Rivers
NDDC To Train N’ Delta Youths In Shipbuilding
A number of Niger Delta youths are to be trained as shipbuilders to enable them take advantage of the global opportunities in the maritime sector.
The decision is also a part of the programmes of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to tackle youth unemployment and reduce restiveness in the oil-rich region.
The NDDC Interim Administrator, Effiong Akwa, made this known to newsmen.
Akwa, in a statement said the commission had a blueprint for turning the Niger Delta into a hub for maritime activities
Akwa, represented by his Special Adviser on Youths, Udengs Eradiri, said the first set of the youth would be sent to Norfin Offshore Shipyard for training in partnership with the firm.
He said: “You will agree with me that this shipyard is part of the development we need in the region to bring about economic growth, which is why we must support and protect it as ours.
“As part of Barr. Effiong Akwa, the sole administrator’s core focus, which is on youth development and training, we will be sending youths to this shipyard for training in the different fields to avail them the opportunity of becoming professional shipbuilders to enable them get jobs in any part of the world.
“Let me use this opportunity to call on the governors of the Niger Delta states to collaborate and support the NDDC to drive development, expedite projects, and build the capacity of the young people of the region to grow the Niger Delta of our dreams.”
The NDDC boss said the Commission would focus on developing the region in the areas of education, agriculture, and capacity building.
He added: “This administration’s core mandate is to ensure effective training and skills development programmes aimed at the youths of the oil-rich Niger Delta as an antidote to curb hostilities and militancy and in the same vein develop key infrastructure to promote diversification and productivity.
“We will be partnering with universities and colleges to upgrade their facilities to meet world-class standards to train youths in the oil and gas sector. This would prepare them for projects and job opportunities in areas that are currently in need of this skilled manpower.”
Rivers
Pay #EndSARS Legitimate Petitioners To Protect Courts’ Integrity, Lawyer Urges RSG
A former public relations officer of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Port Harcourt branch, Rivers State, Mr Angus Chukwuka, has called on the state government to ensure that legitimate petitioners arising from the report that would be sent to it by the just-concluded #EndSARS Commission in the state were paid in order to redeem the sanctity and integrity of the Judiciary and courts in particular.
Angus, who is the national president of the Admiralty Lawyers, said that paying the legitimate petitioners’ compensation would restore the image and integrity of both the Judiciary and the courts whose reputation were under scrutiny, adding that many petitioners who approached the just-concluded #EndARS Commission have the hope that the commission would give them the desired redress and justice sought against the police.
He made this appeal while speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, recently, on the expectation from members of the public, adding that not paying compensation to the desiring petitioners would make the entire judicial process an academic exercise.
“The #EndSARS Commission of Inquiry has opened wounds in the minds of many people. So, if compensation is not paid, people will hate our courts. So, government should strive to pay compensation.
“The arguments of whether it is the responsibility of the state or Federal Government to pay should not be the subject of contention. Since it borders on the fundamental human rights of individuals, both the state and federal governments should work together to ensure people are compensated accordingly”, he stated.
The soft spoken lawyer used the opportunity to call for retraining of police officers, especially the Human Rights Department to ensure that right personnel were deployed to man the department across police formations in the country.
He further called for the amendment of the nation’s Constitution to ensure that police officers found guilty of human rights abuses are penalized.
Rivers
Taskforce Sacks 21 Officials For Alleged Extortion
The Rivers State Taskforce on Street Trading and Illegal Parks says it has so far sacked 21 officials over their alleged involvement in extorting traders and motorists.
Coordinator of the Taskforce, Felix Nwadibe who disclosed this during a chat with newsmen said the affected officials were caught in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas of the State.
Nwadibe said ten of the officials left their duty posts to other areas they considered to be lucrative and allowed traders to operate illegally after collecting money from them, while 11 others allegedly extorted motorists in Choba, near the University of Port Harcourt.
“They were posted to Oil Mill, but they left the place. We have been getting information that they do leave their beats on daily basis, which means there is something they are doing. Collecting of money from the traders there. They allow them (traders) give them cover and collect money.
“So, when the information got to us, they were dismissed. Anyone who behaves the same way will go the same way,” he added.
Nwadibe explained that their sacking followed reports from members of the public, expressing sadness that they were perpetrating such an act despite repeated warnings before the taskforce commenced enforcement, saying he would not compromise the Taskforce’s mandate of restoring sanity on the streets of Port Harcourt and its environs.
“I received phone calls from more than five people that a particular team at Choba were extorting money from motorists. So, as the information got to me, not from one person, not from two, not from three people, I dismissed all of them. This (sacking) will now serve as a deterrent to others,” he stated.
Rivers
