Obaseki Approves N5m For Albino Foundation

The Bayelsa Deputy Governor,Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo-led Isoni/Azama Peace Committee has indicated its preparedness to visit the areas in dispute between the two communities as part of efforts towards the peaceful resolution of the decades-long conflict.

Ewhrudjakpo, gave the indication during a meeting between the committee and representatives of Isoni Community in Government House, Yenagoa.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who assured the two feuding communities of the Committee’s commitment to neutrality and fairness in resolving the dispute, restated the need for both parties to maintain the prevailing peace.

According to him, the interest of the present administration is to ensure peace in all communities across the state to attract sustainable investment, development and prosperity.

Senator Ewhrujakpo, in a press release by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Doubara Atasi, called on the Azama and Isoni people to have confidence in the steps being taken by the current government to settle the dispute.

While appealing for restraints from both parties, he urged them to refrain from making public statements that could preempt the decisions of the Committee and jeopardize its efforts at achieving lasting peace in the area.

The Deputy Governor, who commended the people of Isoni for their peaceful disposition thus far, enjoined them to continue in that regard, adding that the Committee had concluded plans to visit the disputed area thrice to enable it make informed decisions.

He acknowledged extant court judgments on the disputed land, and appealed to both parties, particularly the Isoni Community to suspend all pending litigations to enable the Committee carry out its mediatory assignment effectively.

“Be rest assured that we must visit that place. It is a must and we are going to go there three times. We will go with you first because we heard from them first; we will go with them second and then the three of us ( the committee, Azama and Isoni) will go there for the third time.

“We are going to be as neutral as the white polish, as neutral as water and as gentle as the dove. But we will not be as timid as the cockroach. So, let us continue to wave the olive branches of peace.

“There is no sacrifice that is too much to make to achieve peace. We commend your efforts for not taking the laws into your hands. We want you to continue to maintain the peace even in the face of very grievous unwarranted and undeserved provocation. Government regards your peaceful disposition.

“We are aware of the several judgements on this matter and even some of the cases in court. We are also aware of the gravity of the allegation leveled against you. But we still appeal that you allow the state Attorney-General who is a member of this committee to wade into it to put it on hold”, the deputy Governor reiterated.

In his remarks, the Ebenanaowei of Ohiakiri Kingdom and Leader of the Isoni delegation, King Joshua Igbagara, said both the Kalatoru Creek and the expanse of land in question known as ‘Seibou are exclusively owned by the Isoni Community in Sagbama Local Government Area.

King Igbagara highlighted series of court judgments dating back to 1929 and called for the implementation of the Supreme Court judgement, which is in favour of the Isoni people.

The Royal Father frowned at what he described as “Azama people’s flagrant disobedience to court judgments and constant provocative actions, and called on government to act fast to avoid escalation of the conflict.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells,Yenagoa