Business
FG To Begin Electric Vehicle Pilot Programme In Three Universities
Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr Jelani Aliyu, has announced plans by the Federal Government to begin Electric Vehicle (EV) pilot programme in three universities.
The institutions are the Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto; University of Nigeria, Nsukka and the University of Lagos.
He stated this in Abuja last Friday at the official unveiling of the Hyundai Kona car, Nigeria’s first locally-assembled 100 per cent electric car, manufactured by Stallion Group.
According to him, the programme is part of National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) five-point comprehensive programme aimed at promoting local production of vehicles.
Aliyu said that the NADDC was in partnership with the renewable energy research centres and engineering departments of the three universities in kick-starting the pilot project.
“We are collaborating with the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, University of Nigeria, Nsukka and the University of Lagos.
“We have started the construction of three solar power charging stations and we shall soon be deploying a series of electric vehicles that will be used for this programme.
“We intend to set up a monitoring and evaluation unit comprising of the NADDC, the academia and the representatives of the private sector, especially those who have produced these electric vehicles we shall be using,” he said.
The NADDC boss said that EVs have far less parts/components, and will require less maintenance.
Aliyu added that the limited number of needed components would allow Nigerian companies to achieve higher percentage of local content.
“We are working with relevant stakeholders to ensure that this type of technology is effectively deployed in Nigeria.
“As a result of our collaborative efforts, Hyundai Nigeria is unveiling its EVs which is a significant milestone in the automotive sector in Nigeria.
“Nigeria is signatory to the 2016 Paris Accord which mitigates greenhouse gas emissions, and EVs will allow us to meet those targets and provide cleaner air/environment for our people.”
Business
N2.015trn Worth Of Petrol Consumed In 13 Months, NNPC Claims
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has reported that it sold N2.015trillion worth of petrol from November, 2019 to November, 2020.
The corporation in a statement, yesterday, said in the month of November, 2020, it recorded a trading surplus of N13.43billion up by 54 per cent when compared to the N8.71billion surplus recorded in October, 2020.
The NNPC said 1.725 billion litres of white products were sold and distributed by the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the NNPC, in the month of November, 2020, compared with over 1.224 billion litres in the month of October, 2020.
This comprised 1.723 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 2.13 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) also known as diesel, and 0.33 million litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene.
The corporation added that total sale of white products for the period November, 2019, to November, 2020, stood at 17.031 billion litres and PMS accounted for 16.911 billion litres or 99.29 per cent.
“In monetary terms, a sum of N226.08billion was made on the sale of white products by PPMC in the month of November, 2020, compared to N158.04billion sales in October, 2020.
“Total revenues generated from the sales of white products for the period November, 2019 to November, 2020 stood at N2.034trillion, where PMS contributed about 99.09 per cent of the total sales with a value of over N2.015trillion.”
The NNPC’s spokesman, Dr Kennie Obateru, explained in the statement that the “trading surplus or trading deficit is derived after deduction of the expenditure profile from the revenue in the period under review”.
In November, 2020, NNPC Group’s operating revenue as compared to October, 2020, decreased slightly by 0.02 percent or N0.09billion to stand at N423.08billion.
Similarly, expenditure for the month decreased by 1.16 percent or N4.81billion to stand at N409.65billion, leading to the N13.43billion trading surplus.
Obateru explained further that overall, expenditure as a proportion of revenue was 0.97 in November, 2020 as against 0.98 in October, 2020.
He attributed the 54 per cent increase in trading surplus in the November to “the substantial decrease in expenditure from the Nigeria Gas Company (NGC) due to cost reduction in overheads, coupled with 38 percent reduction in NNPC Corporate Headquarters deficit”.
In addition, the NNPC Group’s surplus was bolstered by the noticeable improved profits for additional engineering services rendered by the Nigerian Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO) and increased revenue from import activities posted by Duke Oil Incorporated.
These healthy performances dominated the positions of all other NNPC subsidiaries to record the Group surplus, he added. He the figures are contained in the November, 2020, edition of the NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR).
The report also indicated that export sales of crude oil and gas for the month stood at $108.84million, making a 70.33 per cent increase compared to the last month.
Crude oil export sales contributed $73.09million (67.15%) of the dollar transactions compared with $12.38million contribution in the previous month; while the export gas sales amounted to $35.75million in the month.
The total crude oil and gas export for the period of November, 2019 to November, 2020 stood at $2.89billion.
In the Gas Sector, a total of 222.34 Billion Cubic Feet (BCF) of natural gas was produced in the month under review, translating to an average daily production of 7,411.52 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (mmscfd).
For the period November, 2019 to November, 2020, a total of 3,004.06BCF of gas was produced, representing an average daily production of 7,642.69mmscfd during the period.
The report also stated that out of this volume, production from Joint Ventures (JVs) accounted for 67.29 percent, Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) accounted for 19.97 percent, while the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) accounted for 12.74 percent.
A further breakdown showed that a total of 137.41 BCF of gas was commercialized, consisting of 39.99BCF and 97.42BCF for the domestic and export market respectively.
This translates to a total supply of 1,332.82 mmscfd of gas to the domestic market and 3,247.44 mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month.
This implies that 62.55 per cent of the average daily gas produced was commercialized while the balance of 37.45 per cent was re-injected, used as upstream fuel gas or flared.
Gas flare rate was 7.89 per cent for the month under review translating to 577.39 mmscfd.
A total of 789mmscfd was delivered to gas-fired power plants in the month of November, 2020, to generate an average power of about 3,358MW compared with October, 2020 when an average of 750mmscfd was supplied.
Business
Rivers Judiciary Workers Hail Wike On Judges’ Quarters, Others
Judiciary workers in Rivers State have commended the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for building befitting quarters for Judges in the State as well as paying workers’ monthly salaries regularly and promptly.
The workers , who made the commendation under the auspices of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Rivers State Chapter in an interview in Port Harcourt last Thursday, said it was a good thing that the Governor had built the quarters for the Judges and provided other incentives to them but appealed to him to take care of their own welfare.
The Chairman of JUSUN in Rivers State, Comrade Wachukwu Anthony, while addressing newsmen on behalf of the workers said the Judges’ quarters are the best in the country.
His words, “The state government has done well in the judiciary. The Governor has built quarters for Judges. The quarters stand the test of time. I have gone there. They are the best in the country. He is also taking care of the Customary Court people.”
He also applauded Governor Wike for payment of workers’ salaries as at when due, but pleaded with him to promote the judiciary staff whom he alleged have been denied promotion for a very long time as well as implement properly the new minimum wage.
“The state government is doing its best, at least, it is paying our salaries promptly. It has not been owing us but we are still appealing that the minimum wage should be properly effected. Promotion is another issue. We have been talking with our management and they have been promising that they are going to do it in the nearest future, but how soon, we don’t know. Promotion issue is such that if you raise it among our members, they frown their faces seriously, “ he said, adding that because of lack promotion, the workers are under-retiring.
According to him, denying the workers promotion is a major source of de-motivation.
Anthony averred that the judiciary staff are as important as Judges and Magistrates, and wondered why they should be allegedly discriminated against.
“If you take care of the Judges and the Magistrates and the staff are complaining, if they withdraw their services, justice will not prevail. Work will die,” he declared, and appealed to the Governor to remember the judiciary workers.
He further noted that while other civil servants in the State on Grade Levels 01 to 13 were asked to stay at home due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, judiciary workers are still working in their various offices, stressing that this is an ample proof that the state government considers their services essential.
“There is the need for the government to treat our welfare as essential by promoting us and attending to our other entitlements”, he said.
The union leader equally appealed to Governor Wike to pay retiring judiciary workers their gratuity to enable them start life fully when they finally retire.
“The Governor is trying in the area of pension but he should please, pay gratuity which is the major thing. If anyone retires and that money is paid to him, he starts a new life from there. We know you are trying, but as our brother and father, pay retirees their gratuity and remember the judiciary staff,” he pleaded.
Business
