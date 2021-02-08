My Goal Against Adamawa United Was Not A Fluke – Udoh

Akwa United striker, Mfon Udoh, says his breathtaking goal against Adamawa United on match-day eight is not a fluke.

Udoh scored directly from a direct corner kick to help the Promise Keepers in their first away victory of the season at the expense of Adamawa United at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe on Wednesday.

The striker, in an exclusive interview with Tidesports source, hinted that he had been practising the techniques in training sessions and wasn’t surprised the ball went in against Adama-wa United.

“The way I played that corner kick against Adama-wa United was such that, I wrapped my leg around the ball and applied a lot of spin on the ball in such a way that it needed the slightest of touches to get into the net, and if nobody touches the ball, it would still get into the net or the goalkeeper would save it,” he said

“As a striker, I always try to play the ball into the back of the net from different positions in the field of play. I do a lot of those tricky skills in training and in match situations but I don’t al-ways get it right, and that does not mean that I will stop trying out new skills.

Mfon Udoh, who holds the record as the only player in the history of NPFL to have scored 23 goals in a single season has scored two goals for Akwa United this season since rejoining the club from the American club, FC Tulsa.