Gaya Assures On Diaspora Voting
Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC-Kano) has assured that Nigerians in the Diaspora would be able to vote from their countries of residence during elections, once the constitution was amended.
Gaya, who is also Chairman of the Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) gave the assurance when he spoke to The Tide source in Abuja yesterday.
The lawmaker said there had been suggestions on Diaspora voting, adding that Nigerians in the Diaspora should be able to vote wherever they resided.
“The issue has been discussed. We certainly don’t have problems with the people in Diaspora voting for the president or governors they want or whichever position.
“I know it is also a constitutional issue but we may have to amend the constitution to ensure that.’’
Gaya added that some groups had sponsored a bill for constitutional amendment to accommodate Diaspora voting.
“We are waiting; Nigerians should wait for the National Assembly to deliberate on that.
“And when the issue of amendment of the Constitution comes up, that issue I know will be inserted in the amendment, but it has to be approved.
“And you know that approving constitutional amendment is not an easy thing, the two houses have to agree, the Senate and the House of Assembly have to agree,’’ he said.
Gaya, however, added that State Houses of Assembly and governors would have to be involved for the process to go through.
On governors and senators defecting from their political parties after winning elections, he said the issue of defection was clear in the Electoral Act and the constitution.
“ The only time an elected official can defect from his political party is when there is crisis, especially if he doesn’t feel comfortable with such development,’’ he said.
He explained that when there were no crisis in a party and an elected representative defected to another party, he was expected to vacate his seat.
This, Gaya said, was because he was not the person that was voted for in the first place, but the party.
“Everyone whether in the Senate or the National Assembly was elected on party platform, so you have to vacate your seat if you defect when there is no crisis in your party.
“This is the situation, and the law is clear about it, the Speaker or President of the Senate should declare the seats of such elected persons vacant.
“They should go for a fresh election on the platform of their new party, if they win, fine, if they don’t, it is their problem,’’ he said.
Mr Ade Omole, Chairman of Nigeria Diaspora Voting Council, said that Diaspora voting was already being practiced in other democratic countries, adding that Nigeria as the most populous black nation should not be exempted.
“It is instructive to state that Nigerians in the Diaspora make the fifth largest remittances worldwide after India, China, the Philippines and Mexico.
“Interestingly, there are 115 countries world over that allow voting by their Diaspora citizens, out of which 28 of such countries are found in Africa, “he said.
Omole said it was important for Nigeria as the future of Africa, to entrench Diaspora voting in its electoral process.
He said that the council would be working in collaboration with INEC, National Assembly and other relevant bodies to articulate the modalities for Diaspora voting.
Former Guber Candidates, Party Chieftains Defect To PDP In Bayelsa
Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has again given assurances that he was interested in partnering all shades of opinions towards the development of the state.
Diri ,represented by his Special Adviser on Political matters,High Chief Collins Cocodia, gave the assurances in Yenagoa while receiving no fewer than fifty-two former governorship candidates and chieftains of other political parties who participated in the 2019 Bayelsa Governorship election.
He said he would continue to extend the olive branch to the opposition in the state so that collectively they would build the state of their dream in line with the vision of the founding fathers.
The governor restated that he was desirous of building a verile,prosperous Bayelsa,noting that even though there were suits instituted by the opposition against his administration, he would continue to welcome any member of the opposition who was ready to partner his administration for development into the PDP.
In his speech, Special Adviser to the state governor on inter-party relations, Barr.Jackson Suokiri, said the reception for the defectors was necessitated by Governor Douye Diri’s willingness to accommodate all parties and shades of opinions in building the state under his leadership.
Suokiri noted that the defectors were drawn from deregistered political parties and former governorship candidates, saying that they were given the olive branch to join the PDP after showing enthusiasm and readiness to partner the prosperity government of Governor Diri in transforming the state.
He reiterated government’s desire to continue reaching other party stalwarts who had shown interest to cross over to the Peoples Democratic Party, just as he said Bayelsa was synanimous with the PDP.
Speaking on behalf of the defecting party stalwarts, the former chairman of United Nigeria Democratic Party, UNDP, Henry Igwe, said the defection of party stalwarts was over due, noting that immediately after the 2019 election many of them had partnered Governor Diri and the PDP to reclaim their mandate.
He thanked the governor for the olive branch, pleading that they should be carried along in the scheme of things in the prosperity administration.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Accord Party Hails INEC On New Polling Units
The Lagos State Chapter of Accord Party yesterday described the plans by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to expand the number of polling units in Nigeria as timely and beneficial.
The state Publicity Secretary of the party Mr Dele Oladeji, told newsmen in Lagos, that the plan would encourage many voters to exercise their franchise during poll.
According to him, the delay, difficulty and time voters spend at polling units during elections are enough to dissuade many from coming out to vote on election day.
“Accord Party welcomes INEC’s plans to create more polling units in the country, so as to further decongest existing polling booths.
“This will further reduce the average time every citizen has to spend on queue before they cast their vote,” Oladeji said.
The spokesman, however, called on the electoral umpire to work more on technologies that could ensure electoral integrity and prevent malpractices.
“We also implore INEC to introduce more anti-fraud technologies into the electoral process in its efforts to ensure genuine democracy.
“We need technologies, tools and innovations that can deter electoral frauds,” he said.
The Tide reports that after 25 years of last creation of Polling Units in Nigeria, INEC on February 5, commenced engagement with stakeholders on expansion of voters’ access to polling units.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu at the commission’s stakeholders meeting with political parties’ leaders in Abuja, said expanding voter access to polling units in Nigeria was crucial to voter turnout in elections.
Yakubu said experience had shown that enhanced voter access to polling units increased turnout in elections.
In a communique signed by the 16 parties physically present at the meeting, leaders of the parties resolved that there was merit in INEC’s proposal in converting the existing voting points and voting points settlement nationwide to full fledged polling units to address the problem of voter’s access.
They also resolved that the commission should commence the process of conversion base on clearly articulated guidelines to be developed by INEC and shared with stakeholders.
INEC currently has 119,973 Polling Units across the country.
‘No Constitutional Provision For Independent Candidacy’
Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC-Kano), says the Electoral Act Amendment Bill before the National Assembly will not accommodate independent candidacy because it has no constitutional backing.
Gaya, also Chairman, Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said this while fielding questions at a forum in Abuja.
According to him, since the clause is not part of Nigerian Constitution, there is no way the proposal can form part of the bill.
“A lot of views have been expressed in the report on the Electoral Act amendment bill. Some are talking about the independent candidacy of which we say we cannot do that.
“This is because the independent candidacy is still not in the constitution and the Electoral Act is inferior to the Constitution so we cannot have another law which supersedes the constitution,” he said.
He explained that unless the constitution was amended, the Electoral Act will not be able to adopt provisions for independent candidacy.
He also assured that the National Assembly would submit the Electoral Act Amendment Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent before the end of February.
“We are doing the Electoral Act, we have virtually completed work. What we are supposed to do at this stage is to bring it to the floor of the Senate for consideration and also the floor of the House of Reps for consideration.
“We are doing a joint hearing made up of the Senate and the House, so that we can fast track work and also reduce the issue of having so many differences in the bill”, he said.
“If we are working together with the house, it means the bill will be one. The house bill and the Senate bill will be one. There will be no need to go for concurrence.
“I believe Nigerians will be happy with the Electoral Act 2021, which hopefully before the end of this month, will leave the chambers of national assembly to Mr President for his assent.
“As we have promised that within the first quarter of 2021 the bill be signed, we hope and pray that it will be signed and it will enhance democratic progress in the country,” he said.
Gaya said that the committee was doing its best to ensure an electoral act that would guarantee free, fair and credible elections in the country.
“Whatever we need to do to improve the elections, the quality of our elections, we will continue to do that.
“I wish to thank the leadership of the Senate and the Speaker of House of Representatives for encouraging us to make sure that we fast track work on this issue of Electoral Act.
“People must have free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria and therefore we have to amend the Electoral Act, the law that will allow us achieve success in election; free, fair and credible,” he said.(
