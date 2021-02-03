NRCSF Urges Private Sector, NGOs To Support Activities

Secretary of Nigeria Rowing, Canoeing and Sailing Federation (NRCSF), Olubunmi Oluode, says the private sector and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) must support the federation for a meaningful development of the sport.

Oluode told newsmen yesterday in Abuja that support from private organisations would go a long way to develop the sport in Nigeria.

She said the federation’s athletes needed support which would help them to participate in both local and international championships.

“We have individuals who participated in the just-concluded championship tagged “2021 Admiral Porbeni Boat Race, and clearly need support to become better in the sport.

“The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, in his speech made reference of Ayomide Bello, one of the athletes who made history for herself in the sport in Nigeria and Africa.

“Bello won four gold medals at the championship, and she is the number one in Africa in the sport.

“We also have Alaba Matthieu, who is also a medalist at one of the African championships.

“We also have a lot of raw talents in the sport who need to be promoted. We really need support in our subsequent activities,” the federation official said.

Oluode pointed out that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development had been supporting the federation whenever it needed help.

“But we need private organisations, philanthropists and lovers of the sport in the country to come out and sponsor our athletes and the federation in our subsequent competitions,” she said.