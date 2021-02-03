Taskforce Sacks 21 Officials For Alleged Extortion

A former public relations officer of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Port Harcourt branch, Rivers State, Mr Angus Chukwuka, has called on the state government to ensure that legitimate petitioners arising from the report that would be sent to it by the just-concluded #EndSARS Commission in the state were paid in order to redeem the sanctity and integrity of the Judiciary and courts in particular.

Angus, who is the national president of the Admiralty Lawyers, said that paying the legitimate petitioners’ compensation would restore the image and integrity of both the Judiciary and the courts whose reputation were under scrutiny, adding that many petitioners who approached the just-concluded #EndARS Commission have the hope that the commission would give them the desired redress and justice sought against the police.

He made this appeal while speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, recently, on the expectation from members of the public, adding that not paying compensation to the desiring petitioners would make the entire judicial process an academic exercise.

“The #EndSARS Commission of Inquiry has opened wounds in the minds of many people. So, if compensation is not paid, people will hate our courts. So, government should strive to pay compensation.

“The arguments of whether it is the responsibility of the state or Federal Government to pay should not be the subject of contention. Since it borders on the fundamental human rights of individuals, both the state and federal governments should work together to ensure people are compensated accordingly”, he stated.

The soft spoken lawyer used the opportunity to call for retraining of police officers, especially the Human Rights Department to ensure that right personnel were deployed to man the department across police formations in the country.

He further called for the amendment of the nation’s Constitution to ensure that police officers found guilty of human rights abuses are penalized.