Neighbourhood Watch Begins Operations, Soon -DG

A coalition of concerned civil society organizations in Rivers State has called on the Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zacheaus Adangor, to within 14 days, arraign and prosecute the former commander of E-Crack, SP Benson Abisoye, and the investigating police officer (IPO) who were allegedly fingered in the torture of the Ikoku 4 and the death of one Chima Ikwunado.

The group averred that the police and the prosecution team have done a great disservice to humanity by turning a blind eye to the atrocities committed by the two officers in the death of Chima Ikwunado, saying that the fact that the prosecution team was focusing only on the four suspects out of the six who were accused on the matter was an attempt to circumvent the law.

They posited that if the authorities concerned fail to open prosecution on the duo within 14 days, the coalition would have no other choice than to escalate the matter using both national and international dimensions.

The group made this demand during a press briefing, tagged, “Police Brutality in Rivers State” at the Patrick Naagbaton Conference Hall, Stakeholders’ Democracy Network (SDN) office in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Mr Amaechi Kelechi Justin stated that the Anti-Torture Act passed in 2017 as assented by President Muhammad Buhari, prohibits torture in any form, adding that anyone who contravenes the law was liable to 25 years imprisonment upon conviction.

According to him, Section 7(4)of the said Act stipulates that “the immediate commanding officer of the unit concerned in the security or law enforcement agencies is held liable as an accessory to the crime for any act of omission or negligence on his part that may have led to the commission of torture by his subordinate”.

He added that the provision has placed strict penalty on the commanding officer and the IPO, even as he said that the organization was at loss on why the rule of law would be disregarded with impunity in a democratic setting.

“Article 14 of the same convention, which Nigeria is signatory to, stipulates that, “each state party shall ensure, in its legal system, that the victim of an act of torture obtains redress”, adding that “the position of our coalition is that there is inequality in the administration of justice in Nigeria and that redress/justice is incomplete, if all suspects involved in the matter are not prosecuted.

“We call on the Rivers State Attorney General, the Nigeria Police and the prosecution team to act swiftly in revisiting the case file, and Section 7(4) of the Act to determine the right action to take, to prosecute SP Benson Abisoye and the IPO”, he stated.

Also speaking, Miss Flora Asieri of Stakeholders’ Democracy Network called for collaboration between the media and civil society organizations so as to fight against police brutality in the society, adding that civil societies and the media serve as middle agents between citizens and government.

It would be recalled that on December 23, 2019, late Chima lkwunado was confirmed dead at Mile One Police Station, while four other suspects who were arrested with him also confirmed that he was tortured to death.

Since 2020, the matter has been under litigation, with four out of the six suspects standing trial, a situation, the coalition said was unacceptable.

Meanwhile, the family of late Gospel Baraka, who was killed by trigger-happy marine police personnel, Inspector James Nwagbara in Abonnema Warf, four months ago, has cried out for justice, and demanded for the prosecution of the police officer who killed their son.

The mother of the deceased, Mrs Flora Baraka, and cousin to the deceased, Mr Emmanuel Baraka, made this demand during a press briefing organised by the Coalition of Concerned Civil Society Organizations in the state in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.

They described the deceased as the light and hope of the family, adding that his sudden death has devastated and shattered the hopes and dreams of the family.

The Baraka family said since the marine police inspector killed their son; he has not been brought by security and government actors to answer questions on his action, alleging that he has rather been allowed to move freely without being arrested.

“We want justice to be served on this matter, let the officer be arrested and persecuted. We are in pains, late Gospel was our hope and consolation because he always told us that things will be better for the family in the future”, they stated.