Rep Empowers 200 Constituents In Oyo

Senator Kabiru Gaya says the Southern part of Nigeria should produce the next president in 2023 for fairness.

Gaya said this while speaking to The Tide source in Abuja.

He said that the north had produced president for two terms in person of President Muhammadu Buhari, who has been doing well in developing the country, saying “I am proud of him because I believe he is doing his best.

“On the issue of presidency in 2023, I will support a president from the southern part of the country. I believe it is time we have president from the southern part of the country while the vice president comes from the north.

“I think it should be fair to rotate the presidency in such a way that people will have confidence in the system; both the north and the south will accommodate each other. Nigeria needs to be one country. One united country,’’ he said.

On the agitations for restructuring, Gaya said that Nigeria should remain one indivisible country, while improving on its revenue generation.

“God knows the best why he put us together and I believe there is a reason for it.

“But when you say you want to restructure the country using revenue generation, that each state lives on its own or parts of the nation in terms of tribe strive on its own, I think that is the thinking of some Nigerians.

“I believe that Nigeria should remain one indivisible entity,’’ he said.

The lawmaker expressed the need for Nigeria to harness its natural resources for development of the country.

“We are very lucky that God loves Nigeria, I think it is one of the countries that God loves most, because it is a country devoid of all the natural disasters. We don’t have snow, earthquake and volcanic eruption in Nigeria.

“We have no rainfall that sweeps the whole states in Nigeria. Our temperature, climates are good. We do not have bush fire that burns the whole states like in the U.S.

“God has blessed this country. Even our rainfall is normal and we have vast virgin land that is unutilised. If we will continue to improve on our agriculture, I am sure we will go places,’’ he said.

Gaya said a state in India- Punjap which was smaller than Kano State, was producing about 70 per cent of wheat requirement of the country, in spite of the large population.

“So if we can improve on agriculture in our country we will be self-sufficient in food.

“When Buhari banned importation of rice, we all went back to farming. I am also a farmer growing rice and other crops.

“Therefore, we should try to improve on what God has given us in such a way that we can progress to a developing nation,’’ he said.