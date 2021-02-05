Nigeria’s Mobile Internet Subscription Drops By 563,837

Nigeria’s mobile Internet subscribers decreased by 563,837 in December, with the total number of Internet users dropping to 153.87million from 154.43million in November, 2020.

Latest figures from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) also showed that broadband subscription fell by 0.12 per cent, from 86million in November to 85.9million in December.

The NCC mobile Internet subscriber data revealed that MTN’s mobile Internet subscriber base reduced the most to 65.35million in December from 65.76million in November, losing 408,444 subscribers.

Airtel, which had 41.52million Internet subscribers in November, lost 236,306 subscribers, recording a total of 41.28million users in December.

9mobile’s Internet subscribers declined from 7.23million in November to 7.12million in December, losing 119,547 mobile Internet users in one month.

On the other hand, the data showed that Globacom had 39.90million Internet subscribers in November but recorded 40.10million users by the end of December, thereby gaining 200,460 new users.

The number of subscribers to Nigeria’s mobile telecommunications services also reduced to 204.22million in December.

The industry statistics showed that the telecoms lost 3.3million active subscribers in one month as the industry had recorded 207.53million users in November.

The data showed that Airtel lost the highest number of subscribers in December, dropping by 1.58million subscribers from 57.23million subscribers in November to 55.64million customers.

MTN followed, losing 1.26million subscribers in December and dropping to 80.76million mobile phone users from 82.02million consumers in November.

Globacom lost 249,194 subscribers in December, recording a total of 54.84million subscribers as against 55.08million GSM users in November.