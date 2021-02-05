Business
FG, World Bank Begin Process To Rebase Nigeria’s GDP
The Federal Government in collaboration with the World Bank have commenced the process to rebase Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
GDP is the final value of the goods and services that are produced within a nation’s geographic boundaries during a specified period of time, normally within a year.
Also, rebasing of GDP entails the replacement of the old base year used for compiling the GDP with a new, more recent, base year for computing the constant price estimates.
In its bid to rebase Nigeria’s GDP, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced on Wednesday that following the successful completion of listing of establishments, a component of National Business Sample Census (NBSC), the NBS commenced National Business Sample Survey (NBSS), otherwise known as the survey of establishments.
It said the NBSS was also a component of NBSC which involves in-depth study of sampled establishments based on the sectors identified in business sample census.
The bureau’s spokesperson, Ichedi Sunday, said in a statement issued in Abuja that ‘the objectives of the National Business Sample Survey include to rebase the Gross National Product from 2010 to 2018/2019’.
The objective also includes “to provide sectorial data at national and state levels, determine the structure of the Nigerian economy, determine the sectors that drive the Nigerian economy and those that require government intervention to improve them.”
Others, he said, were to serve as a benchmark for subsequent commercial and industrial sector statistics surveys.
According to the bureau, the survey covers the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory.
It said, “In all, 17 sectors of the Nigerian economy will be covered during the survey exercise. Already, data collection on the survey by NBS staff has commenced with lodgments of questionnaires in the selected establishments.
“NBS appeals to the selected establishments to provide the necessary information for the survey as their participation is germane for the successful completion of the survey exercise.”
The NBS last rebased the country’s GDP in April 2014, as it announced changes to the way it calculated GDP, changing the calculation to more accurately reflect current prices and market structure.
At the time, the overall estimate of the nation’s economy size increased significantly as the estimate of total GDP of Nigeria increased from N42.4 million ($270 billion) to N80.2 trillion ($510 billion), an 89 per cent increase.
Analysts explain that GDP rebasing enhances planning and investment decisions, as the performance of government in revenue collection, capital spending, among others, are made clearer.
Business
Housing: Expert Tasks FG On Infrastructure Dev Policies
An expert in property sector, and town planning consultant, Mr Olaide Alabi, has called on the Federal Government to formulate policies that will facilitate infrastructural development in the property industry.
He said that investment in infrastructure would make the productive sector to thrive and attract Foreign Direct Investment(FDI) that will create more jobs in the country.
Alabi, who disclosed this while interacting with aviation correspondents, on Monday, posited that a critical challenge to government was how to make housing adequate and sustainable.
“It has been observed that the rise in population and spontaneous increase in size of most cities in the country have led to acute shortage of decent and affordable dwellings.
“This has led to diverse urban problems, ranging from overcrowding, deplorable environment and living conditions, inadequate infrastructure, homelessness and several others.
“There is a need for good governance through the application of appropriate development strategies that could enhance optimal utilisation of existing resources.
“There is a need for renewed collaboration and commitment among the stakeholders in housing and urban development in Nigeria.
“In this regard, relevant urban and housing development strategies should be identified and integrated to form part of the existing housing policies”, the consultant said.
Alabi further stated that the existing policies should be reviewed and reinvigorated to ensure adequate infrastructural development alongside housing delivery and the overall urban development.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
FG, World Bank Begin Process To Rebase Nigeria’s GDP
The Federal Government in collaboration with the World Bank have commenced the process to rebase Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
GDP is the final value of the goods and services that are produced within a nation’s geographic boundaries during a specified period of time, normally within a year.
Also, rebasing of GDP entails the replacement of the old base year used for compiling the GDP with a new, more recent, base year for computing the constant price estimates.
In its bid to rebase Nigeria’s GDP, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced on Wednesday that following the successful completion of listing of establishments, a component of National Business Sample Census (NBSC), the NBS commenced National Business Sample Survey (NBSS), otherwise known as the survey of establishments.
It said the NBSS was also a component of NBSC which involves in-depth study of sampled establishments based on the sectors identified in business sample census.
The bureau’s spokesperson, Ichedi Sunday, said in a statement issued in Abuja that ‘the objectives of the National Business Sample Survey include to rebase the Gross National Product from 2010 to 2018/2019’.
The objective also includes “to provide sectorial data at national and state levels, determine the structure of the Nigerian economy, determine the sectors that drive the Nigerian economy and those that require government intervention to improve them.”
Others, he said, were to serve as a benchmark for subsequent commercial and industrial sector statistics surveys.
According to the bureau, the survey covers the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory.
It said, “In all, 17 sectors of the Nigerian economy will be covered during the survey exercise. Already, data collection on the survey by NBS staff has commenced with lodgments of questionnaires in the selected establishments.
“NBS appeals to the selected establishments to provide the necessary information for the survey as their participation is germane for the successful completion of the survey exercise.”
The NBS last rebased the country’s GDP in April 2014, as it announced changes to the way it calculated GDP, changing the calculation to more accurately reflect current prices and market structure.
At the time, the overall estimate of the nation’s economy size increased significantly as the estimate of total GDP of Nigeria increased from N42.4 million ($270 billion) to N80.2 trillion ($510 billion), an 89 per cent increase.
Analysts explain that GDP rebasing enhances planning and investment decisions, as the performance of government in revenue collection, capital spending, among others, are made clearer.
Business
Insurance Executive Blames Sector Backwardness On Quackery
An insurance executive, Mr Armstrong Harrison, has blamed the backwardness and low penetration level of the sector in the Nigerian economy on influx of quacks into the industry.
He said that the low patronage of the insurance industry by the Nigerian public could be attributed to the ignorance of the insuring public in differentiating between insurance brokers and quacks.
Harrison, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Corporate Insurance Development Limited, disclosed this while interacting with newsmen in Port Harcourt, recently.
He noted that the nefarious activities of quacks had continued to destroy the industry’s advancement.
“The perception of an average Nigerian about the insurance industry is that it is filled with fraudsters or brokers that do not pay claims.
“If you probe further, to ascertain if the person had been a victim of such delayed claim settlement, you will find that he or she doesn’t even hold any insurance policy at all.
“All that they say is hearsay from what they have heard from one place or the other”, he said.
Harrison affirmed that an insurance company that knows its onions would not want to treat its customers badly by delaying claims settlement, saying every insurer will not want to lose a customer to a competitor.
He noted that oftentimes, many quacks parade themselves as brokers to deceive unsuspecting public.
Harrison explained that the major reason people assume that all insurance companies delay claim settlements intentionally is that people want insurance companies to automatically compensate them when they have a loss without considering the type of policy they subscribe to or without proper investigation of what caused the loss on the part of the insured.
He, however, said that Section 70 of the Insurance Act, 2003, required that claims must be settled within 90 days, after the insurance company had accepted liability and issued its discharge voucher.
By: Corlins Walter
Trending
- Niger Delta4 days ago
UNICAL Resumes Friday, Introduces Virtual Learning
- Sports4 days ago
‘Broadcast Of NPFL Matches will bring sanity’
- Maritime4 days ago
Bonny Kingdom Floats Modern Ferry Service
- Sports4 days ago
‘Our Aim Is To Expose Players’
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Jonathan, Diri’s Aide, Others’ Presence Boosts Octogenarian’s Funeral
- Politics4 days ago
Service Chiefs: Wike Hails Buhari
- Sports4 days ago
Nasarawa United Not Disappointed Over Defeat
- Politics4 days ago
Group Tasks S’West Govs On Job Creation