Niger Delta
Delta CPC Commissions Divisional Police Headquarters
The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ari Ali, has commissioned a new divisional police headquarters in Ofuoma Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.
The Delta State police boss said the new divisional police headquarters would help in combating all forms of crimes in the community and its environs.
He assured the people that the officers and men of the new police station would not engage in any form of extortion from the people but would combat cases of kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism which are on the rise in the kingdom.
He commended Chairman, Delta State Contributory Health Commission, Chief Dr. Isaac Akpoveta, for donating the structures to the police.
On his part, Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom, Oharisi III urged the people of Ofuoma to work in synergy with the officers of the new police station in order to reduce crime to its barest minimum in Ughelli Kingdom.
The donor, Chief (Dr) Isaac Akpoveta, said his decision to build the structure was to show support to the police division and strengthen its capability for curbing crimes, such as cultism, armed robbery, kidnapping and other social vices in Ofuoma community and neighoring communities.
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Reads Riot Act Over Crime, Insecurity
Bayelsa State Government has said it would not hesitate to wield the big stick against any community found culpable for aiding and abetting crime and criminality in the state.
To this end, the state government has directed community leaders to work closely with security agencies to improve on the prevailing peace and stability.
The state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrud-jakpo, gave the directive at a meeting with representatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Amabulou Community in Ekeremor Local Government Area in Government House, Yenagoa.
In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Doubara Atasi, the Deputy Governor emphasised the need for effective collaboration between community leaders, security agencies and the government to safeguard lives and property in the state.
He said stakeholders including traditional rulers, youth leaders and community development committee (CDC) chairmen have a critical role to play for any security arrangement to succeed.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who condemned in strong terms the recent attack on some NSCDC operatives at Amabulou Community, assured the Agency that government would leave no stone unturned to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators.
While promising to consult the Governor with a view to setting up a committee that would look into the Amabulou issue, he warned that government would deal decisively with community leaders who provide a haven for pipeline vandals, pirates and other criminals to carry out their operations.
He also urged the NSCDC and other security agencies to always conduct proper investigations and inform the community leadership in some cases before embarking on their operations in communities.
In his contribution, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, CP Akpoebi Agberebi (Retd), applauded the community hierarchy for their rescue efforts as well as condemning the assault on the NSCDC officials.
Similarly, the state Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Commandant Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, commended the good-hearted indigenes of Amabulou who helped to rescue some of her personnel.
In their separate remarks, the Regent of Oporomor Kingdom, Chief Tamaramiebi Mitin and a legal practitioner, Chief Fedude Zimughan, decried the non-challant attitude of the leadership of Amabulou Community towards an upcoming militant group led by one of their sons.
They also called on the government to quickly intervene in the leadership tussle rocking the community and help to quash criminal disturbances in the area.
Others who made contributions at the meeting include, the Chairman of Ekeremor Local Government Area, Hon. Bertola Perekeme, the Amananaowei of Amabulou, Chief Orome Ebifuobo and the Deputy Leader of Ekeremor Legislative Council, Hon. Pimor Gaiyebo.
By: Ariwera Ibibo- Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
NDLEA Discovers Suspected Cannabis Depot In Edo
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo State Command, says it has discovered a suspected cannabis warehouses in Ukpuje forest in Owan West Local Government Area of the state.
The state commander of the agency, Mr Buba Wakawa, announced this at a news conference in Benin.
Wakawa alleged that the suspected illicit drug village had four large cannabis warehouses with 233,778 kilogrammes of dried weeds suspected to be cannabis.
He said that the substance had an estimated street value of more than N1.4 billion.
He also said that seven suspected drug barons believed to be running the cannabis trafficking syndicate had equally been apprehended.
“This is the largest single concentration of cannabis discovered by the command,” he said.
He gave the breakdown of the substance to include 318 bags of 80 kilogrammes each and 15,853 bags of 13 kilogrammes each.
Wakawa added that while the quantity seized weighed 2,249 kilogrammes, others weighing 231,529 kilogrammes were destroyed.
The state commander ascribed the success of the operation to the enabling environment created by the new chairman of the agency, retired Brig -Gen. Buba Marwa.
“We took delivery of two new vehicles presented to the command last week.
“This is the first assignment of the vehicles and it turned out to be the best for the command.
“We are grateful to the chairman, and this is a clear warning that there is no room for drug barons in the state,” he said.
The commander noted that the seizures represented a large chunk of the previous cannabis planting season.
“They planted, watered, harvested and processed the drug only for us to dispossess them of their labour, because their action is criminal,” he explained.
“The warehouses are located in the heart of the forest, yet we were able to uncover them based on intelligence gathering,” he explained.
Wakawa added that it took the combined team of NDLEA and combatant military personnel to overrun the drug trafficking syndicates.
He thanked the 4 Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Musa Sadiq, for the logistics and personnel assistance that led to the successful clampdown on the cannabis syndicates in the area.
He described the synergy between the Nigerian Army and NDLEA in the state as an unbeatable force against drugs and related crime in the society.
“The suspects will be investigated and the case charged to court soon,” the commander said.
Niger Delta
A’ Ibom To Use Disputed Land For Dev Projects
Akwa Ibom State would henceforth use disputed land for development projects rather than allow deaths, Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo has said.
The deputy governor spoke on Wednesday at a meeting to resolve the boundary dispute between Uko Akpan Enwang and Uko Ntighe Uda villages in Mbo Local Government Area.
Ekpo, who condemned the communal clashes, described the destruction of lives and property as senseless, unwarranted and criminal.
He said: “I called this meeting as a warning because you lose so much anytime you inflict yourself with crises. The little palliatives given by the government could have been used for more profitable things, and may never be enough to replace the things destroyed.
“Destroying lives and properties because of land, which originally belongs to God and only held in trust by the government, is wrong.
“We will rather take over the land and manage it than leave it to be the reason for killings and destruction. An industry could be sited there for the interest of both communities.”
Ekpo, who hailed the traditional rulers for their efforts so far, urged them to further engage all parties involved and stakeholders in peaceful discussions to arrive at a peaceful resolution.
Trending
- Metro3 days ago
War Drum: No African Country Can Contain Nigeria’s Refugees
- Politics3 days ago
April Date For LG Polls, Sacrosanct, RSIEC Vows
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Diri Hails Executive, Legislature Relationship
- Sports3 days ago
NNL: Insurance FC Targets NPFL Promotion – Spokesman
- Niger Delta3 days ago
C’River Gets FG Mineral Processing Cluster
- Niger Delta3 days ago
A’Ibom Residents To Get N2bn Compensation
- Rivers3 days ago
Bidding For Abali, Mile 3 Parks, Transparent -Perm Sec
- Editorial3 days ago
Buhari’s New Service Chiefs