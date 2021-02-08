NSF: Coach Cries Out Over Postponement

Today, Port Harcourt, the capital city of Rivers State, will be at the centre of focus for football fans as the most prestigious Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium hosts double header as Ifeanyi Uba FC takes on Kano Pillars and Rivers United lock horns with Nasarawa United.

The encounters are among week nine matches at the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), as the two matches will be beamed live on NTA.

Ifeanyi Uba vs Kano Pillars will take the first turn as the match kicks off 2pm and Rivers United tackles Nasarawa United by 4pm

Rivers United has vowed to secure the maximum three points to top the League as they are determined to win the league.

The Pride of Rivers lost to Katsina United 2-1 on Thursday, in a rescheduled match at Katsina.

Technical adviser of United, Stanley Eguma, has said at the different occasions that he approach-ed every game differently, saying all the teams in league are tough.

However, he has commended his players for their impressive performance season both in league and continent.

“I commend my players this season, because they are very impressive. We are committed and determined to win the league,” Eguma said.

Speaking, the captain of the club, Austin Festus, said today’s encounter will be taken very seriously, because three points will help us top the table league.

By: Tonye Orabere