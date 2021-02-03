Column
Police Apology On #ENDSARS Debacle
The story of the Nigeria Police and their penchant for brutality is an open festering sore in the public domain. However, many political leaders and the police leadership hierarchy appear to pretend that it does not exist or are being docile on the matter.
Ikwerre Folk tales are rich with didactic narratives. One example is the dialogue between a bird called “Okwiri”, the talkative bird and “wonvuruiso” the deaf bird. Wonvuruiso was full of pretence or simply skeptical in every issue. In a very serious argument on a matter of public importance, “Okwiri” put it pointedly to Wonvuruiso the bird, saying; “If you cannot hear because you are deaf, you can at least see the obvious.
“And when his friend “Ikwikwi”, the bird with the big eyes, jumped into the Fray, Okwiri told him; “if you cannot see in the day, you can at least hear the obvious”.
That the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) was anti people. That the police in Nigeria especially SARs are notorious in citizens’ rights abuse and that the people of Nigeria had suffered untold torture, extortion and death in the hands of these merchants of death, is a very obvious reality.
It is in this respect that the theme of the folk tale is relevant to today’s catalogue. The narrative on police brutality is the same everywhere in Nigeria.
The Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike was the first to raise his voice on this issue. Sadly many politicians in Abuja especially of the ruling A.P.C. said he was crying wolf. They shamelessly staged a counter protest of “SARS must stay campaign.”
The intransigent of SARS, unfortunately began to spread like wild fire across the country, with tales of extra judicial killings, illegal arrests and detention of many innocent citizens especially youths.
Youths enterprise in I.C.T was violently threatened as any young person seen with lap top computers was incriminated and detained with the tag of an internet fraudster popularly referred to as yahoo.
Possession of Iphone, or any other sophisticated mobile phones, gadgets, became an instant offence punishable by seizure, arrest, detention and in some cases summary extra judicial elimination by death.
The killing of a youngman at Elelenwo, Rivers State for being in possession of Iphone is a case in point.
The use of SARs by politicians during elections was another platform for their demonstration of impunity.
The shooting of Dr Gberegbe, a Lecturer at Ken-Saro Wiwa Polytechnic in Bori who was on election duty still remains fresh in the minds of Nigerians. Attempts to manipulate the narrative hit the brickwall. That incident still remains a sad example of police collusion with politicians to victimize the civil populace who they swore to protect.
The story of SARS and human rights abuse is the proverbial story of the tortoise in our local folklore.
Just as the tortoise is always at the centre of every mischief, so are the police at the centre of every story of official criminality.
The last quarter of last year saw the Nigerian youths and young people rising up in protest after a network of mobilization through the social media to resist and reject police impunity.
ENDSARs protest is the story of young Nigerians who stood up in protest to reject an institution that diminished their being, their sensibility and the peace of every Nigerian.
The protest still resonates as the demands of the young Nigerians still yearns for radical attention. Indeed nothing has changed, we have only seen docility on the part of law enforcement officers who now drag their feet on matters of criminality.
The commissions set up to unravel the veracity of the #ENDSARs protests are still in session. The echoes resounding from the commission meetings sound familiar, a deja vu.
It is hoped that this is not another “set up a committee to investigate,” talk, in Nigeria.
A recent apology by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone II comprising Oyo and Osun States, Agunbiade Oluyemi in Ibadan is a clarion call on the political class to facilitate without delay a sustainable reform of the Police Force.
The Senior Police boss had apologised over what he described as Excesses of police operatives.
According to him, “the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has apologized to Nigerians over the excesses of some police officers which resulted in last year’s #ENDSARS Protest”.
He said the police had learnt their lessons and that appropriate steps were being taken to ensure effective policing in the country.
The admission of Mr Oluyemi that the police hierarchy have learnt their lessons leaves some hope for a new image of the police in Nigeria.
The remorseful superior police officer observed that some Special Anti Robbery operatives missed the point when they started arresting undergraduates and other youths who were in possession of Lap Top Computers with unsubstantiated suspicion that they were internet fraudsters.
On steps to mitigate these ills he urged members of the public to report policemen on Mufti revealing that the police headquarters has directed that all officers on assignments must wear uniforms.
With confidence he said “we want all stakeholders to appeal to members of the public that we are now back stronger and are ready to work for the people”.
He sued for a robust relationship with the public.
As Laconic as this may sound it is a revelation that the force is prepared to accept reforms that will reposition it for a better public engagement. But is the government prepared for a radical reform that will change the mentality of the operatives?
Are Nigerians prepared to change their attitude towards the police for a better police public relations,
We must not be moving in circles. Only a people centred reform will ensure peace in Nigeria.
By: Bon Woke
Column
Black Soot: Oh, Not Again!
After what seemed like a two-year lull, there now appears to be a slow but steady return of the mysterious black dust and tiny flakes that once descended on homes, offices, schools and open water bodies in and around Port Harcourt.
During its initial manifestation in late 2016, there was so much panic among the city’s residents regarding the health implication of inhaling what came to be known as black soot and following which the Rivers State Government immediately swung into action by raising a committee to investigate the source of the pollutant and recommend a solution.
The fear of a spike in cases of cancer, lung and liver infections, cough, cataarh, asthma and other respiratory ailments was reinforced by medical and environmental experts back then. And pursuant to the urgency required by the moment, the three-man committee quickly halted the operations of about three firms suspected of emitting dark fumes near Port Harcourt while also outlawing the indiscriminate burning of discarded vehicle tyres, at least, in the interim.
There were reports of arrests of defaulters around Oyigbo and a few other places. And even to this day, there is still evidence of efforts to recover any such condemned tyres from wherever they may be found in and around Port Harcourt. In fact, a space still exists somewhere between the Mile One Flyover and Silverbird Cinema on Abonnema Wharf Road which serves as a temporary dump for such recovered tyres.
But despite all this, black soot remained defiant, prompting some residents to consider relocating out of the state capital or moving away their more vulnerable family members until the situation abated. It also renewed the agitation for the multinational oil firms operating in the Niger Delta area to fully relocate their corporate headquarters to Port Harcourt so that their expatriate staff would experience part of what they had, for years, wished for people of the region through continued gas flaring.
As part of its advocacy and public enlightenment campaign, the state government promptly issued an advisory for residents to “refrain from eating foods prepared outdoors, including roasted plantain and suya; avoid drinking rain or exposed water; ensure all foods are covered; keep doors and windows closed; ensure children are kept indoors; and keep away from the floor; and, adopt use of face mask.”
The Federal Government’s attempt to explain the soot in Port Harcourt first came through the Director-General of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Peter Idabor, who blamed the menace on fumes from the illegal oil refining activities in nearby creeks. He also fingered the burning of motor tyres to extract copper wires; burning of tyres to process meat at the over 100 abattoirs in the city; burning of hydrocarbons seized from oil thieves by the security agencies; and heating of asphalt for road construction. According to Idabor, the soot which measures 2.5 micron in size is, indeed, too tiny to be prevented from entering homes and offices even when their windows are shut.
It could be recalled that the period being referred to here also witnessed many cases of kerosene explosion resulting from the use of ill-refined and adulterated petroleum products popularly known as ‘kpo fire’. In fact, it got to a point when dispensing this substandard fuel type became the stock-in-trade of even the major petroleum products retailers in and around Rivers State; thereby giving more impetus to illegal crude oil distillation in the creeks.
For me, the most troubling mystery of the so-called black soot is why it chose Port Harcourt as its mainstay among all the large human settlements in the Niger Delta. This is because the other towns in the region around which illegal oil refining activities equally thrive have remained mostly untainted. They include Yenagoa, Nembe, Ogbia Town, Sagbama, Bori, Degema, Warri, Burutu, etc.
Again, geographers tell us that the North-East trade wind heralds the dry harmattan season in Nigeria, between November and March. And keen observers will agree that this is mainly the worst period of the black soot menace in the Garden City. Since the harmattan wind always dissipates over the Atlantic Ocean, then it follows that the said wind will carry whatever soot that originates from these creeks located mainly south of Port Harcourt toward the high sea; in which case towns like Bonny, Brass and Kula that are located on the Atlantic fringes should be the worst hit. But this is not so.
If Port Harcourt must suffer black soot stemming from oil-mining activities, it ought to be during the rains between April and October when the moist South Westerly from the blue deep picks up the dark carbon particles over the fuming creeks while advancing northward. This makes sense as it explains the acid rain mostly witnessed in the city during this season.
Another worry is that the return of black soot naturally evokes the suspicion of an escalation in illegal oil refining activities along the creeks. And tied to it is the tendency of there being a rise in the incidences of kerosene explosion around town. Oh, not again!
Not again, because nobody deserves to suffer such avoidable fate in our city anymore. Secondly, in the event of any such disaster, the previous situation where fire service engines from the major international oil firms raced to assist victims even before the arrival of the state-owned fire trucks seems not to exist any longer. To be sure, recent fire incidents occasioned by gas explosions in parts of the city were reportedly extinguished by residents themselves without the usual timely response from any of the private fire service outfits in town. But, why so?
Lastly, and also to be treated seriously, is the realisation that COVID-19 is already characterised by some respiratory symptoms of its own and, as such, any further input from black soot is very likely to complicate things for patients. Therefore, just as attention is currently on the former and even as the use of face mask is recommended for both, there should be a deliberate effort by the state to step up its black soot advisory until Port Harcourt is totally rid of this menace.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Column
Infrastructural Deficit And LG Councils
On this column, I wrote about spreading the joy, spreading the joy of infrastructural development to all the local government areas of the state.
The catalogue of events for that week noted that the inauguration of projects which began late last year, has revealed that those who maintain that Governor Wike only executes projects in the two local government areas in the State Capital, Port Harcourt, suffer from what Frantz Fanon had referred to as cognitive dissonance.
Governor Wike has presented enough evidence to convince his critics that democratic dividends are for every L.G.A in the State. However, Frantz Fanon had observed that … “when people hold a core belief that is very strong” and that when they are presented with evidence that works against that belief, the new evidence cannot be accepted …”
These infrastructures that are spread all over the state will be enjoyed by the real people at the grassroots, that is what matters. The conviction of those who rationalize their belief and seek to protect it while ignoring or denying the obvious is insignificant.
The state wide inauguration of projects has made valid revelations of the place of local government councils in infrastructural developments of the grassroots.
The Governor of Rivers State has made it clear that the local government administration should be a partner in the development of the state. The Governor is right. The declaration of the governor which has gone viral point to this reality.
He had declared thus; “ I cannot be suffering like this going around commissioning projects and you don’t have any one to commission …”
“You say you are Governor’s boy ….. something is wrong with you …”. The state chief executive has stated the obvious, something is wrong with local government administration in Rivers State.
How else can one explain a scenario where any form of infrastructural inauguration in the L.G.As must be by either the state or Federal Government. Previous administrations in the state up to the present have taken the burden of primary education, Primary Health as well as sanitation, off the shoulders of the L.G.As.
The expectation is that the Local Government Councils would be able to leverage on this relief and take up their responsibilities in the construction of streets, drains, rural sanitation and other affordable projects to improve on the life and wellbeing of the grassroots.
Local government administration has undergone different reforms right from the colonial times. The most remarkable in recent memory is the 1976 reforms, which introduced the Unified Local Government system in Nigeria.
Though it created 304 local government councils, it paved the way for the governance structure of the 774 councils which repositioned it for grassroots administration and political participation among the three tiers of government.
The 1999 Constitution brought more reforms which aligned the local council administration with the presidential system.
The councils have both the executive and legislative arms with a leadership structure that is similar to that of the Federal and State Government.
Funding of local government councils have remained a contentious issue. Suffice it to say that the councils are expected to generate revenue through sources that are within their jurisdictions such as fines, rates, and taxes.
The councils also enjoy allocation of funds from the Federal Government Account. The Contentious Joint Allocation Account as defined by the law is not problematic in Rivers State at present. The Rivers State Government respect their boundaries on the issue.
What is rather problematic is the way the councils spend their allocations and Internally Generated Revenue.
The core functions of local government administration which include pre-primary, primary and adult education, primary health care delivery, town planning, roads, transport and waste management have suffered set back, because of lethargy on the part of the operators, especially some of the chairmen.
Some of the local councils, cannot even pay salaries. Most of the operatives of local administration in the state only engage in eye service projects, such as painting of their secretariats and at best buying official vehicles for councilors and supervisory councilors.
Many councils don’t have befitting markets in their localities and where such markets exist, they are kept in unsanitary state and miserably in a state of rot.
Internal roads or streets are either nonexistent or in a poor state of decay.
Most communities suffer flooding during the rains because of the sad state of drainage in the communities. When such drains exist, they are glorified gutters that are a filled with silt.
Some of these communities have urban and semi urban status. The councils wait for the State government to come and construct these facilities. This is the case of Bori, Ahoada, Omoku, Elele, Choba and Ngo to mention but a few.
The people of Omerelu in Ikwerre Local Government recently went into a frenzy of jubilation when the governor promised to construct their internal roads which never existed.
The sad state of affairs in the urban and semi urban communities in the local government areas of the state is the failure of the relevant local council institutions to regulate development structures.
Houses are built haphazardly without planning. The outcome is that the communities outside the state capital are developing into big slums.
Land speculators in these communities especially in areas close to the Greater Port Harcourt axis are taking advantage of lack of proper urban control regulations by local councils. They build without respect to best practices in town planning and development.
By: Bon Woke
