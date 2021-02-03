Chinese Embassy In Manila Donates 2,000 Huawei Tablets To Help Filipino Students

The Chinese Embassy in Manila yesterday said it donated 2,000 Huawei computer tablets to help students with blended learning in the Philippines amid the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines, Huang Xilian, handed over the Huawei tablets to Philippine Education Secretary, Leonor Briones, in a ceremony at the Malacanang presidential palace.

Huang said the donation of brand-new computer tablets was meant to help students hurdle the challenges brought about by virtual learning.

“The donation is intended to help the (Filipino) students overcome the difficulties of distance learning and help them gain access to (virtual) learning resources amid the pandemic,’’ Huang said.

The Philippines is implementing the blended learning method after the government imposed a temporary ban on face-to-face classes as the country grapples with a steady increase of infections.

Under blended learning, teachers teach students through various means such as online, TV, radio, and printed materials.

Ambassador Huang said the Chinese Embassy will continue to support Philippine education to the best of its ability,” adding that the embassy will continue to implement the Chinese Government Scholarship and Chinese Ambassador Scholarship projects to help students from the Philippines.

Briones welcomed the donation, saying it showcased the long-term valued friendship between China and the Philippines, and the donation is also substantial support to the government’s blended learning.

She said the government will distribute the Huawei tablets in remote schools located in geographically isolated, disadvantaged, and conflict-affected areas.

The Philippines is also willing to learn from China’s successful experience in promoting online education, Briones added.

China has continuously provided well-needed medical supplies to the Philippines through multi-channels, including 150 sets of high-flow humidifiers, 130 ventilators, 252,000 test kits, and over 1.8 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Many Chinese local government agencies, enterprises, and civil groups in the Philippines have donated nearly 10 million pieces of PPE and other medical supplies to different local government units across the archipelago.

The Chinese Embassy and consulates have donated over 40,000 friendship packages containing assorted relief goods to Filipino families across the country to help them get through the trying times.

The embassy and the consulates donated 4-million-renminbi (619,000 U.S. dollars) worth of disaster relief materials to the areas stricken by two destructive typhoons in 2020, directly benefiting over 200,000 Filipino people.