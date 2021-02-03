Politics
KELGA Ward 12 Gets PDP Councillorship Candidate
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Igwuruta Ward 12 in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State has endorsed Mr Opurum Jonathan as its councillorship candidate in the forthcoming local government election.
Jonathan was endorsed at a stakeholders meeting at Igwuruta.
The Chairman, PDP Elders Council in the Ward, Prof. Amaefule Oweh, said the adoption of the councillorship hopeful was based on the existing zoning arrangement in the ward.
Prof. Oweh said the councillorship position had always rotated among the nine communities that make up the ward.
He described the PDP councillorship candidate as a tested young man who will surely bring his wealth of experience to bear on his assignment if elected.
According to him, “with Opurum Jonathan as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) councillorship candidate, the party will surely win the election in the area”.
Also speaking, the secretary of Ikwerre Local Government Council, Hon. Ikem Obinna, said the councillorship hopeful was first chosen by Umuonogbo community as it is their turn to produce a councillor this time around.
In his speech, the Ward 12 PDP Chairman, Hon. Jonathan Wuse said the party would give the candidate the desired support.
Earlier, Opurum Jonathan had thanked members of the party for the confidence reposed in him, and assured that he would not dissappoint them.
Politics
Lagos Assembly Reiterates Calls For State Police
Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday passed a resolution urging President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to come up with a bill for inclusion of State Police in the Constitution.
The House passed the resolution sequel to the motion moved by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, during plenary.
Obasa said State Police was very important in the country, adding that the recently constituted community police could not take the place of the police structure.
“I have noticed an increase in the number of calls for State Police; former President Olusegun Obasanjo also joined the train, requesting for State Police.
“It gladdens my heart; I was just smiling when I read it on the pages of newspapers.
“This House has always been in the fore-front of the calls for State Police right from the Fourth Assembly. This House is always right on target and always at the truth.
“We are not going to stop until we have a constitution that talks about federalism to have State Police. We must latch on this opportunity.
“The community police initiated few months ago is not good enough.
“It is my sincere pleasure to call again on the President and the National Assembly on the need for State Police,” he said.
Other lawmakers took turns to support the motion moved by the Speaker, while the resolution of the House was conducted by the Speaker through a voice vote.
Obasa, therefore, directed the Acting Clerk, Mr Olalekan Onafekan, to send the resolution of the House to the President and the National Assembly.
Politics
Presidency Must Shift To South In 2023 – Gaya
Senator Kabiru Gaya says the Southern part of Nigeria should produce the next president in 2023 for fairness.
Gaya said this while speaking to The Tide source in Abuja.
He said that the north had produced president for two terms in person of President Muhammadu Buhari, who has been doing well in developing the country, saying “I am proud of him because I believe he is doing his best.
“On the issue of presidency in 2023, I will support a president from the southern part of the country. I believe it is time we have president from the southern part of the country while the vice president comes from the north.
“I think it should be fair to rotate the presidency in such a way that people will have confidence in the system; both the north and the south will accommodate each other. Nigeria needs to be one country. One united country,’’ he said.
On the agitations for restructuring, Gaya said that Nigeria should remain one indivisible country, while improving on its revenue generation.
“God knows the best why he put us together and I believe there is a reason for it.
“But when you say you want to restructure the country using revenue generation, that each state lives on its own or parts of the nation in terms of tribe strive on its own, I think that is the thinking of some Nigerians.
“I believe that Nigeria should remain one indivisible entity,’’ he said.
The lawmaker expressed the need for Nigeria to harness its natural resources for development of the country.
“We are very lucky that God loves Nigeria, I think it is one of the countries that God loves most, because it is a country devoid of all the natural disasters. We don’t have snow, earthquake and volcanic eruption in Nigeria.
“We have no rainfall that sweeps the whole states in Nigeria. Our temperature, climates are good. We do not have bush fire that burns the whole states like in the U.S.
“God has blessed this country. Even our rainfall is normal and we have vast virgin land that is unutilised. If we will continue to improve on our agriculture, I am sure we will go places,’’ he said.
Gaya said a state in India- Punjap which was smaller than Kano State, was producing about 70 per cent of wheat requirement of the country, in spite of the large population.
“So if we can improve on agriculture in our country we will be self-sufficient in food.
“When Buhari banned importation of rice, we all went back to farming. I am also a farmer growing rice and other crops.
“Therefore, we should try to improve on what God has given us in such a way that we can progress to a developing nation,’’ he said.
Politics
Rep Empowers 200 Constituents In Oyo
A member of the House of Representatives, Mrs Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, said she had trained more than 200 constituents in cosmetology.
The lawmaker told newsmen on Monday in Ibadan that the training was part of the empowerment programme she promised while seeking their votes.
The Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora Matters, Akande-Sadipe, advised the beneficiaries to apply the knowledge acquired and make judicious use of the start-up fund provided to them.
“This empowerment is part of my efforts to ensure fulfillment of my campaign promises of worthy laws, provision of water, good roads, education, empowerment, employment and power.
“We’ve ensured the execution of the programme in Oluyole Federal Constituency through programmes that would promote self-dependency within the community,” she said.
“Though the motions and bills I moved on the floor of the House of Representatives have received acceptance and massive support, the development of my constituency remains a key priority,” she said.
She reiterated her commitment to the enactment of the Diaspora Voting Bill to enable Nigerians in the Diaspora play active part in elections at home.
“As the Chairperson, Diaspora Matters at the House, I will continue to fight against the sufferings of Nigerians abroad.
“My position is well known on this, even on the floor of the National Assembly. The move to ensure Nigerians are respected anywhere they are in the world is quite paramount,” she added
Akande-Sadipe said that three new transformers had been installed in Orelope Isale-Alfa General, Papa Eleye, Irepodun/Orike Anu communities, while installation of nine more transformers was ongoing.
The lawmaker said that a borehole with water treatment plant had been constructed at Olubi village, while construction of 12 more was ongoing.
Akande-Sadipe said that she had completed the construction of classroom blocks at Ifesowapo Community Primary School, Boluwaji Oyalami Community School and Olode Community School in January.
She promised to continue her efforts to make Oluyole the pride and joy of her people.
