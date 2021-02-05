Entertainment
Davido’s FEM Still Tops Charts On Apple Music
Nigerian singer, Davido continues to prove himself a hit maker and his latest release, FEM is yet another reason to believe he is one Nigerian artist, who knows his onions. Fem has been topping most Nigerian music charts and doing well in the international scale too.
A visit to Apple music site shows that FEM remains the most played song in Nigeria till date since its release which was three weeks ago, coming not far behind is Damages by Teams, Zoom by Cheque, Way Too Big by Burna Boy,Panic by DJ Tunez featuring Wizkid, Adekunle Gold and Omah, and Wizkid’s No Stress on the sixth position on the chart.
Davido is currently number one on the streaming app.Recall that on September 10,2020,the Nigerian music star’s FEM music video surpassed five million views within the first week of release thereby surpassing his previous record with Blow My Mind.
According to Nigeria’s premier charting system, turntable charts, FEM has since shattered a number of records. First, it became the song that topped all its charts including top streaming charts, top airplay charts, top TV airplay charts, top thriller charts, top iTunes charts and top Shazam charts.
On You Tube, Davido also has more than 1.02 million unique views from Nigeria.
Meanwhile, the FEM crooner has released an official statement announcing that Lil Fresh was no longer a part of DMW family following the allegations of domestic violence against him.
Entertainment
Dakore Akande Backs The Milkmaid’s Nomination For 2021 Oscars
Ace filmmaker, Dakore Egbuson – Akande has given support to ‘The Milkmaid’s nomination and urged all Nigerians to support the movie as it heads to the voting stage as one of the contenders for the Nigeria’s Oscars international feature film.
The actress took to her social media platforms to share the film’s trailer, while urging Nigerians to show their own support for the film as the country’s entry for the Best International Film Category for the 93rd Edition of the Hos law of 2021
“Lets support our own in whatever capacity you can, to bring home the victory for Nollywood and for Nigeria as a whole”, she wrote.
Akande’s support is timely especially as the milkmaid recently sailed through the Academy’s eligibility stage.
Entertainment
Nollywood Actor, Enyinna Nwigwe’s Portrait Selected For American Museum
Award winning Nollywood actor, Enyinna Nwigwe’s portrait photograph has been selected for a permanent exhibition at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African Art located on the National Mall of the United States Capital, Washington DC.
Enyinna’s portrait by Nigerian – American photographer, Ike Use was selected to join thousands of traditional and contemporary African Art from both Sub-Saharan and North Africa on permanent exhibition at the museum.
The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum for African Art has housed famous items like Mohammed Ali’s boxing headgear, Oprah Winfrey’s studio couch and Harriet Tubman’s Shawl since its official opening in 2016 by former American President, Barack Obama.
Enyinna recently starred in an action drama, ‘Black November’ alongside Vivica Fox, Akon, Hakeem Kae Kazim and Wyclef Jean for which he was acknowledged by the State of Texas, California and won the Best Supporting Actor Award from NAFCA.
Entertainment
Nigerian Film, Lizard Wins Grand Jury Prize At Sundance
Nigeria’s Sundance 2021 short film submission, ‘Lizard’ has made history as the first Nigerian production to win a grand jury short film prize.
Directed by Akinola Davies Jnr, and shot in Lagos, Lizard follows the story of a nine-year old girl who gets thrown out of Sunday School for her unusual abilities. The film had its world premiere at the prestigious festival.
”Reacting to his movie’s Sundance win, Akinola wrote on Instagram, “literally a year to this day we started on a project conceived from a bunch of my childhood memories. Today, I’m so greatful to @ Sundance.org for awarding Lizard the grand jury prize for shorts. I’m overwhelmed and as much as I’d love to gloat, filmmaking is really crazy hard, Big love to all those who were part of the shorts programme, it’s an honour to be amongst such brilliant films.
The film was Nigeria’s only Sundance 2021 submission. Its major success comes two years after Nigeria’s filmmaker, Chinonye Chukwu became the first black woman to win a Sundance film festival’s grand jury prize for her US film “Clemency”.
