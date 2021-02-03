World
Ethiopian PM Discusses Economic Cooperation With Germany’s Merkel
Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali, yesterday announced discussing economic cooperation with Germany during a phone conversation with Chancellor Angela Merkel.
“Good phone call with Chancellor Angela Merkel on national and regional issues, including #COVID19 as well as strengthening development and economic cooperation between #Ethiopia and Germany,” the prime minister tweeted.
According to the German Federal Foreign Office, Berlin considers Ethiopia to be a priority country for development cooperation, focusing on education, nutrition, agriculture, and natural resources protection.
Since 2019, both countries have been engaged in a reform partnership aimed at supporting Ethiopia’s domestic reforms, boost investment, and create jobs.
World
Ethiopian PM Discusses Economic Cooperation With Germany’s Merkel
Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali, yesterday announced discussing economic cooperation with Germany during a phone conversation with Chancellor Angela Merkel.
“Good phone call with Chancellor Angela Merkel on national and regional issues, including #COVID19 as well as strengthening development and economic cooperation between #Ethiopia and Germany,” the prime minister tweeted.
According to the German Federal Foreign Office, Berlin considers Ethiopia to be a priority country for development cooperation, focusing on education, nutrition, agriculture, and natural resources protection.
Since 2019, both countries have been engaged in a reform partnership aimed at supporting Ethiopia’s domestic reforms, boost investment, and create jobs.
World
Iran Approves New Measures For Foreign Visitors
Foreign tourists will be requested to visit Iran in limited and controlled numbers while abiding by new health protocols.
Deputy Head of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organisation, Vali Teymouri, said yesterday.
The outlines of the new plan on the arrival of foreign tourists have been discussed and approved in the security committee of the National Task Force to Combat COVID-19, Teymouri told official IRNA news agency.
According to the new directive, issued by the deputy minister of health for the incoming tourists, all the passengers arriving in Iran by air are required to hold a valid health certificate, issued by the health authorities of the country of departure, said Teymouri.
The health certificate must contain a COVID-19 negative test result performed by an approved centre of the departure country, carried out within 96 hours before entry into Iran.
Meanwhile, Head of the Executive Office of Imam Khomeini Directives, Mohammad Mokhber, said that the first Iran-made COVID-19 vaccine COV-Iran Barekat, which is in the phase of human trial, is predicted to be available by late April.
Mokhber expressed his hope that Iran will produce some 12 to 14 million doses a month by early May, 2021.
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said that vaccination against the COVID-19 in Iran will hopefully begin in the coming weeks, our source reported.
As soon as vaccination starts in Iran, “the situation will definitely become better,’’ Rouhani said.
Iran has purchased 16.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX, a WHO-backed global scheme for distributing the COVID-19 vaccines.
Besides, the first batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine is expected to arrive in Iran later this week.
Iran’s Health ministry reported 6,820 daily COVID-19 cases, raising the total nationwide infections to 1,431,416.
The pandemic has so far claimed 58,110 lives in Iran, up by 72 in the past 24 hours, said the spokeswoman for Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Sima Sadat Lari, during her daily briefing.
A total of 1,223,197 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,865 remain in intensive care units, she added.
World
‘Russia’s Vaccine, Effective Against COVID-19’
The Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine has been found to be 91.6 per cent effective against COVID-19, according to a study published in the medical journal, The Lancet yesterday.
The peer-reviewed result comes from a phase-3 clinical trial conducted in the Russian capital Moscow by the Gamaleya Institute, the body that developed the vaccine.
For the study, 19,866 volunteers were given either two doses of the Sputnik V vaccine or a placebo.
A total of 16 people in the vaccine group went on to develop COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the Coronavirus.
In the placebo group, this figure stands at 62.
The results were published days after Russia offered the European Union doses of Sputnik V amid shortages of other vaccines in the bloc.
Sputnik V could however only be used in the EU if it is approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which is pending.
According to the manufacturer, Sputnik V has been approved in 15 countries around the world, including Hungary, which became the first EU member to approve it last week.
The vaccine’s active ingredient was the first in the world to be released for widespread use in mid-August, although the fact that key testing had not been completed at the time-triggered international criticism.
Trending
- Niger Delta3 days ago
UNICAL Resumes Friday, Introduces Virtual Learning
- Sports3 days ago
‘Broadcast Of NPFL Matches will bring sanity’
- Maritime3 days ago
Bonny Kingdom Floats Modern Ferry Service
- Sports3 days ago
‘Our Aim Is To Expose Players’
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Jonathan, Diri’s Aide, Others’ Presence Boosts Octogenarian’s Funeral
- Sports3 days ago
Nasarawa United Not Disappointed Over Defeat
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
NNPC, Partners Take FID On $3.6bn Petrochemical Plant
- Sports3 days ago
Victory Over Nasarawa Utd Excites Makaiba