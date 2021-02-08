Maritime
Bodo Monarchs Lament Shell’s Divide And Rule On Clean-Up
The Bodo Council of Traditional Rulers has taken a swipe at Shell Petroleum Development Company for allegedly creating divide and rule among the people of Bodo Community, as well as their exclusion in the clean-up exercise in the area.
The Chairman of Bodo Council of Traditional Rulers, Pius Menega, in a statement accused SPDC of creating division among the Bodo people by continuously having dealings with John Berebon on issues relating to the Global Memorandum of Understanding.
Menega called on SPDC to stop its divide and rule system in Bodo community which, according to him, has thrown the community into chaos, adding that it was disheartening to discuss the fraudulent abuse of court orders by suspended Paramount ruler of Bodo community, John Berebon and his cohorts for ignoring court ruling with impunity.
He hinted that the Bodo Council of Traditional rulers secured an injunction with Suit No. PHC 1392020 in which the suspended Paramount ruler was barred from access to the palace for business pending the determination of the substantive suit.
According to him, despite the official position of the court, the suspended, Paramount ruler demonstrated high level of impunity by collaborating with SPDC personnel to operate the GMOU with ignominy.
He said the Bodo Council of Traditional Rulers condemned the actions of the suspended Paramount ruler, John Berebon and his cohort for the unruly behavior and vowed to challenge it in court.
He maintained that issues relating to the GMOU of Bodo community was under suspension, and called on SPDC and the suspended Paramount ruler John Berebon to desist from perpetrating what he terms as show of shame, which according to him will amount to flaunting court order.
Menega noted that Shell’s continued romance with Berebon against the ruling of Bori High Court had been an issue as they continued to carry out the remediation exercise with the suspended Paramount ruler, stressing that Cc the SPDC and suspended Paramount ruler, John Berebon.
Maritime
Smugglers’ Clash Leaves Customs, Soldier Wounded
Three officers and a soldier attached to the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘A’ of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), have sustained bullet wounds during a recent attack by hoodlums working with smugglers.
According to a statement signed by the Unit’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Theophilus Duniya, officers of the unit while acting on intelligence, intercepted six vehicles laden with foreign parboiled rice at Abeokuta Express Way.
“Upon the interception, some armed hoodlums working in support of smugglers swiftly mobilised themselves and attacked our officers in their bid to prevent the seizure from being taken away.
“However, in the cross fire that ensued, our operatives overpowered them and were able to evacuate three out of the intercepted vehicles to the warehouse”, the statement disclosed.
The Tide learnt that the three injured Customs officers and soldier are currently receiving treatment at the Service’s medical facility, while further investigation into bringing the perpetrators of the attack to book has commenced.
The Acting Controller of the command, Deputy Comptroller Usman Yahaya, expressed concern about the injuries inflicted on the officers, which it said were ‘totally avoidable’, if only the youths were patriotic enough to know that the officers were just performing their lawful duties.
He cautioned the youths against being used by economic saboteurs to confront operatives of the Service from carrying out their lawful duties.
Maritime
Navy Vows To Tackle Piracy In Waterways
Following the spate of piracy in the Nigerian territorial waters, the Nigerian Navy has vowed to tackle all forms of piracy and sea robbery across the regional waters.
The command said it would sustain aggressive clearance operations to make the sea non-conducive for pirates and militants groups.
This was contained in a statement by the newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, shortly after addressing senior officers of the command.
The new naval boss restated the Navy’s commitment towards getting rid of criminal elements in the country, especially crude oil thieves, amongst others.
“All commanders should sustain aggressive clearance operations to make the sea non-conducive for militants, cult members and pirate camps to operate”, he said.
Gambo promised to introduce policies and measures that would sanction any Navy officer who connives with economic saboteurs, drug traffickers/barons, bandits and kidnappers to commit criminal acts.
According to him, any untoward acts by officers will be met with heavy sanctions.
Gambo, who took over from Vice Admiral Ibot Ekwe-Ibas, stated that his vision as the new Naval chief was to use every available opportunity in terms of national location, technology, training, teamwork and synergy to re-energise the Nigerian Navy.
He added that his administration would forge strategic partnership with MDAs, credible maritime stakeholders and international bodies.
