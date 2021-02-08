NWFL: Osun Babes Eager To Resume Action – Manager

As the Nigerian Women Football League (NWFL) regulatory body prepares for the resumption of the league, manager of Osun Babes FC, Olayinka Odunola says his players are eager to resume action.

Odunola stated this in the NWFL’s platform monitored by newsmen at the weekend.

She said that the ‘Omoluabi Queens’ had recorded victories over Ibom Angels and Pelican Stars, while losing to FC Robo in Lagos and Royal Queens at the Warri Township Stadium respectively.

The manager said that Osun Babes would welcome Dreamstar Ladies FC to the Osogbo City Stadium on Wednesday, in a game her players are looking forward to.

“We are happy to be back after the break. The team seems stronger and more relaxed than before.

“Everyday before now, the players keep asking when will the league begin, and now we are glad we can continue with what we love doing.

“Dreamstar Ladies are without any doubt a very good team, we have watch-ed the clip of their game against Ibom Angels, they are strong, young and fast on the ball.

Which means we need to work harder if we want to get a favourable result against them,”she said.

The manager noted that her team was fifth on the league table, with six points and will face Dream-star Ladies on Wednesday in the Week 5 of the NWFL Premiership.