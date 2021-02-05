Entertainment
Rap Artiste Joins Nigeria Police Campaign Against Drug Abuse
A popular rap artiste, Okechukwu Emmanuel, has joined the Nigeria Police campaign to rid the country of cultism and substance abuse especially among the youths.
Emmanuel, popularly known as ‘Slow Dog’, would help drive police campaigns on youths’ self discovery through value reorientation, engagement and strategic leadership direction.
Performing the unveiling ceremony on Tuesday in Enugu, National Coordinator of Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), lauded Emmanuel for identifying with the Nigeria Police community-oriented POCACOV programme as its new ambassador.
Amaraizu noted that POCACOV, an initiative of Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, is aimed at saving Nigerian children/youths from the claws of cultism, substance/drug abuse, thuggery, violence and other vices.
“We are happy that you have joined the all important campaign of the Nigeria Police and to make use of your platforms as a notable artiste and rapper to drive the campaign nationwide.
“I, however, charge you to remain focused and dedicated as well as exhibit high moral standards always for the younger ones to follow,’’ he said.
Responding, Emmanuel (Slow Dog) said that since policing is everybody’s responsibility; there was a need to join hands with the Nigeria Police and well meaning Nigerians to ensure that children/youths were properly reoriented on positive value system
He said: “This I believe will help them to discover themselves.
“I have also joined POCACOV to lend my voice and to contribute in what the Nigeria Police is doing to set our youth right for national development and security’’.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Entertainment
Dakore Akande Backs The Milkmaid’s Nomination For 2021 Oscars
Ace filmmaker, Dakore Egbuson – Akande has given support to ‘The Milkmaid’s nomination and urged all Nigerians to support the movie as it heads to the voting stage as one of the contenders for the Nigeria’s Oscars international feature film.
The actress took to her social media platforms to share the film’s trailer, while urging Nigerians to show their own support for the film as the country’s entry for the Best International Film Category for the 93rd Edition of the Hos law of 2021
“Lets support our own in whatever capacity you can, to bring home the victory for Nollywood and for Nigeria as a whole”, she wrote.
Akande’s support is timely especially as the milkmaid recently sailed through the Academy’s eligibility stage.
Entertainment
Nollywood Actor, Enyinna Nwigwe’s Portrait Selected For American Museum
Award winning Nollywood actor, Enyinna Nwigwe’s portrait photograph has been selected for a permanent exhibition at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African Art located on the National Mall of the United States Capital, Washington DC.
Enyinna’s portrait by Nigerian – American photographer, Ike Use was selected to join thousands of traditional and contemporary African Art from both Sub-Saharan and North Africa on permanent exhibition at the museum.
The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum for African Art has housed famous items like Mohammed Ali’s boxing headgear, Oprah Winfrey’s studio couch and Harriet Tubman’s Shawl since its official opening in 2016 by former American President, Barack Obama.
Enyinna recently starred in an action drama, ‘Black November’ alongside Vivica Fox, Akon, Hakeem Kae Kazim and Wyclef Jean for which he was acknowledged by the State of Texas, California and won the Best Supporting Actor Award from NAFCA.
Entertainment
Nigerian Film, Lizard Wins Grand Jury Prize At Sundance
Nigeria’s Sundance 2021 short film submission, ‘Lizard’ has made history as the first Nigerian production to win a grand jury short film prize.
Directed by Akinola Davies Jnr, and shot in Lagos, Lizard follows the story of a nine-year old girl who gets thrown out of Sunday School for her unusual abilities. The film had its world premiere at the prestigious festival.
”Reacting to his movie’s Sundance win, Akinola wrote on Instagram, “literally a year to this day we started on a project conceived from a bunch of my childhood memories. Today, I’m so greatful to @ Sundance.org for awarding Lizard the grand jury prize for shorts. I’m overwhelmed and as much as I’d love to gloat, filmmaking is really crazy hard, Big love to all those who were part of the shorts programme, it’s an honour to be amongst such brilliant films.
The film was Nigeria’s only Sundance 2021 submission. Its major success comes two years after Nigeria’s filmmaker, Chinonye Chukwu became the first black woman to win a Sundance film festival’s grand jury prize for her US film “Clemency”.
