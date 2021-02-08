FG To Begin Electric Vehicle Pilot Programme In Three Universities

Judiciary workers in Rivers State have commended the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for building befitting quarters for Judges in the State as well as paying workers’ monthly salaries regularly and promptly.

The workers , who made the commendation under the auspices of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Rivers State Chapter in an interview in Port Harcourt last Thursday, said it was a good thing that the Governor had built the quarters for the Judges and provided other incentives to them but appealed to him to take care of their own welfare.

The Chairman of JUSUN in Rivers State, Comrade Wachukwu Anthony, while addressing newsmen on behalf of the workers said the Judges’ quarters are the best in the country.

His words, “The state government has done well in the judiciary. The Governor has built quarters for Judges. The quarters stand the test of time. I have gone there. They are the best in the country. He is also taking care of the Customary Court people.”

He also applauded Governor Wike for payment of workers’ salaries as at when due, but pleaded with him to promote the judiciary staff whom he alleged have been denied promotion for a very long time as well as implement properly the new minimum wage.

“The state government is doing its best, at least, it is paying our salaries promptly. It has not been owing us but we are still appealing that the minimum wage should be properly effected. Promotion is another issue. We have been talking with our management and they have been promising that they are going to do it in the nearest future, but how soon, we don’t know. Promotion issue is such that if you raise it among our members, they frown their faces seriously, “ he said, adding that because of lack promotion, the workers are under-retiring.

According to him, denying the workers promotion is a major source of de-motivation.

Anthony averred that the judiciary staff are as important as Judges and Magistrates, and wondered why they should be allegedly discriminated against.

“If you take care of the Judges and the Magistrates and the staff are complaining, if they withdraw their services, justice will not prevail. Work will die,” he declared, and appealed to the Governor to remember the judiciary workers.

He further noted that while other civil servants in the State on Grade Levels 01 to 13 were asked to stay at home due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, judiciary workers are still working in their various offices, stressing that this is an ample proof that the state government considers their services essential.

“There is the need for the government to treat our welfare as essential by promoting us and attending to our other entitlements”, he said.

The union leader equally appealed to Governor Wike to pay retiring judiciary workers their gratuity to enable them start life fully when they finally retire.

“The Governor is trying in the area of pension but he should please, pay gratuity which is the major thing. If anyone retires and that money is paid to him, he starts a new life from there. We know you are trying, but as our brother and father, pay retirees their gratuity and remember the judiciary staff,” he pleaded.