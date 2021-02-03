Sports
NRCSF Urges Private Sector, NGOs To Support Activities
Secretary of Nigeria Rowing, Canoeing and Sailing Federation (NRCSF), Olubunmi Oluode, says the private sector and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) must support the federation for a meaningful development of the sport.
Oluode told newsmen yesterday in Abuja that support from private organisations would go a long way to develop the sport in Nigeria.
She said the federation’s athletes needed support which would help them to participate in both local and international championships.
“We have individuals who participated in the just-concluded championship tagged “2021 Admiral Porbeni Boat Race, and clearly need support to become better in the sport.
“The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, in his speech made reference of Ayomide Bello, one of the athletes who made history for herself in the sport in Nigeria and Africa.
“Bello won four gold medals at the championship, and she is the number one in Africa in the sport.
“We also have Alaba Matthieu, who is also a medalist at one of the African championships.
“We also have a lot of raw talents in the sport who need to be promoted. We really need support in our subsequent activities,” the federation official said.
Oluode pointed out that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development had been supporting the federation whenever it needed help.
“But we need private organisations, philanthropists and lovers of the sport in the country to come out and sponsor our athletes and the federation in our subsequent competitions,” she said.
Sports
NPFL Games Competitive, Tough – Eguma
The Technical Manager of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma, has described this 2020/2021 Nigeria Pro-fessional Football League (NPFL) season as very tough and competitive.
He stated that no team in the league was a push over, as every team was struggling to win the league.
Eguma said this on Sunday while briefing sports journalists shortly after United defeated Adamawa United of Yola 1-0 in the match day seven of the NPFL at the Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium in Port Harcourt.
He noted that the match against his visitors was not too impressive, but expressed happiness that they won the game.
“I think the three points are very important for every team in the league.
The result is a good one for us,” Eguma said.
According to him, every match is important, adding that they are approaching every game differently.
“You can see my boys are doing their best to ensure they get good results in every game,” he stated.
The pride of Rivers have played 12 matches, won five, lost two, no draw and are currently top of the log with 15 points.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Kwara United Striker Reveals Club’s Ambition
Kwara United striker, Michael Ohanu, has revealed that the Ilorin-based side are being driven by the players’ collective desire to succeed and this has been the secret for the Harmony Boys who have lost just once in their opening seven Premier League games and sit 6th on the Premier league table.
Ohanu speaking in a chat with Tidesport source said the team is, however, not getting carried away yet because of their awareness of what a league season is all about and how quickly things can change. He added that there was a sense of belief that playing for a spot on the continent was not beyond the team.
“It’s something that we decide on our own and it is the determination that we can do it and nothing was there and we make sure that we push ahead and we have been training hard. We have to put our head together. We need to prepare very well ahead of any game that we are playing and we are planning to get a continental ticket this season.”
Sports
NWFL: Coach Accepts COVID-19 Compliance Check
Coach of Nigeria Women Football League side, Nasarawa Amazon, Christopher Danjuma, has stated that he is pleased with the decision of the Nigeria Women Premier League to take a break in order to monitor the authenticity of the COVID-19 compliance test conducted by teams in the Nigeria Women Premier League.
Danjuma, while speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said it was really to know the league was set to return and understand the need to have such a test conducted.
He also added that he was set for the task ahead in the course of the campaign that got stopped for a month after just four games into the season.
“It is exciting, it is tasking, worrisome, no, but a more tasking situation for you to check everything and think there is more that needs to be done. Things have gotten better, everybody knows what is at stake and we are having our own share at the early stages and keep standing and keep going on.”
Trending
- Niger Delta3 days ago
UNICAL Resumes Friday, Introduces Virtual Learning
- Sports3 days ago
‘Broadcast Of NPFL Matches will bring sanity’
- Maritime3 days ago
Bonny Kingdom Floats Modern Ferry Service
- Sports3 days ago
‘Our Aim Is To Expose Players’
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Jonathan, Diri’s Aide, Others’ Presence Boosts Octogenarian’s Funeral
- Sports3 days ago
Nasarawa United Not Disappointed Over Defeat
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
NNPC, Partners Take FID On $3.6bn Petrochemical Plant
- Sports3 days ago
Victory Over Nasarawa Utd Excites Makaiba