NGO Evacuates 5,000 Plastic Bottles In Popular Kaduna Market
An NGO, African Climate Reality Project, says it has evacuated 5,000 plastic bottles at the popular Station Market in Kaduna to improve sanitation in the area.
Gloria Bulus, its coordinator in West Africa made this known on Saturday in Kaduna at the “Beat Plastic Waste’’ campaign organised by the NGO.
She said plastics, Styrofoam (food “take-away’’ packs) and nylon, constituted the major part of wastes generated in Kaduna State, hence the need to regularly dispose of them properly.
“We are auditing the classes and brands of plastics which will inform part of our campaign in beating plastic pollution.
“We will audit to know the products consumed in the plastics so we can inform companies to convert to sustainable alternatives of biodegradable packaging,’’ she said.
Bulus noted that the campaign would ultimately focus on companies using plastics to package their products.
She said Saturday’s exercise was the last stage of the campaign which was launched in 2020 and had been successful all over Africa and in the 36 states of Nigeria.
In his remarks, Mr Salah Bello, a trader, lauded the efforts of the NGO and suggested that more waste bins be provided to enhance waste management.
“People tend to litter the roads with waste when they do not see waste bins nearby to dispose of their wastes,’’ he said.
Bello also challenged those in charge to ensure that they clear refuse regularly.
Oil Spill: Environmental Rights Group Hails Judgement Against Shell
The Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN), an NGO, has described as a healthy development the recent judgement by the Netherland’s court of appeal that held Shell liable for the oil spills it caused across Nigeria’s coastal communities of the Niger Delta in 2008.
This was contained in a press statement made available to The Tide source in Benin City.
The NGO’s legal officer, Nosa Tokunbor, stated that the case had dragged on for over 13 years with a lot of legal somersaults occasioned by Shell.
He noted that the appeal court in the Hague on January 29, 2021, ruled that Royal Dutch Shell was liable to pay compensation for the oil spills which polluted rivers, fish ponds and farmlands for thousands of local farmers and fishermen.
In his reaction to the court’s ruling, Dr Godwin Uyi Ojo, Executive Director, Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN), described the outcome of the case as a landmark judgment which the organisation is very proud of, saying the judgement showed that the days of oil companies in Nigeria, particularly Shell, criminalising local communities and framing them up for sabotage of crude oil pipelines were over.
“Shell no longer has any hiding place. “This victory will open up a floodgate of court cases against Shell and the oil companies doing businesses in Nigeria and hiding under weak regulations, lack of enforcement of its extant rules, and taking advantage of the lack of political will of the Nigerian government to bring oil transnationals to account.”
“The significance of the landmark judgement is that it addresses the question of access to justice that is very much in question in Nigeria when it comes to holding the oil companies accountable for their human rights violations and environmental degradation.
“The judgment has further shown the environmental liability of parent companies for the conduct of their foreign subsidiaries,” he said.
Ojo further stated that “the judgement is urgent and strategic as the world transits away from fossil fuels. There is the need to ensure that the devastation done to our environment by Shell is cleaned up and appropriate compensation is paid to communities that have suffered irreparable losses.”
“Notably, Shell has been selling its land-based assets and along with it, its legacies of environmental devastation, social dislocation, violence and poverty to avoid accountability.
“Therefore, our communities owe it to themselves and their generations unborn to ensure that Shell does not escape its responsibilities.”
Ojo called on the Niger delta communities and CSOs not to relent in their pursuit for justice, adding that the over 13 years struggle in the court has paid off.
He enjoined Shell to comply with the court proceedings while urging the judge to do the needful in awarding compensation and preventive costs.
“ERA/FoEN again calls on the Nigerian government to revamp its regulatory bodies in the oil industry, ensure that criminal acts of oil transnationals are punished severely.
“And that the country starts taking concrete steps to wean Nigeria of its dependence on revenues from oil and gas, build a new economy on the back of a clear renewable energy framework as quickly as possible and ensure the gradual phasing out of oil and gas activities in Nigeria.”
Group Plans Training On Waste Conversion In Rivers
An Eco friendly non-governmental organi-sation: Centre for Creative Development Strategies, says it is organising training programme on the conversion of organic waste to biogas and pure water sachets to tiles in Rivers State.
Executive Director of the organisation, Mrs. Nancy Iheduru who said this in an exclusive interview in her office in Port Harcourt, said the programme will hold before the end of the first quarter of this year.
Iheduru said the programme is part of the organisation’s contributions towards a better and safe environment for Rivers State.
Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the Centre for Creative Development Strategies, Nancy Iheduru says the various COVID-19 awareness campaigns has improved the sanitary consciousness of Rivers people.
She told The Tide in an exclusive interview that many people in Rivers State have now developed the habit of regular handwashing with soap and running water as well as regular use of hand sanitisers.
“People have become more conscious of their cleanliness than before; even children have now been taught to wash their hands regularly. Also, a lot of people are using sanitisers,” she said.
She said the situation has increased the rate of philanthropism in the society as more non-governmental organisations and public-spirited individuals use the opportunity to reach out to people through donations of hand sanitisers, refuse receptacles, handwashing buckets and soap.
Iheduru said her organisation: Centre for Creative Development Strategies also reached out to some slum areas of Port Harcourt and environs through the donation of food items, hand sanitisers as well as sensitise them on the need for regular hand washing and keeping their environment clean.
Speaking on the COVID-19 experiences of last year, she said Rivers State Government should be commended for providing one of the best isolation centres in the country.
According to her, the government did not only provide the centre but also employed people to work there.
“For COVID-19, Rivers State did well. The Governor consistently followed up to ensure that people maintain all the protocols to prevent the spreading of the diseases.”
Nancy Iheduru also commended the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) for ensuring prompt evacuation of refuse from the road during the period of the lockdown.
Speaking on the activities of the group last year, she said an eco-friendly summit was held on the importance of waste recycling.
Moreso, waste bins were donated to Rumuokwuta and New Layout markets, while traders at the Big Tree Market Rumuolumeni were sensitised on the importance of proper waste disposal.
Nancy Iheduru commended the Embassy of France in Nigeria for its support to the centre.
