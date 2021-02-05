World
Sweden Plans Digital Coronavirus Vaccine Passport
Sweden yesterday announced plans to develop a digital Coronavirus passport for use by the summer.
“International processes have commenced regarding technical solutions and standards for proof of vaccination.
“There is need for Sweden to participate,’’ Health Minister, Lena Hallengren, told a press conference.
The digital certificate would allow Swedes to document that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, said Minister for Digital Development Anders Ygeman,.
The certificate was to be in line with international rules and standards, and ensure privacy.
The government hoped it would be in place as of June 1.
The government envisaged that proof of vaccination will be required by other countries for entry or to attend conferences, music festivals and sports events.
Under the plan, several authorities and agencies including the Public Health Agency and the Swedish eHealth Agency that leads and coordinates government e-health initiatives would participate in developing the digital passport.
The Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions would also participate.
The Public Health Agency was also tasked with taking part in the World Health Organisation’s work on developing a digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate.
The eHealth Agency was to work with the European Commission on its effort within the European Union.
Neighbouring Denmark on Wednesday announced similar plans for a digital Coronavirus passport.
World
First Shipment Of Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccines Arrives Iran
The first shipment of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Iran yesterday.
According to the state news agency, IRNA, 500,000 doses were imported in the first phase, with more to follow in the coming weeks.
Mass vaccination of Iran’s population of 83 million is expected to begin at the end of this month or in March, the Iranian Health Ministry said.
Priority will be given to doctors, nurses and the elderly.
Earlier this week, there were still concerns on the part of the Iranian Medical Association about the effectiveness of Sputnik V.
But those were dispelled after the Russian vaccine was certified as 91.6 per cent effective, according to an internationally recognised study.
Nevertheless, scientists in Iran demand that political and ideological criteria should not play a role in the selection of foreign vaccines.
In January, the Iranian parliament had pleaded for a ban on Western-produced, and especially U.S-made vaccines, for political reasons.
Health Minister Saeed Namaki, emphasised that he would neither think nor act politically in this regard.
Therefore, according to Namaki, in addition to Russian, Chinese and Indian vaccines, the Swedish-British vaccine AstraZeneca should also be imported.
At the same time, Iran is also working on its own vaccines, as well as on one with Cuban experts, Soberana 02.
Earlier, the mnistry of health certified the domestically produced vaccine Coviran Barekat as highly effective against COVID-19, but this has not yet been confirmed internationally.
Thanks to strict lockdowns since November, the number of dead and infected in Iran has decreased, but between 60 and 70 deaths and over 7,000 new infections are still being registered every day.
In spite of the negative impact, especially on the economic and educational systems, the ministry of Hhealth is against easing the lockdowns.
Since the start of the pandemic almost a year ago, there have been more than 58,000 deaths and more than 1.4 million Coronavirus infections in the country.
World
734 Indian Doctors Die Of Covid-19 45% Vaccinated So Far
India’s main association of physicians, yesterday, said more than four times as many doctors had died than the government has said.
This is as the country ramps up vaccination of health-care professionals in its bid to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
The association said that 734 doctors had died from the disease and not 162 as the government informed the parliament.
Doctors and front-line health workers have borne the brunt of the pandemic in the country of 1.3 billion which has seen 10.8 million infections, second only to the United States and 154,703 deaths.
Around 45 per cent of the targeted 9.6 million health care professionals had been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine between January 17 and February 2.
It was critical that all of them came forward to take the vaccine, Health Ministry officials said at a weekly briefing.
The latest countrywide survey for COVID-19 antibodies has revealed that about 21.5 per cent of the adult population had been exposed to the virus, according to the country’s top medical research body.
The Indian Council of Medical Research survey covered more than 35,000 individuals across 21 states between December 17, 2020, and January 8.
“This indicates that a large population is still vulnerable,’’ VK Paul, who heads the federal government’s COVID-19 task force, said.
Paul said, given the trajectory of the disease in countries like the U.S., Britain, Germany and Russia, where there were second or multiple waves, it was essential for people to come and take the vaccine as well as to continue following all precautions.
India, since early January, has consistently reported a downward trend of new infections and deaths.
