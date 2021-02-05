Women
Women Have All It Takes To Rule The World – NUJ Boss
The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalist, Rivers State Chapter, Stanley Job Stanley, has described women as great people with great potentials but frowned at the discordant voices of women, especially when it comes to politics. This he said at the inaugural meeting of Stand Up for women Society (SWS) held here in the state penultimate week.
He called on women to start loving themselves irrespective of age and ethnicity, noting that the day women begin to vote for themselves, men would be in serious trouble as women are tops on every list and have all it takes to rule the world.
Re-echoeing the popular saying that “if you educate a woman, you educate a society and nation at large, Job remarked that for the society to change, women must be given opportunities in politics as they are better mangers of resources, meaning that they can better organize the society.
Meanwhile the National President of Standup for Women Society (SWS}, Rivers State Chapter, Barr. Deborah Ijadele-Adetona has used the occasion of the inaugural meeting of the body to call on Nigeria women to standup for themselves, considering the patriarchal nature of the society in which they find themselves. She said that most women are yet to acquire the basic educational qualification needed, as a result that makes them to have inferiority complex, thereby causing them to face all forms of domestic and sexual violence without speaking out.
She explained that women the need to empower and encourage women in the society is the essence for the formation of a non-governmental, apolitical, solely women right organization, under the aegis of Standup for Women Society, which objectives and aims are targeted at the total development of Nigerian Women and society at large, stating that it is willing to promote, update and upgrade women in Nigeria.
Ijadele-Adetona charged women to speak out no matter the situation they find themselves, because as humans they reserve the right to live and be happy as such should speak out, especially when their right is being abused.
According to her: “Women are the engine room of families, as they serve as nurses, teachers, trainers, character builder and molders, preachers, peace promoters, cooks, prayer warrior, as such standup for Women Society as a forum will be bedrock as well as mouth piece for Nigeria Women as it intends to liberate promote and enforce their courses in Nigeria and beyond.
“Women as agents of change is not a new concept, throughout history, women have led movements for change at every level and being an integral part of that change, be it political, economic and social. The story of women being agents of change is very compelling, the tenacity of ordinary women who have transformed themselves, their families and their communities, while battling against great odds are common place, often they were not noted or remembered and it is also these women, who have left mark on global, democracy, development and peace initiatives,” the National President added.
She stressed that the organisation is expected to galvanize support and draw the attention of critical stakeholders in the society to the total development of Nigerian Women, adding that women should be massively involved in policy making and they should also seek full participation in governance at all levels.
Ijadele-Adetona added that it was time for women to play active roles as a forum to liberate and actualize the rights of women as well as fill the missing gap for active grassroots-based forum for women in the community and the nation.
She further emphasized that the strength of the women in nation building cannot be over emphasized, as female gender always tops the list in any programme, population, agricultural, economy, religious, social responsibility, among others, remarking that active voters are women yet they are deprived to lead and play prominent roles in the society.
She noted that the day and year women will drop hate towards their fellow women and join forces to vote for their fellow women to be in power to head sensitive positions, that is the year that everyone in Nigeria would experience the sudden transformation and change that they all have been yearning for.
The SWS National President stated further that the in business, marketing, local manufacturing, among others women are always playing active roles, yet their activities are downplayed, hence the reason why they are always an appendage to men in any position.
She charged all women to join SWS, the women liberation group that is basically out to create the necessary awareness for women as well as to educate women about themselves, noting that being aware of yourself is the first step to understanding yourself which enables you to deal with yourself and others more effectively and at the end translate to a happier and more fulfilled life.
On her part, the Rivers State Chairperson, Liberator Ifeoma Ossai earlier had stating that over the years the plight of women and the girl child which has been an issue bedeviling the society, is the reason why Standup for Women Society has decided to gather women from all spheres of life in order to develop, enlighten as well as empower them with skills that would give them a future devoid of torture and deprivation in the quest for their daily bread.
Ossai added that women can become relevant in the society by occupying key positions in the government, corporate organizations and agencies.
According to her, “SWS, despite her tender age in Rivers State has gathered over 100 women on her Social Network platform and has worked tirelessly to realize the core goal of the organization to partner with corporate bodies, government agencies and other public spirited individuals to bring the vision of adding meaning to the lives of women to success”
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana

5.7m Nigerian Women, Girls Use Contraceptives -Study
Over 5.7 million women and girls now use a modern method of contraception in Nigeria, according to new figures released by Family Planning 2020 (FP2020).
As a result of modern contraceptive use in Nigeria, more than 1.9 million unintended pregnancies were prevented, and 705,000 unsafe abortions and 13,000 maternal deaths averted in the last year.
In a new report titled: “FP2020: The Arc of Progress”, it was revealed that 320 million women and girls were now using modern contraception, an increase of 60 million additional users since 2012.
The report published by FP2020, a global partnership that supports the reproductive rights of women and girls, details the progress achieved in family planning over the past eight years.
With almost 60 percent of its population under the age of 25, the report noted that Africa is the world’s youngest region.
Ensuring that young women and girls have access to a growing range of contraceptive methods has resulted in not only improvements in health-related outcomes such as reduced maternal mortality and infant mortality, but also improvements in schooling and economic outcomes.
The Executive Director of FP2020, Beth Schlachter, said, “The FP2020 partnership has bent the curve of progress sharply upward and responded with the strength to Covid-19. As a result of coordinated partnership over the past eight years, millions of women and girls can now plan their own futures through access to life-changing, and lifesaving, contraceptives. This momentum must be accelerated as the family planning community plans for the future.”
Nigeria was part of the first group of countries to commit to the FP2020 partnership when it launched in 2012.
Since then, the country has made steady progress toward increased uptake of family planning.
As a result of modern contraceptive use in Nigeria, more than 1.9 million unintended pregnancies were prevented, and 705,000 unsafe abortions and 13,000 maternal deaths averted in the last year alone.
In Nigeria and Sierra Leone, injectables have risen to become the most common method in use, displacing less effective short-term methods.
Also in Nigeria, a total of 31,064 community health workers have now been trained to provide a range of contraceptive methods, and in the past 12 months, a Rapid Response Mechanism grant enabled scale-up.
There is a Postpartum Family Planning service provision in Cross River, Nasarawa, and Oyo states, a follow-up to the successful scale-up in Kano, Kaduna, and Katsina states.
Significant progress has been made in Africa, where, as of July, 2020, the number of users of modern methods of contraception had grown by 66% since 2012, from 40 million to more than 66 million women and girls.
In Eastern and Southern Africa, the number of modern contraceptive users has grown by 70 percent since 2012.
In Nigeria, the Minister of Health issued a nationwide statement that the lockdown should not be allowed to curtail the delivery of family planning services.
Marie Stopes International (MSI) also partnered with the Ministry of Health to support 2,600 public health posts to remain open.
When sexual and reproductive healthcare services were classed as essential, the Ministry of Health granted MSI’s mobile outreach teams, which serve primarily rural regions, free movement between states.
This collaboration with the Nigerian government ensured that contraception was not side-lined by the Covid-19 response.
The coordinated effort of the partnership has safeguarded family planning as an essential health service.
This response appears to have largely averted the worst-case scenario; however, more work is needed to mitigate this challenge.

Ministry, NAPTIP To Collaborate On Fight Against Trafficking, Prostitution
The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has promised to collaborate with National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to tackle human trafficking, prostitution and child labour in the country.
The information is in a statement issued by Mr Shehu Maikai, the Director of Press of the ministry, yesterday.
Maikai stated that Tallen made the promise when the Director General of NAPTIP, Mrs Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, paid a solidarity visit to the ministry.
He quoted the minister as saying “women and children are the worse hit in the area of human trafficking, hence the promulgation of the the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act and the Child Rights Act.
“If NAPTIP and the ministry work together, both organ-isations would be in better position to checkmate incidences of women trafficking, prostitution and child labour.”
The NAPTIP boss also said that the collaboration would be in areas of economic empowerment for women and children; training of personnel and advocacy visits.
