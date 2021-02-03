Wike Approves New Buses For Rivers United, Angels

In furtherance of his quest to provide comfortable, enabling environment and motivation for football teams in the state, Governor Nyesom Wike has approved the purchase of new buses for the two Rivers State Government-owned Football Clubs, Rivers United and Rivers Angels.

Rivers United is to get a 54-seater air-conditioned luxurious bus fitted with convenience and other accessories, while Rivers Angels will get a 25-seater air-conditioned coaster bus.

The move, which will certainly lift players and officials of the clubs, will also boost the teams’ morale, especially Rivers United that is involved in a CAF club competition and doing well in the domestic league.

Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, who broke the news shortly before Rivers United’s encounter against Adamawa United in the ongoing NPFL League commended Governor Wike for his genuine interest in the development of sports

Accompanied by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Sir Honour Sirawoo, Iyaye said the governor was passionate about the progress of Rivers United, Rivers Angels, and Rivers Hoopers, and is ready to do all within his powers to make the clubs even better.

The Commissioner said the gesture, coming few months after the governor reconstructed the dilapidated main football and training pitches of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, will no doubt, serve as a further tonic in the teams’ performance.

“Recall that it was Governor Wike that gave new buses some years ago, and cleared outstanding salaries, bonuses, and allowances of the clubs. He has just approved another set of brand new and sophisticated buses for them.

“We must commend him for this magnanimity and show of support. His timely interventions have been our propelling force and I am glad the teams are living up to expectations,” Iyaye stated.

He charged the clubs to reciprocate the kind gesture by giving their best and fighting for all available titles within and outside Nigeria.