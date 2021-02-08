Customs In Oyo, Osun Generate N4.8bn In Jan

The Nigerian Custom Service (NCS), Oyo/Osun Command, says it generated the sum of N4.8 billion in revenue from excise within the month of January 2021.

The service also said its gallant officers arrested two suspected smugglers during its operations.

The Command said it made some seizures with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N393,420,494 between November 2020 and January 2021.

This was contained in a statement by the Command Public Relations Officer, Kayode Wey.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Ahmed Abdulkadir, said the items seized include kegs of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), cannabis sativa, foreign parboiled rice, used clothes, used tyres, imported vehicles, among others.

“January is a slow month but with the expertise, meticulousness and sense of observation of the excise officers, the Command was able to collect N4,895,772,769.90 (Four Billion, Eight Hundred and Ninety Five Million, Seven Hundred and Seventy Two Thousand, Seven Hundred and Sixty Nine Naira, ninety kobo) for the month of January 2021.

“Between 19th November 2020 and 31st January 2021, the Command has made a series of detentions and seizures amounting to a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N393,420,494 (Three Hundred and Ninety Three Million, Four Hundred and Twenty Thousand, Four Hundred and Ninety Four Naira) only.

“Within the period under review, the command made seizures of Two Hundred and Twenty (220 x 25ltrs each) kegs of Premium Motor Spirit (otherwise known as Petrol). Upon approval from the headquarters, they would be auctioned and proceeds would be remitted accordingly and accounted for.

“The Command, through its eagle eyes, has also been able to sniff 20kg of Cannabis Sativa packed in a 20kg bag with Duty Paid Value of ¦ 4,526,063.00 (Four Million, Five Hundred and Twenty-Six Thousand, Sixty-Three Naira). This would be subsequently handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further action”, he said.

Other seizures by the command include 3,052 bags of foreign parboiled rice with DPV of ¦ 124,477,488.00; 8 x 25 litres each of vegetable oil with DPV of ¦ 217,251.00; 60 bales of second hand clothings (Okrika) with DPV of ¦ 15,030,143.00; and 246 pieces of used tyres with DPV of ¦ 2,698,866.00.

The command stated it also made a seizure of eight units of Toyota Camry (2020 Models) with DPV of ¦ 211,541,320.00; one used Toyota Highlander (2019 Model) with DPV of ¦ 33,710,363.00, and 10 units of motorcycles used as means of conveyance for smuggling of rice with DPV of ¦ 1,219,000.00.

“Within this period, one (1) used Mercedes Benz ML350 (2014 Model) has been apprehended and placed under detention pending provision of customs document”, the Command added.