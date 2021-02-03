NWFL Premiership League Resumes, Feb 10

The Nigeria Women Football League Board, NWFL, has announced February 10, 2021 as the resumption date for league matches in all designated venues across the country.

This was carried in a statement by the Chairperson of the NWFL, Aisha Falode and made available to Tidesports yesterday by the NWFL Media.

According to Falode, the NWFL season will now resume after all the 14 clubs had complied with the Covid-19 preventive protocols that were established before the commencement of the league on December 9, 2020.

She confirmed that, all the clubs’ players and officials have been tested and results have been submitted to the NWFL Secretariat after thorough verification.

Falode disclosed that; “Though there are a number of positive tests from the results, the affected clubs have been instructed to keep these players out of the team’s camp and replace them with other players who tested negative.

“The clubs are supposed to monitor these positive cases and ensure proper treatment and isolation until they come out with a clean bill of health.

“After the treatment regime, a fresh test must be conducted and results submitted showing the negative status of the affected players before they can return to the league.”

The NWFL chairperson, who is also a board member of the Nigeria Football Federation, noted that, the dates on the match fixtures have been adjusted and copies sent to all the clubs for their matches.

“We are not going to wait for anyone again, we have lost five weeks working to ensure we prevent the spread of Covid-19 in our elite league and also save the lives of our players and officials. We cannot afford to wait any longer. The league will resume on Wednesday February 10, 2021 going into Week 5 out of 26 weeks to be played with a total of 182 matches.”

The Week 5 fixtures have Confluence Queens against FC Robo at the Lokoja Stadium, Delta Queens battle Bayelsa Queens at the Agbor Stadium, while Edo Queens host Nasarawa Amazons at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

In other matches, Abia Angels battle Sunshine Queens, in Umuahia, Ibom Angels tango Rivers Angels in Uyo, Osun Babes take on Dream Stars of Lagos at the Osogbo Township Stadium, while Pelican Stars slug it out with Royal Queens at the U.J Esuene Stadium, Calabar.

It would be recalled that a compulsory postponement of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Women League NWFL premier league matches by one month was announced, due to the increased wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and to enable the various clubs in the league carry out their test properly.