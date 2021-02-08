Sports
Eguma Praises Players In Spite Of Defeat
Rivers United Technical Manager, Eguma Stanley Eguma has spoken highly of his players, despite going down to Katsina United on Thursday.
Eguma was satisfied with his side’s second half display after going 2-0 down in the first half against the Changi Boys at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.
Falsa Sani and Boubacar Massally gave Katsina United a dream start in the first half.
Rivers United dominated the second half and later scored their consolation goal through Nelson Esor in the 71st minute.
The visitors almost snatched an equaliser with Solomon Ogberahwe, Malachi Ohawume and Oshobe Shuji going close, but Katsina United goalkeeper Yusuf Mohammed denied them all.
In his reaction to the result, Eguma said his boys played so well in the second half and probably deserve a point from the match.
“They tried, they gave a good account of themselves. It’s just that we were unable to win today but at least they tried. You can see the way we played. Second half Katsina United did not play a game.
“ We took charge of proceedings and we played on their half all through. So that means that the players are beginning to understand their selves,” He said.
Eguma and his boys will be hoping to bounce back from the defeat when they host Nasarawa United on Monday.
NPFL: PH Hosts Double Header, Today
Today, Port Harcourt, the capital city of Rivers State, will be at the centre of focus for football fans as the most prestigious Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium hosts double header as Ifeanyi Uba FC takes on Kano Pillars and Rivers United lock horns with Nasarawa United.
The encounters are among week nine matches at the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), as the two matches will be beamed live on NTA.
Ifeanyi Uba vs Kano Pillars will take the first turn as the match kicks off 2pm and Rivers United tackles Nasarawa United by 4pm
Rivers United has vowed to secure the maximum three points to top the League as they are determined to win the league.
The Pride of Rivers lost to Katsina United 2-1 on Thursday, in a rescheduled match at Katsina.
Technical adviser of United, Stanley Eguma, has said at the different occasions that he approach-ed every game differently, saying all the teams in league are tough.
However, he has commended his players for their impressive performance season both in league and continent.
“I commend my players this season, because they are very impressive. We are committed and determined to win the league,” Eguma said.
Speaking, the captain of the club, Austin Festus, said today’s encounter will be taken very seriously, because three points will help us top the table league.
By: Tonye Orabere
NSF: Coach Cries Out Over Postponement
The Assistant Coach of Rivers State Weight Lifting Association (RSWLA), Egusa Emmanuel, has expressed sadness over the postponement of the National Sports Festival (NSF) by the Local Organising Committee (LOC).
He stated that some athletes in most states have trained in preparation for the tournament to commence this weekend.
Emmanuel said this on Saturday in an exclusive interview with Tidesports after a training session in Port Harcourt.
“As a coach I felt bad, because I know what the athletes have passed through during trainings.
“When I heard that they have postponed the NSF that we expect to commence this month, I was not happy” Emmanuel stated.
The NSF has suffered several postponements occasioned by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to him, some of the athletes are sad and vowed not to train again, adding that training without any competition is a waste.
He used the medium to appeal to the organisers of NSF to ensure that the festival got a new date.
The assistant coach further described sports as one event that took youth out of streets, saying that the absence of sporting activities may cause youth to go back to the streets.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Kwara United Aims To Improve Records
Kwara United was aiming to continue their impressive run of form in the Nigerian Professional Foot-ball League when they took on Sunshine Stars of Akure on yesterday.
Kwara United was going into the game at the back of four games unbeaten run, including three wins and a draw, results that took them to third position on the standings.
The match was scheduled to be played at the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure, a ground the Harmony Boys had tasted defeats several times.
Sunshine Stars and Kwara United had met 17 times in competitive football with the Biffo’s team losing 8 and won 4, while the remai-ning 5 meetings ended in a draw.
Speaking ahead of the match, Kwara United gaffer Abdullahi Biffo, said he was positive that his wards would improve their records against Sunshine Stars in their backyard.
“The morale of my players is high and we are in Akure to beat Sunshine Stars this time around, because we need the three points more than them.
“We respect Sunshine Stars as one of the best teams in Nigeria, but they won’t get that on Sunday on the pitch against my players,” Biffo stated confidently.
