Education
ASUU Tasks New Varsities On Quality Education
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has charged the 20 newly approved private universities by Federal Government to ensure they pay priority attention to the quality of students’ academic performance in order to boost education standard in the country.
The Chairman of the University of Jos Chapter of ASUU, Dr. Lazarus Maigoro, who made the call in an interview with newsmen, yesterday in Jos, tasked the varsities to ensure quality education as they kick off operation.
It would be recalled that the Federal Executive Council (FEC), last Wednesday, approved the establishment of 20 new private universities in the country.
The newly approved private universities include: Topfaith University, Mkpatak; Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese; Maranathan University, Mgbidi; Ave Maria University, Piyanko; Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila; and Mudiame University, Irrua.
Also approved are Havilla University, Nde-Ikom; Claretian University of Nigeria, Nekede; NOK University, Kachia; Karl-Kumm University, Vom; James Hope University, Lagos; Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Kano; Capital City University, Kano; and Ahman Pategi University, Pategi.
Others include University of Offa, Offa; Mewar University, Masaka; Edusoko University, Bida; Philomath University, Kuje; Khadija University, Majia; and Anan University, Kwall.
Reacting to the approval, Maigoro alleged that some private universities in Nigeria were responsible for half-baked graduates in the society.
“It is actually good to have private universities that have standard and quality; unfortunately, most of the existing ones are nothing to write home about.
“Most a times, they push out people with empty brains as graduates; these graduates hardly contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the society.
“These graduates become a problem to the society rather than solving the existing problems as intellectuals.
“So, I want to urge the owners and managers of these newly approved universities to maintain standard,” he urged.
He called on the Federal Government and relevant agencies to intensify monitoring mechanisms to set high standards.
Education
Maryam Abacha Varsity Donates Three Luxury Buses To BUK, Others
Maryam Abacha American University Niger (MAAUN), Maradi, in collaboration with AAG-Foundation, has donated 60-seater Mercedes-Benz luxury buses to three universities, comprising two Nigerian, and one Nigerien, a statement issued by the institution on Saturday, in Kano, has said.
The statement by Mr Ali Kakaki, MAAUN spokesman, disclosed that the donation was part of the institution’s education sub-Sector Support Initiative in the West African (ECOWAS/CEDEAO) sub-Region.
According to him, the gesture was to ease mobility for students and ensure compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocol, as well as a contribution to an effective learning environment for the students.
He identified the beneficiary institutions as, Bayero University Kano, Federal University Dutsinma in Katsina State and the other a University in Niger Republic.
Kakaki added that the donated vehicle was presented to the Vice Chancellor, BUK, Prof. Sagir Adamu-Abbas, by MAAUN’s Director, Liaison and International, Dr Bala Muhammad.
Besides providing mobility, he said, the gesture was also in line with the MAAUN and AAG’s vision of creating sustainable and smooth access to education for all.
In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of BUK, Prof. Sagir Adamu Abbas commended MAAUN’s Founder, Prof. Adamu Abubakar-Gwarzo, for the gesture and his continued support to the university.
Education
Sustenance Of School Dev, Key To National Growth -ANCOPPS
The President of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) Anambra State chapter, Mr Jovita Arazu, has called for more interventions from relevant stakeholders to sustain development of schools in the state.
Arazu made the call in an interview with newsmen, yesterday in Awka.
He said that the call became necessary following the effects of COVID-19 pandemic last year on the education sector.
He appealed to other stakeholders in the state to join hands to maintain the growth recorded in the sector.
Arazu commended the government of Anambra under the leadership of Governor Willie Obiano for its effort in sustaining the high standards of education in Anambra and thus maintaining its leading position in the country.
He disclosed that the Anambra Government had reassured school managements of more interventions to sustain development of their schools but he appealed to other bodies to assist government for the schools to achieve greater heights.
“The government has been very supportive in all matters that affect the growth and development of schools in the state but wealthy individuals should partner the government for greater results,” he said.
Arazu said that ANCOPSS recently paid a visit to the State Head of Service (HoS) , Mr Harry Uduh, who reassured the body of government’s commitment to ensure interventions in schools.
He said that the body would be ever grateful to the HoS for his supportive role in the welfare of the group and reassured the public of their commitment to the development of schools in the state.
“ With the wake of coronavirus pandemic in the state, wealthy individuals should partner the government in areas of needs to assist the state to channel its little income to other sectors,” he said.
He said that school heads would not relent in the discharge of their duties so that the educational standard that Anambra was known for in education in the country and beyond would be maintained.
Arazu assured the stakeholders that their efforts would be doubled now that the world was being bedeviled with the Coronavirus pandemic.
“We will ensure that whatsoever meagre resources provided at this time will be judiciously used and channelled effectively for the continued maintenance of safe learning conditions in schools,” he said.
Arazu commended the efforts of the Anambra Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha, for working closely with ANCOPSS on matters concerning the education sector.
