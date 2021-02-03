Women
5.7m Nigerian Women, Girls Use Contraceptives -Study
Over 5.7 million women and girls now use a modern method of contraception in Nigeria, according to new figures released by Family Planning 2020 (FP2020).
As a result of modern contraceptive use in Nigeria, more than 1.9 million unintended pregnancies were prevented, and 705,000 unsafe abortions and 13,000 maternal deaths averted in the last year.
In a new report titled: “FP2020: The Arc of Progress”, it was revealed that 320 million women and girls were now using modern contraception, an increase of 60 million additional users since 2012.
The report published by FP2020, a global partnership that supports the reproductive rights of women and girls, details the progress achieved in family planning over the past eight years.
With almost 60 percent of its population under the age of 25, the report noted that Africa is the world’s youngest region.
Ensuring that young women and girls have access to a growing range of contraceptive methods has resulted in not only improvements in health-related outcomes such as reduced maternal mortality and infant mortality, but also improvements in schooling and economic outcomes.
The Executive Director of FP2020, Beth Schlachter, said, “The FP2020 partnership has bent the curve of progress sharply upward and responded with the strength to Covid-19. As a result of coordinated partnership over the past eight years, millions of women and girls can now plan their own futures through access to life-changing, and lifesaving, contraceptives. This momentum must be accelerated as the family planning community plans for the future.”
Nigeria was part of the first group of countries to commit to the FP2020 partnership when it launched in 2012.
Since then, the country has made steady progress toward increased uptake of family planning.
As a result of modern contraceptive use in Nigeria, more than 1.9 million unintended pregnancies were prevented, and 705,000 unsafe abortions and 13,000 maternal deaths averted in the last year alone.
In Nigeria and Sierra Leone, injectables have risen to become the most common method in use, displacing less effective short-term methods.
Also in Nigeria, a total of 31,064 community health workers have now been trained to provide a range of contraceptive methods, and in the past 12 months, a Rapid Response Mechanism grant enabled scale-up.
There is a Postpartum Family Planning service provision in Cross River, Nasarawa, and Oyo states, a follow-up to the successful scale-up in Kano, Kaduna, and Katsina states.
Significant progress has been made in Africa, where, as of July, 2020, the number of users of modern methods of contraception had grown by 66% since 2012, from 40 million to more than 66 million women and girls.
In Eastern and Southern Africa, the number of modern contraceptive users has grown by 70 percent since 2012.
In Nigeria, the Minister of Health issued a nationwide statement that the lockdown should not be allowed to curtail the delivery of family planning services.
Marie Stopes International (MSI) also partnered with the Ministry of Health to support 2,600 public health posts to remain open.
When sexual and reproductive healthcare services were classed as essential, the Ministry of Health granted MSI’s mobile outreach teams, which serve primarily rural regions, free movement between states.
This collaboration with the Nigerian government ensured that contraception was not side-lined by the Covid-19 response.
The coordinated effort of the partnership has safeguarded family planning as an essential health service.
This response appears to have largely averted the worst-case scenario; however, more work is needed to mitigate this challenge.
Ministry, NAPTIP To Collaborate On Fight Against Trafficking, Prostitution
The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has promised to collaborate with National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to tackle human trafficking, prostitution and child labour in the country.
The information is in a statement issued by Mr Shehu Maikai, the Director of Press of the ministry, yesterday.
Maikai stated that Tallen made the promise when the Director General of NAPTIP, Mrs Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, paid a solidarity visit to the ministry.
He quoted the minister as saying “women and children are the worse hit in the area of human trafficking, hence the promulgation of the the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act and the Child Rights Act.
“If NAPTIP and the ministry work together, both organ-isations would be in better position to checkmate incidences of women trafficking, prostitution and child labour.”
The NAPTIP boss also said that the collaboration would be in areas of economic empowerment for women and children; training of personnel and advocacy visits.
Nigeria’s First Female Ambassador To US Emerges
News was made Tuesday, as the special assistant on digital/new media to Buhari, Tolu Ogunlesi, announced the president’s approval for the appointment of Uzoma Emenike, a woman with over 30 years experience in foriegn affairs, as the country’s ambassador-designate to the United States.
The appointment of the country’s ambassador to the United States on a normal day, couldn’t have been anything to talk about, but the mention of the first female diplomat to man the country’s embassy in US, is in itself newsworthy.
The posting comes six months after senate’s confirmation of the list of ambassadors-designate submitted by the president. With the development, the diplomat has emerged as the first female ambassador to US, raising the bar and setting a new standard.
Until Emenike’s appointment, the Nigerian embassy in US has been headed by men since its opening on October 1, 1960, according to office of the chief protocol, US Department of State.
Emenike, who currently serves as Nigeria’s ambassador to Ireland with concurrent accreditation to Iceland, came into limelight in 2016 when Buhari sent her name, alongside 45 others, to the senate for confirmation as non-career ambassadors. This thus marks a new era at the Nigerian embassy in the US.
Emenike received education both locally and overseas. She is a recipient of two bachelor’s degrees, two master’s degrees, and a doctorate.
The diplomat holds a B.Sc. in Sociology and Anthropology from the University of Maiduguri, and an LL.B. from the University of Reading in the UK. She also earned a master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and another master’s in International Management from University of Reading. Emenike capped her academic pursuit with a doctorate in International Relations, also from the University of Reading.
Emenike’current appointment has thus bridged the gap created in terms of diplomatic relations between both countries due to the demise of her predecessor, Sylvanus Nsofor, on December 10, 2020.
Aside from her role as a foreign diplomat, Emenike is a writer with a host of published works. Among her published articles are: “The Africa We Envisage in 50 Years Time” and “Europe Needs Africa”. She is also the author of “Africa: The Centre-Piece of Nigeria’s Foreign Policy”. Uzoma is married to Ikechi Emenike, and the union is blessed with four children.
Meanwhile, other Women also made the ambassadorial list. They are; Ambassador Eniola Ajayi of Ekiti State who was reposted to Netherlands from Hungary. Mrs Opunimi Akinkugbe of Ondo State, posted to Greece. Maureen Tamuno of Rivers State, posted to Jamaica.
Others are; Modupe Enitan Irele of Lagos State reposted from France to Hungary. Ijeoma Obiezu Chinenyerem of Imo state sent to Ireland. Deborah Illiyah of kaduna Posted to Congo, Hajara Ibrahim of Gombe posted to Malaysia. Safiya Ahmed Mallam of Kano posted to Romania, Zahra Omar of Kwara State posted to Malawi and Monique Oshame Ekpong of Cross River State, posted to Angola
