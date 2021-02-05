Sports
Go Round To Play Three Games Before Resumption
Go Round FC has concluded plans to play against J. Atete FC at Omoku on Monday as one of three final pre-season friendly games before the Nigeria Na-tional League’s kick-off.
After the game against J. Atete at Omoku, the team is expected to play Bayelsa United in Yenagoa and then head to Delta State for a return leg friendly match against J. Atete FC.
Coach of Go Round FC, Abiye Tamuno-iyalla, says the team has had to play more matches after the original kick-off date for the league was moved.
“We thought we were through with friendly games, but with the league’s kick off moving by two weeks, we had to schedule three more games.
“We believe that after these games we will be fully ready to start the league and push for a good placing in the league,” Tamunoiyalla said.
Go Round FC starts the season with a home game against Osun United and then another home game against Stationery Stores, before going away to Dynamite FC.
Sports
Amapakabo Welcomes Abia Warriors’ First Win
Imama Amapakabo welcomed his side’s first win of the season, but says he wished it had come earlier.
Aftergoing seven mat-ches without a win, Abia Warriors ran riot in a 4-1 trouncing of Sunshine Stars in Okigwe.
The victory also bro-ught an end to their win-less run of nine matches against the Owena Whales, while Coach Imama also recorded his first victory against Ogunbote in three meetings.
Reacting to the result, Imama said he’s delighted the elusive win finally arrived and hopes the team can kick on from there.
“The win is going to come at a point in time but coming at the 8th week, it was difficult,” the coach in his post match interview.
“We played, we crea-ted chances but we were not able to take it, like I told the players, we need one win to be able to go into the next match.
“Finally, the win has come, hopefully we are going to take it from here prior to this we had 3 draws, we were closer to these goals every time, they were not coming.
“We were unable to get victory in those 3 games because we were not converting the chances, fortunately today, the players came big and we see the result we have.”
The former Super Eagles assistant coach also heaped praises on debutant Bello Lukman, who scored a brace few minute after coming on from bench.
“I told them in the dressing room that the easiest result to upturn is a two goal lead, because when they scored one goal the narrative changed immediately and the new player scored with his first touch, every coach will be glad that his substitution scored,” he concluded.
Sports
NNL: Club Owners Anxious Over League Commencement
General Manager of Crown FC and member of the Nigeria National League club owners, Kunle Oyeleye, has stated that everyone of the club owners can’t wait to finally get the nation’s second tier league underway after confirming the readiness of his team to get the league underway.
Oyeleye speaking in a chat with Tidesports stressed that everything is fully under control as regards the February 13 kick-off date and every-one is waiting.
He also added that his side will treat and res-pect all teams in the league with utmost res-pect in their bid to gain promotion to the elite division, the NPFL.
“Everything is under control by the grace of God, we are good to go, we are so hungry of the game, we really want to try and step into it and that’s the next thing we are doing. We kicked ball last on the 16th of Dec-ember 2019, and that’s a very long time because we don’t have any other business than this. We are prepared like every other team. For Crown FC, we are not going to take anyone as under-dog.”
