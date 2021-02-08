Navy Vows To Tackle Piracy In Waterways

The Bodo Council of Traditional Rulers has taken a swipe at Shell Petroleum Development Company for allegedly creating divide and rule among the people of Bodo Community, as well as their exclusion in the clean-up exercise in the area.

The Chairman of Bodo Council of Traditional Rulers, Pius Menega, in a statement accused SPDC of creating division among the Bodo people by continuously having dealings with John Berebon on issues relating to the Global Memorandum of Understanding.

Menega called on SPDC to stop its divide and rule system in Bodo community which, according to him, has thrown the community into chaos, adding that it was disheartening to discuss the fraudulent abuse of court orders by suspended Paramount ruler of Bodo community, John Berebon and his cohorts for ignoring court ruling with impunity.

He hinted that the Bodo Council of Traditional rulers secured an injunction with Suit No. PHC 1392020 in which the suspended Paramount ruler was barred from access to the palace for business pending the determination of the substantive suit.

According to him, despite the official position of the court, the suspended, Paramount ruler demonstrated high level of impunity by collaborating with SPDC personnel to operate the GMOU with ignominy.

He said the Bodo Council of Traditional Rulers condemned the actions of the suspended Paramount ruler, John Berebon and his cohort for the unruly behavior and vowed to challenge it in court.

He maintained that issues relating to the GMOU of Bodo community was under suspension, and called on SPDC and the suspended Paramount ruler John Berebon to desist from perpetrating what he terms as show of shame, which according to him will amount to flaunting court order.

Menega noted that Shell’s continued romance with Berebon against the ruling of Bori High Court had been an issue as they continued to carry out the remediation exercise with the suspended Paramount ruler, stressing that Cc the SPDC and suspended Paramount ruler, John Berebon.