Editorial
Checking Tax Evasion
The revelation by the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Muhammad Nami, that Nigeria lost about N5.4 trillion between 2007 and 2017 through tax evasion by multinational companies operating in the country is sad. It points to the embarrassing level of corruption in the nation. The foreign companies and their Nigerian partner conspirators must not go unpunished.
Nami stated this after a workshop on “Effective Audit of Multinational Corporations for Domestic Revenue Mobilisation in Nigeria,” organised by the Service in conjunction with the Tax Justice Network. He said between 2007 and 2017, “Nigeria was reported to have lost over US$178 billion (about N5.4 trillion) through tax evasion by multinationals” doing business in the country.
The galactic fraud indicates the dearth of due process in tax regime in the country. The action of the multinational firms can only be characterised as an economic crime deserving of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) attention. The sheer divulgence of the offence is not enough, it must be followed by investigations. Those found peccant must be brought to justice to serve as a deterrent to others.
FIRS former boss, MrBabatunde Fowler, had equally hinted that the country lost between $14 and $15 billion to tax evasion annually by multinational firms. The challenge to curb tax eschewal is quite overwhelming. While several information leaks released in the past years had helped in unveiling the depth and breadth of the challenge, the increasing mobility of income and assets has only complicated matters.
A December 2014 report from Global Financial Integrity stated that developing and emerging economies which included Nigeria lost US$6.6 trillion in illicit financial flows from 2003 through 2012, with illicit outflows increasing at a staggering average rate of 9.4 per cent per yearr — roughly twice as fast as global GDP.
Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) exhibited that the federal government realised N7.8 trillion from Company Income Tax (CIT) from January 2015 till the end of the third quarter of 2020. This was far short of the billowed revenue for the period. Of this amount N4.08 trillion (52 per cent) was received from local firms, while N3.05 trillion (39 per cent) came from the contribution of non-resident companies doing business in the country. In 2014, then Coordinating Minister of the Economy, NgoziOkonjo-Iweala, disclosed that 65% of companies in Nigeria had declined to forward their tax returns and an incredible 75% were not in the FIRS tax net. She maintained that the much-vaunted case for economic diversification would gain little traction without a steady pipeline of alternative income sources such as taxation.
Similarly, FIRS disclosed in 2018 that over 6,772 billionaires do not pay tax. This category of individuals have between N1billion and N5 billion in their accounts, but no Tax Identification Number (TIN) with which they can file the statutory percentage of tax returns on their income. In Nigeria, tax elusion has become second nature and the direct implication is that the government is unable to generate enough revenue to fulfil its statutory obligations to the citizenry.
Also in 2019, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) published a report inferring that the failure of the Nigerian government to enforce Capital Gains Tax on over $8 billion oil and gas assets sold to Nigerian entities fuels poverty, underdevelopment and inequality in the country. Unsurprisingly, the nation woke up to a Forbes report the same year which ranked Nigeria the world’s sixth most miserable country.
At a tax forum in 2017, Vice President YemiOsinbajo linked high-wire corruption to tax evasion. This signifies that when citizens pay their taxes, they have the moral right to hold government accountable if social amenities are not made available as and when due. But this is not the case in Nigeria, where citizens are only tax compliant because their taxes are deducted at source under the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) system, while just 4% comply under Direct Assessment.
It was for this reason President Muhammadu Buhari administration in 2017, launched the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) in a bid to include more Nigerians in the tax net. The initiative saw the setting up of tax clinics to offer free service, consultation and legal representation for defaulting companies wishing to voluntarily file their tax returns.
By June 2018, the federal government announced that the plan paid off as it had realised a total of N30 billion from the initiative, which spanned July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018. Fowler said one of the outcomes was the growth of the national taxpayer database from under 14 million before 2016 to over 19 million in 2018.
There is a need for government-citizen engagement to drive a more realistic and sustainable culture of tax compliance in Nigeria. Unfortunately, citizens have a very poor perception of tax accountability by the government which translates to low tax morale, even in the face of very stiff penalties for default.
At this time of acute financial crisis due to revenue shortfalls, everything must be done so quickly to recover the N5.4 trillion lost through tax evasion. Without doubt, taxation is a major revenue source where government gets money to meet some of its developmental objectives. Therefore, the National Assembly and the EFCC should take tax dodge more seriously and put in place necessary measures to make the act a heinous crime with tougher deterring sanctions on the affected companies and their collaborating tax officials.
Editorial
Buhari’s New Service Chiefs
At last, Nigerians finally heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday, 26th January 2021, with the “resignation” and eventual retirement of the old service chiefs and the appointment of new ones. The clamour for the change of the service chiefs dates back to over three years ago when insecurity began to take a turn for the worse.
Nigerians of all shades and, most recently, the National Assembly in its resolution, had called for the sack of the former service chiefs. The call for this change was not based on the fact that insecurity would automatically disappear with the appointment of new service chiefs, but that the appointment would engender new ideas, strategies and generally invigorate the fight against it.
President Muhammadu Buhari came short of telling Nigerians the truth when he told the new service chiefs, “We promised to secure the country, revive the economy, and fight corruption. None has been easy, but we have certainly made progress.” The reality is that Nigeria has regressed in security under Buhari, a retired army general. The change will only come when the President understands the problems and the task ahead
The new military heads include Major-General Lucky Irabor, (Chief of Defence Staff), Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Admiral Auwal Gambo, (Chief of Naval Staff) and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao (Chief of Air Staff). These officers have to act proactively and must understand that to whom much is given, much is expected.
Names of the nominees should immediately be forwarded to the National Assembly for confirmation as required by the law. Next, the Service Chiefs must assess the situation correctly, map out a comprehensive strategy, appoint competent field commanders and implement. Decisive, intelligent political leadership is essential to ending the 11-year-old terrorism nightmare.
But the choice of Attahiru comes as shock to many. At a time, he was the Theatre Commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole until he was sacked in 2017 for alleged incompetence. Buratai fired him from the frontlines in December of 2017 after he failed to meet a July 2017 deadline to deliver Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau dead or alive within 40 days.
Under Attahiru’s watch, suicide bombings and attacks on military formations were on the rise. Barely a month after he assumed office, Boko Haram insurgents attacked Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. The question is, how will the new army chief deal with the insurgency in the North-East having reportedly failed to do so three years ago?
For some time now, the North-Eastern states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa have been under frequent attacks by the Boko Haram insurgents and their more vicious variant, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). Some local governments had reportedly been taken by the brutal sect. The hitherto serene North-West has become a haven for bandits and extreme Islamists. Niger State in the North-Central is increasingly being infiltrated by extremists. The entire country is awash with guns and put under persistent threats.
In the last five years, the country’s security headache has moved from the insurgency in the North- East to banditry in the North-West, killer herdsmen in the North- Central and kidnappers in the south and other parts of the country. Our highways have become high-risk zones as travelling vehicles are daily waylaid and passengers either killed or kidnapped for ransom.
Even our military bases have not been spared as Boko Haram has repeatedly attacked them and carted away weapons. The most embarrassing security breach occurred recently when about 344 schoolboys were abducted from their school in Kankara, Katsina State, the very day President Buhari arrived in the state for a private visit.
Currently, our forest reserves and farms are as unsafe as there is constant news of killings, maimings and rapes therein. Also, there have been a series of reports of our soldiers in the frontlines being ambushed and mercilessly slaughtered by Boko Haram fighters. These have been occasioned by leakage of strategic information about the troops’ movements by renegade soldiers and their collaborators.
With these, it is obvious that the service chiefs have their work already cut out for them. The expectations of Nigerians are high and the reasons are not far-fetched. The nation has tarried on this knotty issue of insecurity for too long. Therefore, we join other Nigerians in suggesting that a timeline should be given to the service chiefs on when to end the menace.
The new appointments, in effect, means a renewal of hope, that things would change for the better. After all, they are all tested generals. Yet expertise is not enough. To succeed in their assignment, the government must address the welfare of the fighting troops. While military service is a national sacrifice, it is not a suicide mission. Not giving soldiers the tools to fight and dismissing them when they complain is not only unfair, it is unjust.
In the current phase of the war against insurgency, food and other welfare items are reportedly sometimes rationed, besides issues of outstanding payments and entitlements to families of fallen officers and men. This is not to mention guns and ammunition vital for the successful prosecution of any war. Therefore, all old weaknesses must be remedied and new strengths added to the fighting force.
When countries face serious threats, bold leadership, a firm hand on the levers of power and competence are required for survival. Buhari has to muster these qualities to give meaning to his new appointments. Many Nigerians believe that the retiring military chiefs faltered primarily because the President simply did not take charge and give effective direction. He can now make amends.
The exigencies of the moment demand that the service chiefs hit the ground running. Nigerians, buffeted on all sides by insurgency and banditry expect these evils to end. We think that the government should invest more in technology in tackling the twin problem of insurgency and banditry. This should be complemented by the strong will and determination that the new security chiefs are expected to bring to bear on their assignment.
Editorial
S’ West, Herders’ Crisis: Lessons For S’ South
Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East, surging banditry violence in the North-West, incessant farmer/herder’s conflict in the North-Central and South-West, constant threats of attacks by the Niger Delta militants in the South-South and a secessionist bid by the Independent Peoples Of Biafra (IPOB) in the South-East, have all culminated into a huge complex crisis for Nigeria, the giant of Africa. As it stands now, the Federal Government appears unconcerned, perhaps awaiting the ugly occurrences to snowball into full-blown crises before direct interventions will be made.
The recent marching order by Governor RotimiAkeredolu to all killer-herdsmen residing in Ondo State’s forest reserve to quit within seven days, which provoked controversy over the legal propriety or otherwise of the proclamation, is one of the many crisis situations characterising the Nigerian State. And beyond propriety, the conflict assumed ethnic, religious and political colouration that is quite unwholesome.
To all discerning Nigerians, the South-West is fast becoming another cynosure of widespread insecurity where cockcrow robberies, kidnappings, and banditry hold sway. Farmers are murdered at will while at work on their farms. Commuters, traditional rulers and eminent personalities are equally not spared as they are often abducted. Ondo and Oyo States are practically at the receiving end of the menace perpetrated by those often identified as Fulani herdsmen.
Given the circumstances, it will amount to gross irresponsibility and outright complicity for a sitting governor to watch while his citizens are maimed and killed and their territories invaded by criminal gangs. It was on this score that Akeredolu, at a meeting with Hausa/Fulani and Ebira communities in the state, issued the ultimatum for herders to get registered with the government and those that had encroached forest reserve, without being registered, to vacate.
Similarly, a ban was placed on night grazing because most farm destructions take place at night. Cattle movements within cities and highways including grazing of cattle by underaged persons were equally outlawed. So far, the decision has gone down well with many Nigerians across ethnic, religious and political lines, except the Federal Government who, without discerning the governor’s order which was directed at unregistered and criminal herders, condemned the quit order, citing Section 41 of the 1999 Constitution. The Presidency’s crass display of prejudice is tragic.
The widely reported meeting between South-West governors and the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) may have doused the raging fume arising from Akeredolu’s quit notice. However, there is no proof of a foreseeable end to the crimes, violence and destruction of livelihoods. There appears to be no unwavering commitment to end open grazing in the country. Most of the issues that aggravated the crisis in Igangan in Ondo, like most farming communities across the country, remain largely unresolved.
We support Akeredolu’s action, especially given the impending anarchy being orchestrated by the heartless criminals in his state. All well-meaning Nigerians should back his action as well. Though the 1999 Constitution permits the free movement of Nigerians without let or hindrance, it cannot be a reason to subjugate a people and subject them to atrocities. We similarly reject the claim by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media Matters, Mallam Garba Shehu, that the Ondo governor’s order amounted to a blanket eviction of herders in the state and, therefore, a violation of their constitutional rights.
An attempt by a state to secure its citizens by genuinely examining occupants through an order that all residents be registered to fish out criminal elements who hide in their forest reserve cannot be the same as blanket eviction of people from the entire area. Even the Presidency knows that the right to freedom of movement and residence in any part of the country provided for in Section 41 of the 1999 Constitution does not vest in a citizen the right to trespass on private lands.
All plots of land, as we know, are either owned by individuals, corporate organisations, communities or governments. After all, state governors are empowered by the Land Use Act to grant or revoke statutory rights of occupancy in any part of the state. In exercising those rights, therefore, Akeredolu can issue the order he made against those criminals residing in the forests to commit crimes.
The Ondo scenario is a metaphor representing a growing resolve by the rest of the country to adopt self-help measures to combat serious crimes in the face of the abysmal failure of the Federal Government to secure Nigerians. Hence, there is a need for the establishment of regional security outfits across the country in the mould of Amotekun which has been dealing with killer-herdsmen in the South-West.
Specifically, governors and stakeholders from the South-South should learn some lessons from the Ondo incident. First, they must be united and shun all political and cultural differences. Second, they must constitute a common security outfit as an answer to the nagging security challenges in the region in particular and the country in general. Third, as proper to the circumstances, the Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Delta (BRACED) Commission should be revitalised to ensure the security and economic development of the region. These measures and perhaps many others have become necessary to contain fleeing criminals from the South-West following pressure from Amotekun.
The South-South leaders have to be proactive and secure their people as the region is now beset with the criminal activities of vandals who rupture pipelines, kidnappers, bandits, robbers, cultists and sea pirates for as long as anyone can remember. When South-West governors announced the arrival of Amotekun, it was initially resisted and declared illegal by the Federal Government. But the governors went through a painstaking process of making it legal through their respective Attorneys-General and legislature. The South-East has followed suit by declaring its security outfit called Eastern Security Network (ESN). Therefore, the South-South cannot be an exception.
Insecurity is thriving across the country, and governors cannot pretend that the issue is beyond them. It is bad enough that the President and his handlers are perceived as biased and advancing the Fulani agenda with the insecurity that goes with it. It is worse that the same Presidency that has no practicable solution to the problem of insecurity is impeding pragmatic response begun by a governor to secure his people. The Presidency should endorse home-grown initiatives like Akeredolu’s, not antagonise them.
