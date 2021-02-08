Eguma Praises Players In Spite Of Defeat

Rivers United Technical Manager, Eguma Stanley Eguma has spoken highly of his players, despite going down to Katsina United on Thursday.

Eguma was satisfied with his side’s second half display after going 2-0 down in the first half against the Changi Boys at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

Falsa Sani and Boubacar Massally gave Katsina United a dream start in the first half.

Rivers United dominated the second half and later scored their consolation goal through Nelson Esor in the 71st minute.

The visitors almost snatched an equaliser with Solomon Ogberahwe, Malachi Ohawume and Oshobe Shuji going close, but Katsina United goalkeeper Yusuf Mohammed denied them all.

In his reaction to the result, Eguma said his boys played so well in the second half and probably deserve a point from the match.

“They tried, they gave a good account of themselves. It’s just that we were unable to win today but at least they tried. You can see the way we played. Second half Katsina United did not play a game.

“ We took charge of proceedings and we played on their half all through. So that means that the players are beginning to understand their selves,” He said.

Eguma and his boys will be hoping to bounce back from the defeat when they host Nasarawa United on Monday.