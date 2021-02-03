Niger Delta
Obaseki Approves N5m For Albino Foundation
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has approved the sum of N5 million to address some of the health challenges being faced by members of The Albino Foundation (TAF) in the state.
The Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Health, Dr Osamwonyi Irowa, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Benin, yesterday.
Irowa said the money was approved for TAF, Edo chapter, to create awareness, hold workshops, procure periodic sunscreen lotions and foot medical bills of its members with skin cancer.
He said the ministry would collaborate with TAF in the disbursement and utilisation of the money.
“The money was approved to develop and disseminate IEC materials with core messages on the health care of Persons with Albinism (PWAs) as well as sensitisation workshops through the health education unit of the ministry of health.
According to him: “The money is also meant to assist some members of TAF suffering from skin cancer with payment of their medical bills through the medical assistance funds:
“It is also for periodic procurement and distribution of sunscreen lotions to serve as palliative for PWAs who may not be able to afford it.”
Bayelsa Commits To Resolve Protracted Land Dispute
The Bayelsa Deputy Governor,Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo-led Isoni/Azama Peace Committee has indicated its preparedness to visit the areas in dispute between the two communities as part of efforts towards the peaceful resolution of the decades-long conflict.
Ewhrudjakpo, gave the indication during a meeting between the committee and representatives of Isoni Community in Government House, Yenagoa.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who assured the two feuding communities of the Committee’s commitment to neutrality and fairness in resolving the dispute, restated the need for both parties to maintain the prevailing peace.
According to him, the interest of the present administration is to ensure peace in all communities across the state to attract sustainable investment, development and prosperity.
Senator Ewhrujakpo, in a press release by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Doubara Atasi, called on the Azama and Isoni people to have confidence in the steps being taken by the current government to settle the dispute.
While appealing for restraints from both parties, he urged them to refrain from making public statements that could preempt the decisions of the Committee and jeopardize its efforts at achieving lasting peace in the area.
The Deputy Governor, who commended the people of Isoni for their peaceful disposition thus far, enjoined them to continue in that regard, adding that the Committee had concluded plans to visit the disputed area thrice to enable it make informed decisions.
He acknowledged extant court judgments on the disputed land, and appealed to both parties, particularly the Isoni Community to suspend all pending litigations to enable the Committee carry out its mediatory assignment effectively.
“Be rest assured that we must visit that place. It is a must and we are going to go there three times. We will go with you first because we heard from them first; we will go with them second and then the three of us ( the committee, Azama and Isoni) will go there for the third time.
“We are going to be as neutral as the white polish, as neutral as water and as gentle as the dove. But we will not be as timid as the cockroach. So, let us continue to wave the olive branches of peace.
“There is no sacrifice that is too much to make to achieve peace. We commend your efforts for not taking the laws into your hands. We want you to continue to maintain the peace even in the face of very grievous unwarranted and undeserved provocation. Government regards your peaceful disposition.
“We are aware of the several judgements on this matter and even some of the cases in court. We are also aware of the gravity of the allegation leveled against you. But we still appeal that you allow the state Attorney-General who is a member of this committee to wade into it to put it on hold”, the deputy Governor reiterated.
In his remarks, the Ebenanaowei of Ohiakiri Kingdom and Leader of the Isoni delegation, King Joshua Igbagara, said both the Kalatoru Creek and the expanse of land in question known as ‘Seibou are exclusively owned by the Isoni Community in Sagbama Local Government Area.
King Igbagara highlighted series of court judgments dating back to 1929 and called for the implementation of the Supreme Court judgement, which is in favour of the Isoni people.
The Royal Father frowned at what he described as “Azama people’s flagrant disobedience to court judgments and constant provocative actions, and called on government to act fast to avoid escalation of the conflict.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells,Yenagoa
Police Command Denies Knowledge Of Officers’ Protest Over Promotion
The Zone Six Police Public Relations Officer (ZPPRO), DSP Nelson Okpabi has said the Zone Six Command of the Nigeria Police was not aware of protest by men and officers under the Zone who protested over non-promotion.
Speaking to newsmen DSP Okpabi noted: “I am not aware of any protest by policemen over non-promotion in Zone 6. Officers and men in the Zone are appreciative of the IGPs magnanimity over the promotion of deserving officers to their new ranks and pray that the tempo will be sustained.”
But aggrieved general duty policemen in Cross River and Akwa Ibom states, who were last promoted in 2016 expressed frustration over an alleged refusal of the Police authorities in Abuja to include them in the November 19, 2020 promotion.
Speaking with newsmen, the officers who claimed that they were due for promotion to the rank of Inspector accused the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, of selective promotion, saying the IGP was deliberately sitting on their rights for reasons best known to him.
A spokesman for the aggrieved officers, who gave his name as Augustine lamented their non-promotion, explaining that the officers had nothing incriminatory in their files, and were not passing through any disciplinary measures.
“It was obvious the IGP was deliberately refusing to give us what rightly belongs to us. We were promoted last in 2016 and were due for another promotion to the rank of Inspector last year. On November 19, 2020, the Police authorities released names of those who were promoted and surprisingly our names were not included for reasons we are not told till date.
“There is no disciplinary issue against us. We have complained officially to the authorities and still, nothing has been done. The painful thing is that our juniors have been promoted ahead of us and we are still waiting.
“Nobody has told us anything, no communication, nothing. As the IGP has not told us why we are not promoted, it shows his action is deliberate. People are aggrieved, people are very worried. This has already affected our output.
“At times, one could be willing to put in his best and work but each time his mind wanders to such treatment, it affects him psychologically, affects patriotism, morale, mood, appetite to food and general performance. To be frank, we cannot even sleep at night as our minds continually wander on reasons for such treatment, it is traumatic.
“If you had done something wrong and this type of treatment is meted out as a punishment, you’ll understand but in this case, nobody has told us what our crimes were. There is already a psychological issue, you cannot pretend that all is well when it is not. Communication has reduced, interaction has reduced,” Augustine said.
However, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nelson Okpabi described the allegation as untrue.
”I am not aware of any officer of the 2016 batch who has not been promoted. They were all captured and there is nobody left. We don’t have any of them in Zone 6 Command, it is untrue. The last promotion captured those who were expecting theirs. Everybody knows his own time”, DSP Ukpabi said.
