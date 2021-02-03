City Crime
Surety For Bail
Bail can be defined as the process whereby a person accused or being charged for the commission of an offence, is released by the constituted authority who is detaining him, on the condition that he will appear or report to a police station or court or other identified location in future whenever his presence is required or so ordered. There are two broad types of bail in Nigeria. They are police or administrative bail and court bail. My interest in this write up is court bail, which is granted by a court of law. It is granted in two scenarios – bail, pending trial of the accused person, or bail pending the appeal of the accused.
When a person is granted bail, some conditions for the grant of the bail may include getting a surety. In Nigeria the courts prefer sureties with landed property in certain locations who in most cases should be public or civil servants of level 16. In Dasuki V. Director-General SSS (2020) 10 NWLR Pt 1731 Pg 136-143, the appellant approached the High Court for the enforcement of his fundamental right to liberty. The case was contested, the Federal High Court, after hearing the parties held that the fundamental right of the appellant was infringed upon but, in the circumstance of the case granted him conditional release from custody on bail. Dissatisfied with the judgement, the appellant appealed to the Court of Appeal on grounds inter alia, that the bail conditions were onerous.
The Court of Appeal allowed the appeal, varied the bail conditions imposed by the Federal High Court, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000,000.00 and two sureties in the like sum who must be serving civil servants not below the status of level 16 officer in either the state or federal public service or any of its agencies. Each of the sureties was to furnish evidence of ownership of property in the federal capital territory worth N100,000,000.00.
Subsequently, the applicant filed a motion on notice at the Court of Appeal, seeking an order for leave to apply to vary, review or substitute the bail terms contained in the judgement of the Court of Appeal; and an order to vary, review and substitute the bail conditions. The applicant in substitution sought an order granting him bail with two sureties who shall be public servants not below the status of level 16 officers. On whether civil servants or public officers can be involved in bail of accused persons. Per Adah J.C.A at Pg 153 paras. F. A: stated thus:
“Let me quickly say that of concern it is to us that as a court we must be ready and sensitive enough to allow or do anything that will run foul of the law. The issue of involving civil servants or public officers in the public service of the federation and the state in bail of people accused of criminal offences has never been the practice in Nigeria or any part of the civilized world. It was an oversight on our part to allow it in.
Our civil and public service rules do not have any room for it. Expecting a level 16 servant to own a property worth N100,000,000.00 will be running counter of the public service rules and by extension the war against corruption. It is in this respect that I will act ex debito justitiae to ensure that the aspect of involving serving public servants not below the status of level 16 officer in either the state or public service of the federation or any of its agencies be removed and I so order.”
By: Nkechi Bright-Ewere
City Crime
The Law And Determination Of Paternity
The determination of paternity of a child has been an age-long issue. Humanity has had to battle with the infidelity of womanhood. This infidelity has brought so much conflict among men who contend with one another over the fatherhood of a child. In traditional settings and customary law, men had to contend with issues pertaining to customary and biological fatherhood. Primacy was given to customary fatherhood over and biological fatherhood. The situation was such that when a husband died and the wife went into a relationship with another man, the children of the new relationship would be for the deceased husband, if the bride price had not been returned to the family of the deceased husband.
Again when spouses are separated without a formal divorce, the children of the wife’s new relationship belong to the old husband. The situation was adjudged to be repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience. In 1934, the Supreme Court decided that the biological father of the child was the real father of the child. However, in certain rural areas of the country customary fatherhood still exists and persists but the effect of the Supreme Court decision has neither been eroded nor corroded. The prevalence of such obnoxious customary law in certain places can either be attributed to ignorance or rustic simplicity.
In recent times, the courts have come out with important decisions on the paternity of a child especially as the global world is tilting toward perversity and lasciviousness.
The high level of immorality among married and unmarried women has popularised DNA test.
“DNA, that is, deoxyribonucleic acid,” is a molecule that contains the genetic code of any organism. It is hereditary and has become a euphemism for scientific analysis of genetic constitution to determine one’s roots.” (Page 256, Paragraph H)
PRONOUNCEMENT 2
On When The Court Can Order Dna Test
“Where a person is a minor (not mature adult) and his paternity is in issue, the court can order the conduct of DNA test in the overall interest of the child, to ascertain where he belongs.
“However, this is not the situation in the instant case where the appellant had a duty to establish his claim on the 2nd respondent, independently, and to produce such evidence to the court. Of course, if he elected to use DNA test to establish his claim, it was up to the appellant to go for it on his own, and/or woo the respondents to do so, without a resort to the coercive powers of the court, compel his adversary to supply him with the possible evidence he needed to prove his case (Page 257, Paragraphs B-C)
“Per MBABA, JCA at pages 256-257, Paragraphs H-A:
I doubt whether that form of proof can be ordered or is necessary to determine that paternity of a 57-years-old man, who does not complain about his parenthood, just to please or indulge a self acclaimed predator, who emerges to destabilise family bonds and poses as a biological father!
“I think it is only the 2nd respondent (mature adult) that can waive his rights and/or seek to compel his parents (or those laying claim to him) to submit to DNA test to prove his root.”
Pronouncement 3 On Whether An Adult Can Be Compelled To Submit To DNA Test:
“A court cannot order an unwilling adult or senior citizen to submit to DNA test, in defiance of his fundamental rights to privacy for the purpose of extracting scientific evidence to assist the appellant in the instant case to confirm or disprove his wish that the 2nd respondent – a 57-year-old man-is his child, of an illicit amorous relationship!
“I think appellant claims at the court below, founded on the obscene and reprehensible informal foundation immoral foundation, were a scandal and blackmail, which a sound lawyer would be ashamed to associate with.”(Page 254, paragraphs F-H)
PRONOUNCEMENT 4
On The Determination Of The Paternity Of A Child:
“If a party is claiming paternity, a court should be allowed to determine same on proof of evidence relating to paternity, which could only be done by referral for a DNA test of the parties involved. After such test, the court has a duty to declare the actual father of the child in dispute in consonance with evidence at its disposal.”[OLAYINKA V. ADEPARUSI (2011) LPELR 2697 referred to.]
(Page 256, Paragraphs F-G).
PRONOUNCEMENT 5
On Presumption In Respect Of A Child Within Wedlock:
“A woman has the right to say who the father of her child is, and of course, where a child is born within wedlock, the PRESUMPTION is conclusive that the child is the seed or product of the marriage.”(Page256, Paragraphs C-D)
And this PRONOUNCEMENT 5 was where Madam Ginger-hair got it all wrong!
PRESUMPTIONS
A PRESUMPTION is an assumption that is made in law that will stand as a fact unless someone comes forward to contest it and rebuts (disproves) it with clear and convincing evidence.
A REBUTTABLE presumption is an assumption of fact accepted by the court until rebutted (disproved).
Generally, all presumptions can be regarded as REBUTTABLE and the PRESUMPTION OF PATERNITY is no exception.
The presumption of paternity is reputable on the presentation of clear and irrefutable evidence to the contrary, as clearly stated by the Court of Appeal in the PRONOUNCEMENT 2.
Conclusion
In a nutshell, the CURRENT position of Nigerian Law is that when a MARRIED woman gives birth to a CHILD, her HUSBAND is 100 percent PRESUMED to be the father of the child.
And where the paternity of the said CHILD is in contention, upon the application of one of the parties, the court CAN and SHOULD order a DNA test to be conducted to determine the TRUE father of the CHILD.
Conversely, an adult is 100 percent PRESUMED to know his TRUE father.
And where the PATERNITY of the said ADULT is in contention, except the ADULT surrenders himself for a DNA test, upon the application of one of the parties, the court CANNOT and SHOULD NOT order a DNA test to be conducted to determine the father of the adult.
By: Chidi Enyie & King Onunwor
City Crime
Mini Okoro Police Commander Seeks Royal Blessings
The new Area Commander of Mini Okoro Police Division, ACP Suleiman Sadi, has assured residence of the area of a different wave in policing geared towards protection of lives and property of the citizens within the command.
Sadi said this when he paid a courtesy call to the Eze Oha Evo III, King Leslie N Eke, in his palace at Woji in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area last Friday.
Sadi assured Eze Gbakagbaka and his people of his readiness to right all wrongs in the area that had to do with policing.
He told the royal father that it would be incomplete to commence operations in the area without first and foremost, obtaining his blessings.
“Look at me as your son and advise me. If there is anything to advise or direct, we can handle it together”, he appealed.
The Mini Okoro Police head also appealed for support and cooperation from the monarch and his people in order to give them the desired attention.
“ I am not new in Port Harcourt. I have been here as an investigator, will now know Port Harcourt in different ways. I want 101 per cent cooperation from you “, he said.
However, the Nyerisi Eli Woji, has charged the Police officer to only mind his professional task in the area and not to meddle into non-police issues.
Eze Eke also expressed worries that while monarchs in other areas headed the activities of various community policing in their area, that of Mini Okoro was captained by the Obio/Akpor Council chairman.
He further called on the Mini Okoro Police Commander, not to compromise and added that he must not give any form of accolade to anyone unless in line with his lawful duties.
“Ensure that there is peace and order in the area. Concentrate on your core professional mandate, I am sure, you will succeed by so doing “ he said.
Meanwhile, he has promised on behalf of his kingdom to support in any way that would enable the new Mini Okoro police head to achieve his target in the area.
By: King Onunwor
