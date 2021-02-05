ASUU Tasks New Varsities On Quality Education

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has charged the 20 newly approved private universities by Federal Government to ensure they pay priority attention to the quality of students’ academic performance in order to boost education standard in the country.

The Chairman of the University of Jos Chapter of ASUU, Dr. Lazarus Maigoro, who made the call in an interview with newsmen, yesterday in Jos, tasked the varsities to ensure quality education as they kick off operation.

It would be recalled that the Federal Executive Council (FEC), last Wednesday, approved the establishment of 20 new private universities in the country.

The newly approved private universities include: Topfaith University, Mkpatak; Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese; Maranathan University, Mgbidi; Ave Maria University, Piyanko; Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila; and Mudiame University, Irrua.

Also approved are Havilla University, Nde-Ikom; Claretian University of Nigeria, Nekede; NOK University, Kachia; Karl-Kumm University, Vom; James Hope University, Lagos; Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Kano; Capital City University, Kano; and Ahman Pategi University, Pategi.

Others include University of Offa, Offa; Mewar University, Masaka; Edusoko University, Bida; Philomath University, Kuje; Khadija University, Majia; and Anan University, Kwall.

Reacting to the approval, Maigoro alleged that some private universities in Nigeria were responsible for half-baked graduates in the society.

“It is actually good to have private universities that have standard and quality; unfortunately, most of the existing ones are nothing to write home about.

“Most a times, they push out people with empty brains as graduates; these graduates hardly contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the society.

“These graduates become a problem to the society rather than solving the existing problems as intellectuals.

“So, I want to urge the owners and managers of these newly approved universities to maintain standard,” he urged.

He called on the Federal Government and relevant agencies to intensify monitoring mechanisms to set high standards.