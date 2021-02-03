Nation
Relocate To North, NEF Tells Fulani Communities In South
The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), yesterday, advised the Fulani communities who are under threat of ejections in some states of the South to relocate to the North.
The NEF, in a statement signed by its Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, in Abuja, called on the Northern governors to urgently prepare to receive Fulani communities being forcefully ejected.
The forum, however, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors to take immediate and decisive steps to protect law-abiding members of Fulani communities from killers and criminals.
The statement reads, “Northern Elders Forum is deeply worried by reports of ejections under threats and attacks on Fulani herders, families and communities in some states of the South.
“The forum has been receiving these reports since the night of Sunday, January 31, and had taken the responsible step by drawing the attention of authorities to the dangers which these attacks represent for all Nigerians.
“We have also advised law-abiding Fulani communities to seek protection where it is available, and have appealed to other Fulani to resist the temptation to take the law into their own hands.
“It is necessary to warn people who threaten law-abiding Fulani communities in all parts of Nigeria, but particularly in some parts of the South, to desist. The vast majority of Fulani are law-abiding and have rights to live lawfully wherever they can find means of subsistence.
“Like all Nigerians who can be found in every inch of Nigeria, the rights of the Fulani will not be abridged by criminals hiding behind ethnic interests to exterminate them. Citizens and groups who play the role of police and other law-enforcement agencies are committing crimes, and they must be stopped by leaders who are sworn to protect the law and security of all Nigerians.
“The forum reminds the nation that there are criminals in all ethnic groups, and the nation will be treading dangerous grounds if it continues to tolerate the demonization of entire groups over particular types of crimes.
“The forum calls on President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors to take immediate and decisive steps to protect law-abiding members of Fulani communities from killers and criminals who apparently believe that Fulani have no rights in Nigeria.
“It demands the immediate arrest and prosecution of persons who are attacking Fulani and setting the country on a very dangerous path. The forum repeats its earlier position: the Fulani will not be ejected from any Nigerian community only on the basis of being Fulani or herding cattle within the limits of laws and regulations.
“States which seek to limit criminal activities are perfectly entitled to do so, but they must follow due process, and avoid exposing innocent citizens to danger at all cost. The forum demands that the Nigeria Police must live up to its constitutional responsibility to detect crimes and arrest and prosecute criminals, whoever they are.
“No politician has the right to outsource the work of the police to local thugs and gangs. If communities in parts of the country insist that the lawful Fulani is unwelcome and has no right to their security, then the forum will advise them to relocate to the North. Northern governors should move urgently to prepare to receive Fulani communities being forcefully ejected.
“The forum appeals again for all Nigerians to exercise restraint and not to play into hands of people who desire to achieve dubious political goals by pitching citizens against each other.
“Persons who inflame passions by circulating videos and other materials should also desist. The forum hopes that Nigerians will see firm, fair and responsible leadership from all elected leaders without delay.”
Insurgency: NAF Expects 15 Aircraft, Eight Drones, Ex-CAS Confirms
The immediate past Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has said that the 15 aircraft and eight drones being expected by the Nigerian Air Force would reposition the service in addressing the security challenges facing the nation.
According to him, the Air Force now has enhanced research and development capacity through its partnership with 15 Nigerian universities aimed at addressing certain aircraft maintenance challenges.
Speaking during the fly out ceremony at the NAF Base, Airport Road, Abuja, yesterday, the 20th CAS, who served for five years, six months and 13 days explained that his administration had added value to what it met in 2015 as well as contribute to the security and development of the nation.
He said, “In the last five years, we have been able to restructure and reposition the Nigerian Air Force into a highly professional and disciplined force.
“The flag of the Nigerian Air Force is today flying high from Agatu to Gembu to Gusau to Katsina to Daura to Owerri to Birin Gwari, Ipetu Ijesha, Kerang, Gombe and Bauchi. By the special grace of God Funtua will soon join up.
“I am confident that with the 15 aircrafts and eight unmanned combat aerial vehicles we are expecting in no distant future, the service will be better positioned to be more decisive in addressing the security challenges facing the nation.”
He noted that the NAF would be able to employ air power more effectively, efficiently and timely in all theatres of operations across the country.
Abubakar congratulated the new Chief of the Air Staff, and urged the personnel of the Air Force to continue to give their best in the service of their fatherland.
The retired air marshal encouraged his successor to sustain and build on the initiatives he put in place in the last five years.
“The service through this initiative has trained and winged 133 pilots who today constitute 49 per cent of all active NAF pilots that are fighting in different theatres of conflicts to secure our country and protect our people.
“Another 21 pilots will be completing their training before the end of the first quarter of 2021 to join their comrades in the fight to defend our territorial integrity and national sovereignty,” he said.
Electoral Act: Lawan Assures Of Reduced Violence In 2023
The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has said that the 2023 General Election would see a drastic reduction in electoral violence after the passage of the amended version of the Electoral Act.
The Electoral Act is expected to be passed by the National Assembly in June, 2021.
Lawan gave the assurance while fielding questions after delivering a lecture at the National Defence College Course 29 Programme in Abuja, yesterday.
According to the Senate President, the Electoral Act under amendment by the Ninth National Assembly will provide for an Electoral Offences Commission, charged particularly with the responsibility of prosecuting electoral offenders.
He added that the piece of legislation when passed and signed into law would among other things, empower the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct transparent elections in Nigeria.
“Let me give some commendation to the National Assembly for continuously working on the Electoral Act to provide for a better electoral environment in Nigeria.
“All the improvement we have added was as a result of legislations passed by the National Assembly, and of course, supported by the Executive.
“This is going to be a continuous effort because electoral violence is largely a product of either genuine or misinformation of iniquity or some kind of conspiracy against certain persons during elections.
“But I also believe – and that is the position of the National Assembly generally – that we should have the Electoral Offences Commission, so that people who are involved in electoral violence will be prosecuted.
“I believe that it will go a long way in reducing and minimizing of all these tendencies of people taking the laws into their hands.
“But in addition, we are currently working on the Electoral Act, we want to amend it and we intend to achieve the amendment before June or thereabout.
“Our intention in the National Assembly with this is to further sanitize the electoral environment, and empower the election management body – INEC – to conduct seamless, transparent and very open sort of election where a winner is very happy that he is a winner and a looser will be glad that he lost in a very fair contest.
“So, we are working on this and we hope that the 2023 General Election will see less of electoral violence because the law itself would have been further improved.”
Speaking earlier during the lecture, the Senate President attributed the challenges faced by the Federal Government to various types of discolouration from conspiracies woven around political, ethnic and religious sentiments.
He, therefore, admonished Nigerian leaders to deploy strategic leadership tact needed for the realization of developmental initiatives that accommodate the national interest.
“For us particularly in this country, strategic political leadership is an imperative for development. You can’t but deploy it, and leaders must be strategic. And, it is required even more in countries like ours where the challenges of development are most.
“Unfortunately, almost every issue you bring in Nigeria would rather have or would be given either political, ethnic, geo-political or religious coloration.
“So, it makes governance tough. It gives leadership massive challenges because such colorations complicate the issues.
“Issues that could easily be relative and understood with little effort become so enmeshed in controversies that it may take you time to recover, and probably you may not even recover at all.
“This is an opportunity for me to appeal to all of us in political leadership that our responsibility to the people of Nigeria must remain the one and only critical factor for taking decisions.
“The national interest must override any other interest because it is the interest of the majority of the people of the country. If we do that, chances are that we will always get it right.
“I think it will be unpardonable for anyone to think that you can create controversies around government’s development programmes or projects. Let there be progressive and positive criticisms. Let’s allow the government a chance,” Lawan said.
Identifying diversity as fallout of a heterogeneous society such as Nigeria, the Senate President further called on leaders across the country to foster unity in their quest to achieve development and progress.
“Nigeria is heterogeneous, and there’s diversity. And, as leaders we must ensure that we weave the diversity into our strength, that we are able to create and sustain unity to engender peace and progress,” he stressed.
Assessing the collaboration between the Executive and Legislature, Lawan said, “as leaders and members of the National Assembly, we have to achieve unity of purpose. We have to attain bipartisanship.
“But because we are bicameral – that we have a Senate and House of Representatives – we also have to achieve harmony. We have to work in cordiality with our colleagues in the House of Representatives.
“And, having achieved united and very focused National Assembly, we also need to work in harmony with other arms of government, and particularly with the Executive arm that we work with on almost daily basis.
“But the essence this is that we are stronger, more productive, more effective and efficient together.
“As members of the National Assembly and a government, if distinguished members of the National Assembly work in unison to deliver their legislative interventions for the executive to work with; and between the executive and the legislature, there is mutual respect and consultation, as well as cooperation and partnership, the citizens get the best deal because performance and arrive deliver will be enhanced and sustained. This is the essence of any government.”
Lawan added, “Let me also emphasize that because our constitution provides for three arms of government, there are checks and balances that we have to make – checks mostly for the legislature on the executive arm of government – because the executive as we all know executes the government’s agenda.
“These are specified functions for the different arms. In our quest for harmony and cordiality with the executive arm of government, we also believe in the National Assembly that the Executive must be held to account.
“If we pass the budget and they implement, we need to know how they have implemented the budget. We need to know whether or not they restricted themselves to what has been provided in the budget, we need to know whether they implemented the projects and programmes with efficiency and prudence.
“And, we will not compromise on this, because we are expected by the constitution and the people to undertake those very important functions in addition to our representative roles to the people we represent and the legislature itself.
“So, oversight is key and important for us, but we also emphasize that unless it becomes absolutely necessary, the citizens should not be denied of benefits from programmes and projects, because of fights and disharmony between the two arms of government – the executive and legislature.
“The essence of any government according to our Constitution is to provide security and welfare to the people.
“The ordinary man doesn’t want to know why you will fight and the fight stops the delivery of services. So, we believe that we must continue to work together, and in this effort, since we came in June, 2019, we have been able to achieve so much.”
Lawan added further that in ensuring the delivery of infrastructural and economic development in accordance with the manifesto of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Senate had severally engaged the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning on the need to rollout an economic plan that complements the nation’s annual budget.
“In the Senate, the Committee on National Planning and Economic Development has had a roundtable discussion and we are working with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to see how we can go back to this means of creating a rolling development plan for our country rather than this annual budgetary process that we do that stops within the year.
“But the Medium Term Expenditure Framework that we do in this administration today provides some direction even though it is not exactly what we want,” Lawan said.
Bandits Kill 30,000 People, Render 3m Homeless
The Vice Chancellor, Federal University (FUGUS) Gusau, in Zamfara State, Prof Magaji Garba, has revealed that armed bandits operating in the North-West geopolitical zone of the country have killed over 30,000 and rendered more than three million people homeless.
The VC disclosed this during the 1st National Conference on Armed Banditry and National Security in Nigeria held, yesterday, in Gusau the state capital.
According to him, statistics have indicated how banditry and terror attacks affected the entire North in particular and country in general.
The national conference, which was organized by Department of Political Science, Federal University, Gusau, had the theme, “Armed Banditry and National Security in Nigeria, Issues, Perspective and the Way Forward”.
The vice chancellor, who was represented by the Vice Chancellor, Administration, revealed that the problems associated with banditry had left many people homeless, jobless, while many have been killed.
“Banditry has killed more than 30,000 people while over three million people were said to have been displaced in the North and country at large as a result of the terror attacks.”
He appealed to the participants to consider the conference as an avenue of learning, stressing that the conference would go a long way in reducing the menace.
Earlier, the Head of Department of Political Science at the FUGUS, Dr Abdulrahaman Adamu, noted that the conference was initiated following the worsening security situation of the country.
However, Prof Yahaya Baba of the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, who doubles as secretary, Association of Political Science in the North-West, explained that banditry was an age-long neglected issue, pointing out that much needed to be done to curtail the teething problem.
