campaign promises for 2023.
Well, let our teachers continue to pray and hope that the economy picks up pretty soon and that whoever eventually replaces Buhari would be most receptive to what the outgoing chief executive bequeaths in terms of assets and liabilities.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Police Apology On #ENDSARS Debacle
The story of the Nigeria Police and their penchant for brutality is an open festering sore in the public domain. However, many political leaders and the police leadership hierarchy appear to pretend that it does not exist or are being docile on the matter.
Ikwerre Folk tales are rich with didactic narratives. One example is the dialogue between a bird called “Okwiri”, the talkative bird and “wonvuruiso” the deaf bird. Wonvuruiso was full of pretence or simply skeptical in every issue. In a very serious argument on a matter of public importance, “Okwiri” put it pointedly to Wonvuruiso the bird, saying; “If you cannot hear because you are deaf, you can at least see the obvious.
“And when his friend “Ikwikwi”, the bird with the big eyes, jumped into the Fray, Okwiri told him; “if you cannot see in the day, you can at least hear the obvious”.
That the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) was anti people. That the police in Nigeria especially SARs are notorious in citizens’ rights abuse and that the people of Nigeria had suffered untold torture, extortion and death in the hands of these merchants of death, is a very obvious reality.
It is in this respect that the theme of the folk tale is relevant to today’s catalogue. The narrative on police brutality is the same everywhere in Nigeria.
The Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike was the first to raise his voice on this issue. Sadly many politicians in Abuja especially of the ruling A.P.C. said he was crying wolf. They shamelessly staged a counter protest of “SARS must stay campaign.”
The intransigent of SARS, unfortunately began to spread like wild fire across the country, with tales of extra judicial killings, illegal arrests and detention of many innocent citizens especially youths.
Youths enterprise in I.C.T was violently threatened as any young person seen with lap top computers was incriminated and detained with the tag of an internet fraudster popularly referred to as yahoo.
Possession of Iphone, or any other sophisticated mobile phones, gadgets, became an instant offence punishable by seizure, arrest, detention and in some cases summary extra judicial elimination by death.
The killing of a youngman at Elelenwo, Rivers State for being in possession of Iphone is a case in point.
The use of SARs by politicians during elections was another platform for their demonstration of impunity.
The shooting of Dr Gberegbe, a Lecturer at Ken-Saro Wiwa Polytechnic in Bori who was on election duty still remains fresh in the minds of Nigerians. Attempts to manipulate the narrative hit the brickwall. That incident still remains a sad example of police collusion with politicians to victimize the civil populace who they swore to protect.
The story of SARS and human rights abuse is the proverbial story of the tortoise in our local folklore.
Just as the tortoise is always at the centre of every mischief, so are the police at the centre of every story of official criminality.
The last quarter of last year saw the Nigerian youths and young people rising up in protest after a network of mobilization through the social media to resist and reject police impunity.
ENDSARs protest is the story of young Nigerians who stood up in protest to reject an institution that diminished their being, their sensibility and the peace of every Nigerian.
The protest still resonates as the demands of the young Nigerians still yearns for radical attention. Indeed nothing has changed, we have only seen docility on the part of law enforcement officers who now drag their feet on matters of criminality.
The commissions set up to unravel the veracity of the #ENDSARs protests are still in session. The echoes resounding from the commission meetings sound familiar, a deja vu.
It is hoped that this is not another “set up a committee to investigate,” talk, in Nigeria.
A recent apology by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone II comprising Oyo and Osun States, Agunbiade Oluyemi in Ibadan is a clarion call on the political class to facilitate without delay a sustainable reform of the Police Force.
The Senior Police boss had apologised over what he described as Excesses of police operatives.
According to him, “the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has apologized to Nigerians over the excesses of some police officers which resulted in last year’s #ENDSARS Protest”.
He said the police had learnt their lessons and that appropriate steps were being taken to ensure effective policing in the country.
The admission of Mr Oluyemi that the police hierarchy have learnt their lessons leaves some hope for a new image of the police in Nigeria.
The remorseful superior police officer observed that some Special Anti Robbery operatives missed the point when they started arresting undergraduates and other youths who were in possession of Lap Top Computers with unsubstantiated suspicion that they were internet fraudsters.
On steps to mitigate these ills he urged members of the public to report policemen on Mufti revealing that the police headquarters has directed that all officers on assignments must wear uniforms.
With confidence he said “we want all stakeholders to appeal to members of the public that we are now back stronger and are ready to work for the people”.
He sued for a robust relationship with the public.
As Laconic as this may sound it is a revelation that the force is prepared to accept reforms that will reposition it for a better public engagement. But is the government prepared for a radical reform that will change the mentality of the operatives?
Are Nigerians prepared to change their attitude towards the police for a better police public relations,
We must not be moving in circles. Only a people centred reform will ensure peace in Nigeria.
By: Bon Woke
Black Soot: Oh, Not Again!
After what seemed like a two-year lull, there now appears to be a slow but steady return of the mysterious black dust and tiny flakes that once descended on homes, offices, schools and open water bodies in and around Port Harcourt.
During its initial manifestation in late 2016, there was so much panic among the city’s residents regarding the health implication of inhaling what came to be known as black soot and following which the Rivers State Government immediately swung into action by raising a committee to investigate the source of the pollutant and recommend a solution.
The fear of a spike in cases of cancer, lung and liver infections, cough, cataarh, asthma and other respiratory ailments was reinforced by medical and environmental experts back then. And pursuant to the urgency required by the moment, the three-man committee quickly halted the operations of about three firms suspected of emitting dark fumes near Port Harcourt while also outlawing the indiscriminate burning of discarded vehicle tyres, at least, in the interim.
There were reports of arrests of defaulters around Oyigbo and a few other places. And even to this day, there is still evidence of efforts to recover any such condemned tyres from wherever they may be found in and around Port Harcourt. In fact, a space still exists somewhere between the Mile One Flyover and Silverbird Cinema on Abonnema Wharf Road which serves as a temporary dump for such recovered tyres.
But despite all this, black soot remained defiant, prompting some residents to consider relocating out of the state capital or moving away their more vulnerable family members until the situation abated. It also renewed the agitation for the multinational oil firms operating in the Niger Delta area to fully relocate their corporate headquarters to Port Harcourt so that their expatriate staff would experience part of what they had, for years, wished for people of the region through continued gas flaring.
As part of its advocacy and public enlightenment campaign, the state government promptly issued an advisory for residents to “refrain from eating foods prepared outdoors, including roasted plantain and suya; avoid drinking rain or exposed water; ensure all foods are covered; keep doors and windows closed; ensure children are kept indoors; and keep away from the floor; and, adopt use of face mask.”
The Federal Government’s attempt to explain the soot in Port Harcourt first came through the Director-General of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Peter Idabor, who blamed the menace on fumes from the illegal oil refining activities in nearby creeks. He also fingered the burning of motor tyres to extract copper wires; burning of tyres to process meat at the over 100 abattoirs in the city; burning of hydrocarbons seized from oil thieves by the security agencies; and heating of asphalt for road construction. According to Idabor, the soot which measures 2.5 micron in size is, indeed, too tiny to be prevented from entering homes and offices even when their windows are shut.
It could be recalled that the period being referred to here also witnessed many cases of kerosene explosion resulting from the use of ill-refined and adulterated petroleum products popularly known as ‘kpo fire’. In fact, it got to a point when dispensing this substandard fuel type became the stock-in-trade of even the major petroleum products retailers in and around Rivers State; thereby giving more impetus to illegal crude oil distillation in the creeks.
For me, the most troubling mystery of the so-called black soot is why it chose Port Harcourt as its mainstay among all the large human settlements in the Niger Delta. This is because the other towns in the region around which illegal oil refining activities equally thrive have remained mostly untainted. They include Yenagoa, Nembe, Ogbia Town, Sagbama, Bori, Degema, Warri, Burutu, etc.
Again, geographers tell us that the North-East trade wind heralds the dry harmattan season in Nigeria, between November and March. And keen observers will agree that this is mainly the worst period of the black soot menace in the Garden City. Since the harmattan wind always dissipates over the Atlantic Ocean, then it follows that the said wind will carry whatever soot that originates from these creeks located mainly south of Port Harcourt toward the high sea; in which case towns like Bonny, Brass and Kula that are located on the Atlantic fringes should be the worst hit. But this is not so.
If Port Harcourt must suffer black soot stemming from oil-mining activities, it ought to be during the rains between April and October when the moist South Westerly from the blue deep picks up the dark carbon particles over the fuming creeks while advancing northward. This makes sense as it explains the acid rain mostly witnessed in the city during this season.
Another worry is that the return of black soot naturally evokes the suspicion of an escalation in illegal oil refining activities along the creeks. And tied to it is the tendency of there being a rise in the incidences of kerosene explosion around town. Oh, not again!
Not again, because nobody deserves to suffer such avoidable fate in our city anymore. Secondly, in the event of any such disaster, the previous situation where fire service engines from the major international oil firms raced to assist victims even before the arrival of the state-owned fire trucks seems not to exist any longer. To be sure, recent fire incidents occasioned by gas explosions in parts of the city were reportedly extinguished by residents themselves without the usual timely response from any of the private fire service outfits in town. But, why so?
Lastly, and also to be treated seriously, is the realisation that COVID-19 is already characterised by some respiratory symptoms of its own and, as such, any further input from black soot is very likely to complicate things for patients. Therefore, just as attention is currently on the former and even as the use of face mask is recommended for both, there should be a deliberate effort by the state to step up its black soot advisory until Port Harcourt is totally rid of this menace.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
