Environment
‘Talc Products Contain Asbestos’
A report by the World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer Classification, says some talc-based products such as talc powder and cosmetics are carcinogenic because they contain asbestos.
According to the report, asbestos are close to talc deposits underground and can contaminate talc during mining.
Meanwhile, Foundation of the Conservation of the Earth (FOCONE), a Nigerian based non-governmental organisation, has called for the immediate withdrawal of talc products from the Nigerian market.
Consultant to the foundation, Kingsley Ozegbe, told newsmen at a press briefing in Port Harcourt that the use of cosmetic talc can cause mesothelioma.
According to the group, “mesothelioma is a malignant tumour that is caused by inhaled asbestos fibres and forms n the lining of the lungs, abdomen, or heart.
“Symptoms can include shortness of breath and chest pains,” adding that life expectancy for most mesothelioma patients is approximately 12 months after diagnosis.
The foundation wondered why a product which is not safe in the United States and Canada does suddenly become safe for humans in other parts of the world and Nigeria in particular and urged for the discontinuation of sales of talc-based products in Nigeria.
“We call on the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Federal competition ad Consumer Protection Commission to robustly raise awareness about these developments to safeguard all citizens in Nigeria from harm.”
It also urged the public to note that other cosmetics like pressed powder, blush and eye shadow also contain talc, adding that consumers are advised to check products before using them.”
Environment
Rainy Season And Flooding In Rivers
There are signs that residents of Rivers State and its environs may witness heavy rainfalls this year.
The signs are already ominous. For some weeks now, the clouds have been building up and some parts of the state especially Port Harcourt city and its environs are experiencing what meteorologists usually describe as “light showers, lightning and thunder storm.”
According to Professor Emeritus Enuvie Akpokodje, Rivers State and the Niger Delta region of Nigeria are located within the flood plains of Nigeria.
This description means that as long as there are rainy seasons, Rivers State and its environs will continue to experience flooding, if nothing is done about it.
An Environmentalist, Ogbunie Prosper Jeremiah, told The Tide through a WhatsApp message that inasmuch as man cannot control rains, what is needed are mitigative measures to control flooding.
“On early rainfall and attendant flooding, we cannot control rainfall, but put in place measures to mitigate flooding.”
Jeremiah, who is the Port Harcourt chapter Chairman of the Nigeria Mining and Geoscience Society, Rivers/Bayelsa States, said aggressive publicity was needed to sensitise Rivers people with the view to preparing them ahead of the rainy season.
“So firstly, publicity on early warning on areas prone to flooding, the cause effect and what to do.”
He listed some measures that should be taken to check mate flooding in the forthcoming rainy season. Some of these measures according to him, include, cleaning and desilting of waterways and canals, cleaning of blocked drains, dredging of creeks/rivers to accommodate more volume of water while people should be discouraged from dumping waste into drains.
The NMGS chairman also called for the establishment of rehabilitation centres for people living in flood prone areas.
Other measures that should be put in place according to him, are construction of shore protectors in the riverine areas of the state.
Also speaking, another respondent, Miss Blessing Digbani, stressed the need for a proper waste disposal system, adding, while the government is doing its own parts, citizens should play their role in ensuring that drainages around the city are kept clean through regular desilting.
According to her, people should stop dumping of refuse both in drainages and on the roadside.
The environmentalist also urged for the constitution of a task force to monitor drainages, while government should ensure that more drainages are interlinked with the view to creating channels that will take water out of the city.
Digbani also called on residents to stop building on drainages and water right of ways,
On his part, Prince William Chinwo, regretted that some drainages in Port Harcourt City and environs are already filled with polymer products or plastics.
“Some of the new drainages are already filled with silts and polymer products or plastics.”
He said some of the sealed drainages have manholes that are very small, thus not able to be cleaned in case of blockade.
“People are still dumping refuse into public drains like observed in Sangana Street, so the problem of blockages lingers,” he said.
The environmentalist also condemned constant encroachment of people into flood right of way and river banks trough sand filling and property development.
He also regretted that the authorities, particularly the local government councils, were not taking the issue of sanitations seriously, adding their negligence was contributing to environmental lawlessness.
Chinwo also regretted that some motor parks and streets including some residential areas were lacking good sanitary facilities.
Also speaking, Chairman of Abua/Odual Local Government Council, Hon Daniel Opelia Daniel, said the problem of flooding, especially in the Orashi region of the state can be tackled through the dredging of the Mbiama River.
He said this will enable water to flow easily into the sea.
According to Mrs Christie Iwezor, all drainages in the city should be desilted while anyone caught dumping refuse into the gutters should be arrested and punished.
Environment
Environment
UNICEF Tasks State Govts On Water, Sanitation Services
A Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Specialist with UNICEF, Mr Bioye Ogunjobi, has called on states to show more commitment toward scaling up sanitation services and access to water supply in the country.
Ogunjobi made the call while delivering a report at the end of the UNICEF funded Sanitation, Hygiene and Water (SHAWN II) programme at the monthly meeting of the National Task Group on Sanitation in Abuja.
He said it was worrisome that many states were not showing enough commitment to improving access to potable water and sanitation in the states.
He noted that it was time the Federal Ministry of Water Resources spearheaded and influenced states governors to respond to increasing needs in the WASH sector.
“As we all know, the momentum in the Federal level (Abuja) is very encouraging, but we don’t have the same momentum at the states level.
“In fact, we have very few states that are interested in combating open defecation, we have had governors of Jigawa, Katsina, Kaduna, Edo, Ekiti, Osun talking about it and taking the lead.
“In states like Cross River where we have wonderful platform with six LGAs that are open defecation free, we still do not have that kind of response that we expect from government.’’
The WASH Specialist noted that the 2019 WASH National Outcome Routine Mapping (WASHNORM) showed that only two per cent of Abia and Zamfara state population practiced open defecation as against four per cent in Kano state.
This, he said, was a cause for concern as the four per cent population in Kano practicing open defecation was huge, stressing the need for the state to step up action to change the narrative.
According to him, states ought to be supported in ensuring that they promote hygiene and scale up their sanitation ladder.
He noted that, there is the need to support and engage the private sector more in WASH service delivery, commending efforts of the Organised Private Sector for its present commitment.
Commenting on key learnings from the SHAWN II programme, Ogunjobi said so far, no fewer than 15 million people were reached on hygiene awareness and 12.1 million people gave access to safe water services.
He highlighted that such interventions were in the area of safe excreta disposal, proper handwashing at critical times, and water safety plans to ensure that water sources were safe till consumption point.
According to him, in the SHAWN II programme, UNICEF focused more on rehabilitation of water points through Tulsi Chanrai Foundation, as against construction of new water points as this is aimed at reducing borehole proliferation.
He said the concept of sanitation marketing was implemented, in which households were given small loans to build toilets from pit latrines to simple and affordable pour-flush toilets through Microfinance institutions.
Ogunjobi, however, said this was not sustainable as a large portion of the beneficiaries had issues with loan repayment, which was due to high interest rates among others.
In support of the Federal Government’s efforts to address the country’s water and sanitation challenges, UNICEF Nigeria implemented a DFID-funded Sanitation, Hygiene and Water (SHAWN II) project in Nigeria in 104 LGAs in eight states.
The overall goal of SHAWN is to contribute to the reduction of water and sanitation-related disease.
It is also to improve health and to facilitate the adoption of the LGA-wide approach to water and sanitation delivery in non-intervention LGAs.
